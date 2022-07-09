More than 6,000km away from Rwanda in Saudi Arabia, Hajj pilgrims began to move to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for Tawaf Al-Ifadha, celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

Prior to that, they had stoned the Jamarat Al-Aqaba, sacrificed animals, and had their heads shaved for the 10th day of Dul Hijjah, which marks Eid-Al-Adha.

The pilgrims threw seven pebbles each at the Jamarat Al-Aqaba wall in a ritual symbolizing the devil’s stoning.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Saturday prayed to Allah to accept the Pilgrims Hajj and wished all Muslims a blessed Eid.

Meanwhile muslims in Rwanda led by Mufti of Rwanda Sheikh. Hitimana Salim gathered at Kigali Stadium – Nyamirambo for prayers observing the Eid Al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.