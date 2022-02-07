Tech
Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
The list of people police allegedly targeted with the Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware grew much larger on Monday, with a Calcalist report claiming that a slew of politicians, ministry officials, businessmen, protest leaders, mayors and journalists had the technology placed onto their phones.
The Pegasus spyware is capable of remotely extracting information from targets’ cell phones covertly, including texts, browser history, call history and screenshots, among other information.
The new report by Calcalist claims that the police’s special operations cyber unit in SIGINT has used Pegasus for years against civilians without obtaining court approval and against the law.
The technology was used for intelligence gathering and not for gathering evidence.
According to the report, police analysts rummaged through data obtained from the phones and listened in as well.
The information was then passed on without the source of the information being mentioned, usually being explained away as a “one-time source” or “incidental information.”
Last week, Israel Police announced that it had found new pieces of evidence which “change the state of affairs” regarding the investigation into allegations that police had used wiretapping software without court approval, with a Walla report stating that while evidence had been found of possibly unapproved wiretapping, the software used was not Pegasus.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s office announced on Tuesday that he had appointed a team to investigate the wiretapping allegations, to be headed by Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari. The team will submit its findings by July 1.
The statement by Mandelblit’s office noted that additional findings had been revealed by the Police.
Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai responded to the report on Monday, saying that he has contact Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and asked him to order the formation of an external and independent judicial review committee to examine the issue “in order to restore the public’s trust in Israel Police on the one hand and to regulate the use of technologies in Israel Police on the other.”
“To the extent that the committee finds irregularities and failures they will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” added Shabtai.
President Isaac Herzog responded to report while speaking at at the B’Sheva conference on Monday saying, “This is not an easy day.
The law enforcement system cannot be careless when it comes to following the law. We must not lose our democracy.
We must not lose our police. And certainly – we must not lose the public’s trust in them. This requires a thorough and foundational examination.”
“If these things are right then we are talking about an earthquake, acts that fit dark regimes from the previous century that we must not be like,” said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in response to the report on Monday.
“Mass intrusion into the privacy of many people is lawlessness that must be stopped today. An external commission of inquiry is required, not for these purposes did the police buy these software. The Knesset and the entire public deserve answers, today.”
Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Gilad Kariv also called for the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the case.
“It is not possible to be satisfied with the internal investigation team of the Justice Ministry, in part because the supervision of police action must also be examined.”
“The appointment of a retired judge to head the commission of inquiry will, by law, allow the committee to be given the powers of a state commission of inquiry – this is the necessary step at this time,” added Kariv.
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir also called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, saying that those responsible must stand trial and that “this is a very serious incident and it does not matter if the tracking was carried out against left, right or social activists. Civil rights are civil rights and we need to protect them.”
Kazakhstan’s AI-Powered Among Top 10 MedTech Startups
Kazakhstan’s AI-powered software [Cerebra] for early stroke detection and faster and more accurate treatment, has been included in the list of the world’s ten most innovative projects in the field of medical artificial intelligence, according to Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge.
This is a platform for startups and businesses run by Medtronic, a Florida-based company in healthcare technology, which is aimed at advancing innovative ideas in therapeutics and digital health, as well as introducing artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning in the field.
Cerebra is artificial intelligence software that is designed for fast stroke diagnosis and minimization of human factors while providing an internal ecosystem for data exchange and any-time remote platform access.
While stroke remains one the leading causes of death in Kazakhstan with nearly 80% of patients suffering severe complications, Cerebra helps detect cytotoxic edema on a CT scan, often hidden from the human eye.
The project, which is a participant of Astana Hub international technopark of IT startups, currently works in test mode in 17 stroke centers across Kazakhstan.
“There are only a few large companies in the world that do stroke diagnostics.
Despite the clear advantages of competitors from Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States in terms of finance, human power, and the amount of medical data to train AI, our team is very motivated by what we can do for people.
In developed countries, mortality from stroke has been minimized, and in our country, stroke remains one of the first causes of death.
To scale the project abroad, we need to show good results in Kazakhstan, and for this, we need the support of the state,” said project founder Doszhan Zhusaupov.
At the early stage, the startup attracted investments from Quest Ventures Singapore Venture Fund and also won a $50,000 grant for the first place in Build Your Own Business competition from the Saby Foundation in 2020.
Data Privacy Day: Are Rwandans Protected Online?
Rwandans will on Friday join their global counterparts to observe the Data Privacy Day usually celebrated on January 28.
Millions of people are unaware of and uninformed about how their personal information is being used, collected or shared in our digital society.
The purpose of Data Privacy Day is to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices. Data Privacy Day is part of the global online safety, security, and privacy campaign called ‘STOP. THINK. CONNECT.’, — an initiative of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA).
Data Privacy Day’s educational initiative originally focused on raising awareness among businesses as well as users about the importance of protecting the privacy of their personal information online, particularly in the context of social networking.
The educational focus has expanded over the years to include families, consumers and businesses.
Our personal information has been at risk for many decades. Personal data has been collected, manipulated, and shared or sold for decades, then manipulated further for profit by banking institutions, product manufacturers, political parties, nonprofit organizations, ad agencies, polling groups, airlines, grocery stores, credit agencies, and many others.
Digital technologies have made the collection of personal data easier, both legally and illegally. And with 4.66 billion people in the world who are active internet users, there is an incalculable amount of unsecured data waiting to be pilfered.
Data Privacy Day promotes events and activities that stimulate the development of technology tools that promote individual control over personally identifiable information; encourage compliance with privacy laws and regulations; and create dialogues among stakeholders interested in advancing data protection and privacy.
How to Avoid Dangers With Mobile Money Transfers- Worldremit
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world as we know it. Crucially, we have seen a marked acceleration in the global adoption of online and digital platforms in a variety of sectors ranging from education to work collaboration tools to financial services, all of which brings about new sets of cyber security challenges.
Online and digital business platforms are, of course, nothing new, and they certainly predate the advent of the pandemic.
However, the global crisis has given impetus to trends that were already becoming an integral part of life in the 21st century even in countries traditionally less reliant on technology.
Africa is now one of the fastest growing regions taking part in the digital economy where people across the continent have become quick and enthusiastic adopters of global innovation trends.
But this rapid change comes with significant risks, not least of which is the potential for cybercrime, as greater numbers of the African population move online and become increasingly reliant on digital platforms to conduct business, access product and services, and transact financially.
According to a recently released document from the global police agency Interpol, the African Cyberthreat Assessment Report, there are five types of cybercrimes that have become more prevalent than ever before on the continent: online scams, digital extortion, business email compromise, ransomware and botnets.
Africa has more than 500 million internet users, placing the continent ahead of regions such as North America, South America, and the Middle East in terms of the absolute number of people online.
This volume equates to 38% of Africa’s population, which implies there is room for growth in the continent’s use of internet services in the coming years, as levels of connectivity and uptake trend upwards. These will be driven by lower connection costs, greater innovation and rising digital literacy.
According to the report, the leading countries are Kenya with 83% of its population online, Nigeria with 60% and South Africa with 56%.
Mobile banking in particular is noted to be used widely within these three countries, contributing to Africa’s active role in digital financial services, the report finds.People who use online banking, cross-border money transfers, and other financial services, must remain vigilant in order to remain safe online.
WorldRemit, a leading global payments company, advises that users adopt a few basic safety protocols to avoid falling victim to any of the various forms of cybercrime.
Confirm receipt of identity and method: Whether it is cash pickup, mobile money, or bank transfer, it is important that customers ensure they include the recipient’s full legal name, as the bank in the receiving country will match their identification with the transfer information.
Speed is of the essence: Pick a service that ensures your money reaches its intended destination quickly and safely.
Also check if the platform you are using has a 24-hour customer care service that is operational.
There is a simple 3-step process to help avoid online fraud:
Stop: take a moment to think before sending money or providing any information.
Challenge: it’s okay to ignore or refuse requests for funds. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.
Protect: contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve wired money to a scammer and report it to the relevant authorities.
WorldRemit operates in 44 African countries through partnerships with local mobile network operators (MNOs)
While these partnerships offer an extra layer of protection to mobile money transfers and other online transactions, WorldRemit advises users to confirm the identity of the person they are transacting with and to take advantage of the mobile service’s security protocols to protect their identities and online accounts.
The rise in cybercrime and online scams is the corollary to the rapid digital growth fueled and accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In African countries where, notably, mobile banking and mobile money transfer have leapfrogged to unprecedented levels, it is incumbent on all of us to stay vigilant and beware of fraud by following the safety protocols in place and reporting suspicious activities through the proper channel.
