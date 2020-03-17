Police and investigators in Kirehe district arrested a man on Sunday in connection with attempting to bribe one of their own so as to be cleared of alleged forgery case.

Theobald Ruhumuriza, 42, who is accused of forging a land title, tried to give a bribe of Rwf50, 000 to prevent legal actions into his alleged crime.

Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Hamdun Twizeyimana, the Police spokesperson for the Eastern region, said that Ruhumuriza had sold his land to two different people using a forged land title.

“Ruhumuriza sold his land to the first person, whom he gave a genuine land title, and later forged the same papers, put them in his mother’s names and tried to use them to sell the same land to the second person,” said CIP Twizeyimana.

“The victim reported the matter to law enforcement organs, when Ruhumuriza was called for questioning on the alleged crime; he instead brought Rwf50, 000 which he tried to bribe those handling the case. He was arrested red-handed,” he added.

Article 2 of law N° 54/2018 of 13/08/2018 on fighting against corruption, defines illicit benefit as “any benefit solicited, offered, accepted or promised illegally in order to render or omit a service.”

In article 4, any person, who offers or promises to offer a benefit, by any means, an illegal benefit for him or herself or another person to have a service rendered or omitted, commits an offense.