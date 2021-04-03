Permanently Free Gbagbo Prepares Homecoming

Former President Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory coast is a permanently free man after a long judicial process that ended on March 31.

Now permanently free, Laurent Gbagbo is actively preparing his return to Côte d’Ivoire, where his supporters are impatiently awaiting him. The wound opened by his brutal ousting is not closed.

Politics is a risky profession where, as Nelson Mandela said, “the prison option is part of the contract.”

Gbagbo was the President of Ivory coast from 2000 until his arrest in April 2011. A historian, Gbagbo was imprisoned in the early 1970s and again in the early 1990s, and he lived in exile in France during much of the 1980s as a result of his union activism.

After eight years in prison and two years of almost house arrest, Laurent Gbagbo, 75, is therefore preparing to return to his native land, shrouded in the eyes of his supporters by the halo of the hero and, very likely, inhabited by the desire to reconnect with the thread of what he considers to be his destiny and the history of his country, both confused and brutally interrupted on April 11, 2011.

His only speech to date, an interview with TV5 Monde on October 29, 2020, during which he seemed to be in retreat, advocating appeasement and reconciliation and departing from the slogan of civil disobedience, no. was it just a posture? It’s possible.

Even if Laurent Gbagbo seems to have given up all desire for revenge and all feelings of resentment, in the trivial sense of these two terms, his idea of ​​himself and his country have not changed.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) upheld the acquittal of Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity.

He had been charged in connection with violence following a disputed election in 2010 that left 3,000 people dead.

Gbagbo is the first former head of state to go on trial at the ICC, he had denied all the allegations over the bloodshed.

The former president was in court alongside ally and former youth leader Charles Blé Goudé, who was accused of leading a militia backing him.

They were both acquitted in 2019, but the prosecution had appealed what was seen as the shock decision to clear them.

It argued that there were procedural errors in how the original verdict was delivered and insisted that thousands of documents and 96 witnesses presented during the trial had proved their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.