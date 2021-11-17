CORONA VIRUS
Pfizer Covid Pill To Be Available in Poor Countries
The aggressive fight against Covid-19 Pandemic has taken a new twist following a deal between US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer with a UN-backed group to allow generic manufacturers to make its experimental antiviral pill.
The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the the Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) will allow generic drug companies to produce the pill for use in 95 countries, treating an estimated 4 million people.
Many of the countries are lower and upper middle-income nations in Sub-Saharan Africa. The pills are to be made under the brand name Paxlovid.
They will be used in combination with ritonavir, an HIV drug that is already available generically.
Pfizer, which also makes one of the mostly widely used Covid vaccines, has said its clinical trial showed the pill would cut the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89 percent.
“We are extremely pleased to have another weapon in our armoury to protect people from the ravages of Covid-19,” Charles Gore, Executive Director of the Medicines Patent Pool, said in an interview. Pfizer will waive royalties on sales in low-income countries.
It will also waive them in the other countries covered by the agreement as long as Covid19 remains classified as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.
However Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said it was “disheartened” by the deal because it was too restrictive and excluded countries such as Argentina and China, with established capacity for producing generic drugs.
Other health officials say the deal could help to end the pandemic quicker. Drugmakers are expected to start producing the pill within months.
On Tuesday Pfizer asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the pill.
U.S. Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Age 5 To 11
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 Tuesday, allowing physicians across the United States to begin administering the shot to school-aged children.
U.S. President Joe Biden “It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others.”
The approval comes after an advisory committee to the CDC recommended on Tuesday that Pfizer’s shots be given to this age group.
The advisers said the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of the vaccine.
Much of their discussion stemmed from rare cases of heart inflammation that have been linked to the vaccine, particularly in young men. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendations, saying it was an “important step” in the country’s fight against COVID-19.
“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Walensky said in a statement.
Physicians already had millions of doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine — which is a dosage one-third of the strength of the version given to adults — shipped to their offices and ready to be doled out, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency authorization to the vaccine last week. The U.S. has plans to scale up the distribution to full capacity starting next week, the CDC said.
The vaccine consists of two doses to be given three weeks apart.
According to the trials, Pfizer’s pediatric shots were nearly 91 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years.
The side effects were mild and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children, the CDC said. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
Pfizer has also applied for approval of its pediatric vaccine in Canada, though Health Canada is still reviewing the application.
A decision could still be “a few weeks away,” and likely won’t come until at least mid-to-late November, Health Canada’s Dr. Supriya Sharma said at a press conference Friday.
USA Donates Over 418,000 Covid-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Over 418,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived from the United States of America over the weekend as a donation.
This brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 1,658,690 doses, for one dose of protection for 22% of Rwanda’s people who are eligible.
This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the people and Government of Rwanda to protect the Rwandan people from the disesase.
President Joe Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.
To date, the United States has donated more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – a major step in ending the pandemic globally.
“We are not done yet. Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic,” the U.S. Embassy in Kigali said in a press statement.
As President Biden said: “The United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”
This donation to Rwanda comes as a response to this Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to share vaccines with the world and is a continuation of the U.S. support to Rwandan.
Tanzania Receives Over One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From China
Tanzania on Friday received 1,065,600 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China under COVAX, boosting the east African nation’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19.
Speaking shortly after receiving the vaccines, Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dorothy Gwajima expressed gratitude for the vaccines, saying the donation will help accelerate Tanzania’s vaccination campaign launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on July 28.
COVAX is a global program aimed at providing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
She said a total of 760,962 citizens have been vaccinated on Tanzania’s mainland and 10,800 citizens have received the jabs in Zanzibar as of October 7.
Xu Chen, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, said the donated vaccines will bolster Tanzania’s fight against the pandemic.
He said the Chinese government and Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation are working very closely to facilitate the donation of two consignments totaling about 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China.
The hand-over ceremony at Julius Nyerere International Airport in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam was attended by high-ranking government officials and representatives from the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the UN Children’s Fund.
