Politics
Permanently Free Gbagbo Prepares Homecoming
Former President Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory coast is a permanently free man after a long judicial process that ended on March 31.
Now permanently free, Laurent Gbagbo is actively preparing his return to Côte d’Ivoire, where his supporters are impatiently awaiting him. The wound opened by his brutal ousting is not closed.
Politics is a risky profession where, as Nelson Mandela said, “the prison option is part of the contract.”
Gbagbo was the President of Ivory coast from 2000 until his arrest in April 2011. A historian, Gbagbo was imprisoned in the early 1970s and again in the early 1990s, and he lived in exile in France during much of the 1980s as a result of his union activism.
After eight years in prison and two years of almost house arrest, Laurent Gbagbo, 75, is therefore preparing to return to his native land, shrouded in the eyes of his supporters by the halo of the hero and, very likely, inhabited by the desire to reconnect with the thread of what he considers to be his destiny and the history of his country, both confused and brutally interrupted on April 11, 2011.
His only speech to date, an interview with TV5 Monde on October 29, 2020, during which he seemed to be in retreat, advocating appeasement and reconciliation and departing from the slogan of civil disobedience, no. was it just a posture? It’s possible.
Even if Laurent Gbagbo seems to have given up all desire for revenge and all feelings of resentment, in the trivial sense of these two terms, his idea of himself and his country have not changed.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) upheld the acquittal of Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity.
He had been charged in connection with violence following a disputed election in 2010 that left 3,000 people dead.
Gbagbo is the first former head of state to go on trial at the ICC, he had denied all the allegations over the bloodshed.
The former president was in court alongside ally and former youth leader Charles Blé Goudé, who was accused of leading a militia backing him.
They were both acquitted in 2019, but the prosecution had appealed what was seen as the shock decision to clear them.
It argued that there were procedural errors in how the original verdict was delivered and insisted that thousands of documents and 96 witnesses presented during the trial had proved their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
Politics
This is Why Jews Will Always Spy For Israel
Jonathan Pollard (pictured above), the convicted spy for Israel whose story haunted the American Jewish community’s relations with the US government for decades, is unrepentant.
“The bottom line on this charge of dual loyalty is, I’m sorry, we’re Jews, and if we’re Jews, we will always have dual loyalty,” Pollard said in an interview published Thursday in Israel Hayom, his first extensive remarks since his release from prison in 2015.
Pollard recalled how much of the Jewish leadership did not stand up for him following his 1985 arrest, when he was a civilian analyst for the US Navy who was found to be spying for Israel.
“If you’re outside Israel, then you live in a society in which you are basically considered unreliable,” he said.
The US Jewish leadership eventually softened in its outlook, and some Jewish leaders lobbied for Pollard’s release, saying his life sentence was excessive.
Pollard’s full interview will be published Friday. In an earlier excerpt published by Israel Hayom, he said he knew he “crossed a line” when he relayed the information to Israel, but added that he believed the United States was withholding from Israel intelligence critical to its security.
Pollard’s arrest and eventual conviction complicated ties between US Jews and sectors of the government.
Jews seeking entry into or advancement in the national security apparatus were often rebuffed, with Pollard cited as the reason.
The Pollard narrative in part drove the espionage charges brought in 2004 against two top staffers for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — a case that fell apart but drastically changed how AIPAC operated.
Pollard suggested that Jews were deluding themselves if they thought of America as a home and suggested he would counsel a young US Jew working in the American security apparatus to spy for Israel.
“I’d tell him, not doing anything is unacceptable. So simply going home [to Israel] is not acceptable. Making aliyah is not acceptable,” Pollard said.
“You have to make a decision whether your concern for Israel and loyalty to Israel and loyalty to your fellow Jews is more important than your life.”
Pollard was paroled from his life sentence in 2015. The terms of his parole were not renewed last year and he flew to Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted him at the airport.
Sheldon Adelson, the late owner of Israel Hayom, provided a private plane for Pollard to fly to Israel.
Jerusalem post
Politics
Russia Pledges Support To Myanmar Military Junta
Russia and Myanmar are deepening their defense ties as Moscow’s military supplies continue to pour into the country, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Friday at a meeting with the country’s commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing.
Fomin’s visit marked the first high-profile visit to Myanmar by a foreign official since the country was rocked by a military coup that deposed its elected leadership in February.
“The Russian Federation adheres to a strategic line to intensify relations between the two countries,” Fomin said at the meeting. Russia considers Myanmar a reliable ally and strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the larger Asia-Pacific region, the deputy defense minister added.
Alongside China, Russia has repeatedly shielded Myanmar from criticism at the UN over its crackdown on the Muslim minority Rohingya population.
Russia has also continued to support Myanmar’s junta leadership, calling the coup “purely a domestic affair of the sovereign state.”
Myanmar’s security forces have killed over 300 people in attempts to crush opposition to the Feb. 1 coup, citing data from an advocacy group and local media.
Russia has a long history of supplying military equipment to the country and has been steadily increasing its military cooperation with Myanmar.
In January, Russia agreed to supply Myanmar with Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems, Orlan-10E surveillance drones and radar equipment during Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s visit to Naypyidaw a week before the coup began.
Russian military convoys that were reportedly used during the coup are part of the growing list of defense supplies shipped from Moscow to Naypyidaw in recent years.
According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute data for 2019, Myanmar’s spending on Russian arms imports totaled an estimated U$807 million for the decade.
Dmitry Mosyakov, professor at Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, said that the visit showed that Russia is eager to cooperate with the military junta.
“Russia is sending out a strong signal that from their side, relationships haven’t changed, it’s business as usual,” he told press.
“Myanmar remains a big importer of Russian arms, of course. Maybe now more than ever, their military leadership feels like it needs to purchase arms from Russia as it has a growing number of internal and external threats,” Mosyakov added.
Russia’s show of support for Myanmar’s military junta comes amid strong condemnation from Western nations. China, historically Myanmar’s main ally in the region, also recently criticized the situation there, saying the violence was “absolutely not what China wants to see.” Nay San Lwin, co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition human rights group, criticized Russia’s latest overtures to the country in a statement.
“This visit shows that Russia is supporting the brutal Myanmar military. Russia needs to realize that they are now collaborating with figures have committed crimes against humanity,” he said.
Politics
President Ndayishimiye Secures Deals From Egypt Trip
Burundi President Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye and his Egyptian counterpart Field Marshal Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi have signed a package of cooperation deals between their countries.
“Egypt and Burundi sign memorandums of understanding on tourism, education, culture and communication”, according to Burundi Presidency’s twitter account “Ntare Rushatsi House”.
According to the same tweet, another agreement was signed relating to the visa exemption for diplomatic and service passports as well as another for the integrated execution of water resources in Burundi.
During this working visit the Burundian and Egyptian delegations under the leadership of the two Heads of State led discussions on investment, technology transfer, projects on Lake Tanganyika, Egypt’s support in the field of infrastructure and health.
The Burundian delegation included four cabinet ministers: Albert Shingiro, the head of Burundian diplomacy, Thaddée Ndikumana in charge of health, Déo-Guide Rurema in charge of agriculture and livestock, and Ibrahim Uwizeye, in charge of energy and mines.
The Business executives in the Burundi delegation included; Audace Ndayizeye, Adrien Ntigacika, Rama K. Pandey, Saïdi Niyongabo, Anicet Ndoricimpa, Juma Mohamed, Jean Ndururutse, Méthuselah Niyoyankunze and Gilbert Nzeyimana
President Ndayishimiye flew to Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday March 23 until March 26, 2021. On the agenda, there was precisely an interview with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi.
The two Heads of State held a joint press conference. The Burundian president recalled that Egypt and Burundi are committed to the principles and values of the United Nations Charter.
University Of Rwanda Lecturer Found Dead In Seat at Home
Permanently Free Gbagbo Prepares Homecoming
Missing Nigerian Air Force Jet Found Crashed
Gospel Always Linked to Embrace of a Cross
How DRC Wants To Control Cobalt Production
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit
South Africa’s Cement Company Extends Rights Issue
Maldives Issues US$200M Sukuk Bond
Missing Nigerian Air Force Jet Found Crashed
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abashinwa Bubaka Mu Buryo Budasanzwe, Iwabo Bikaba Akataraboneka!
- Mu Rwanda Hagiye Gushingwa Uruganda Rwa Tingatinga na Torotoro
- Guverinoma Y’U Rwanda Hari Icyo Yatangaje Ku Cyemezo Cyafatiwe Bagosora
- Min Biruta Na Perezida Wa Sena Y’U Rwanda Bagiye Muri Niger
- I Bujumbura Bishimiye Icyemezo U Rwanda Ruherutse Gufata
- Ikifuzo Cya Théoneste Bagosora Cyatewe Utwatsi
- Mu Mibare: Ingengabitekerezo Ya Jenoside Yari Yifashe Ite Mu Myaka 3 Ishize
- Inyamaswa ‘Zizi ‘Kwigira Ku Zindi Imyitwarire, Nibyo Bita ‘Umuco’
- Kuba Minisitiri W’Intebe Ni Ukugorwa…Ubuhamya Bwa Tony Blair
- Imibare Y’Afurika Niyo Izatuma Yigobotora Ingaruka Za COVID-19
Trending
-
Crime4 days ago
Investigators Search Dr. Kayumba’s House, Reconstruct Crime Scene
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
45 Died in Stampede at Magufuli Funeral
-
Business4 days ago
East African Oil Pipeline Launch Extended To April
-
Business2 days ago
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
-
Business4 days ago
Equity Group Freezes Payout as Net Profits Fall 11.6%
-
Health4 days ago
Prof Happi Proposes Covid-19 Vaccine Made in Africa For Africa
-
Business3 days ago
Applications Open For Jack Ma’s 2021 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition
-
National4 days ago
Mama Sarah Obama Burial Today