Poacher Arrested With Hippo Meat

Ugandan authorities have been caught red handed and left with no excuses to make after an agent of RNC is seen in a video mobilising for support to destabilise Rwanda.

RNC is a terrorist group composed of Rwandans living in South Africa, European countries and in their field bases in Uganda.

Ugandan authorities have denied the presence of RNC for long.

Finally more undesputed evidence is out. A video has surfaced on internet showing RNC agents during a burial ceremony in Kagadi, Bunyoro, openly calling up on Rwandans in Uganda to support the organisation’s terror activities.

Muhamad Nzabandora from Gayaza town, Kyadondo, stood before dozens of mourners and spoke in Kinyarwanda in the video that is not yet know when it was captured. “…we can’t keep it a secret any more, we have to be open about it,” he said, referring to plans to attack Rwanda.

Prior to him, another agent had spoken and said he had brought contributions from RNC leadership as condolences. He categorically announced the presence of the RNC and encouraged more Rwandans to join the organisation.

The burial was held publicly. Ugandan local authorities and regions leaders were reportedly present.

Meanwhile, the recent evidence is that of RNC’s armed wing, P5, operating from DRC jungles where it’s agents are trained.

Many of them were trained under Rtd. Major Mudathiru who has been convicted for life in Rwanda.

P5 were attacked by the FARDC forces, a raid that left many of its forces dead. Others were captured and handed to Rwanda in August 2019.

There are also other 35 that were in the P5 and RUD Urunana who were captured in Kinigi, northern province in 2019. Others fled to Uganda with their ring leader Capt. Cassien Nshimiyimana alias ‘Gavana’ who is protected by Uganda.

Another ring leader, Lt. Col. Selemani Kabayija, was also captured and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the video has created a social media frenzy. Ugandan authorities have made no comments.