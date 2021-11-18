CORONA VIRUS
Pfizer Accused Of Bullying Governments Worldwide In COVID-19 Vaccine Contracts
U.S. multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, Pfizer, has been bullying governments around the world in COVID-19 vaccine contracts, said a recent report.
“The contracts offer a rare glimpse into the power one pharmaceutical corporation has gained to silence governments, throttle supply, shift risk and maximize profits in the worst public health crisis in a century,” said the report published in late October by Washington-based non-profit, progressive consumer rights advocacy group and think tank Public Citizen.
Citing six examples, the report pointed out that Pfizer not only reserves the right to silence governments, tightly controls vaccine donations, and uses anyone’s intellectual property it pleases largely without consequence, but also bypasses domestic legal processes by empowering private arbitrators to decide disputes in secret, enables itself to go after state assets, and enjoys unilateral authority for key decisions.
“Pfizer’s dominance over sovereign countries poses fundamental challenges to the pandemic response,” the report noted, adding the corporation’s demands have been slowing purchase agreements and even pushing back the delivery schedule of vaccines.
“Public health should come first,” it said, urging governments worldwide to push back.
Rwanda Takes Covid Vaccination To Bus Terminals, Schools
In Rwanda the vaccination team is most likely to find you wherever you are as the country pushes harder to hit the 93% rate.
“Two weeks ago we struggled to cross 93% Covid-19 vaccination rate among 18 years old and above in Kigali!,” says Dr. Daniel Ngamije the Minister of Health.
According to Dr. Daniel Ngamije the Vaccination steering committee has decided a catch-up plan strategy! “Meet clients near Bus stations in Kigali,”he said on Thursday.
long queues at bus terminals were seen on Thursday as travelers and busy city dwellers waited to get the Covid vaccination jab.
“People are attending in big numbers ,i just passed near Kimironko bus station and the crowd was huge, much respect to our government for doing such incredible work,” said JP via twitter.
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail 80% Effective
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 antibody cocktail was more than 80% successful at both preventing symptomatic disease and stopping the virus from worsening, trials show.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca says a groundbreaking Covid antibody shot for people who do not respond well to vaccines is more than 80% effective over six months.
The injected therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, was found to provide 83 per cent protection, the company said in a statement.
It is hoped the treatment can provide protection to people who vaccines are less likely to be effective for – around two per cent of the world’s population.
The encouraging results were found despite the surge in the Delta variant during trials, researchers said.
These include those this blood cancers, patients on dialysis, and those on immunosuppressive drugs for conditions including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
In a statement released this morning, the drug company said there had been no cases or serious illness among people given the drug in a six-month trial.
The Anglo-Swedish company also said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of AZD7442 cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88 per cent when given within three days of first symptoms.
More than three quarters of people who took part in the company’s PROVENT trial were at high risk from Covid-19.
There were no cases of severe illness or death from Coronavirus among people given the drug, although in the placebo arm – people who were instead given a harmless saline injection – there were five severe cases and two Covid deaths.
A total of 5,197 people in the US, UK, Spain, France and Belgium took part in the trial, with two thirds given the antibody treatment.
Hugh Montgomery, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at University College London, UK and AZD7442 principal investigator, said: “These compelling results give me confidence that this long-acting antibody combination can provide my vulnerable patients with the long-lasting protection they urgently need to finally return to their everyday lives.
“Importantly, six months of protection was maintained despite the surge of the Delta variant among these high-risk participants who may not respond adequately to vaccination.”
“These new data add to the growing body of evidence supporting AZD7442’s potential to make a significant difference in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said in a statement.
Pfizer Covid Pill To Be Available in Poor Countries
The aggressive fight against Covid-19 Pandemic has taken a new twist following a deal between US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer with a UN-backed group to allow generic manufacturers to make its experimental antiviral pill.
The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the the Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) will allow generic drug companies to produce the pill for use in 95 countries, treating an estimated 4 million people.
Many of the countries are lower and upper middle-income nations in Sub-Saharan Africa. The pills are to be made under the brand name Paxlovid.
They will be used in combination with ritonavir, an HIV drug that is already available generically.
Pfizer, which also makes one of the mostly widely used Covid vaccines, has said its clinical trial showed the pill would cut the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89 percent.
“We are extremely pleased to have another weapon in our armoury to protect people from the ravages of Covid-19,” Charles Gore, Executive Director of the Medicines Patent Pool, said in an interview. Pfizer will waive royalties on sales in low-income countries.
It will also waive them in the other countries covered by the agreement as long as Covid19 remains classified as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.
However Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said it was “disheartened” by the deal because it was too restrictive and excluded countries such as Argentina and China, with established capacity for producing generic drugs.
Other health officials say the deal could help to end the pandemic quicker. Drugmakers are expected to start producing the pill within months.
On Tuesday Pfizer asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the pill.
