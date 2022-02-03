Lifestyle
Peep Into Ellen Degeneres Campus
The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund on Tuesday opened the Ellen DeGeneres Campus adding more flavour to highly impressive architectures in Rwanda.
The campus now open to the public is located just outside Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda. The campus is the vision of the award-winning MASS Design Group and has been named one of Africa’s 10 most anticipated architectural projects and featured on 60 Minutes.
“The Ellen Campus demonstrates how new infrastructure can be a boon for conservation and species protection,” said Michael Murphy, founder and executive director of MASS Design Group.
“With prioritization of local labor for construction, furniture created by Rwandan artisans, and environmental stewardship, the campus will inspire a generation of conservation activists in Rwanda. It also signals to global conservationists new ways to bind ecosystems and communities to one another.”
The multi-acre, eco-friendly facility adjacent to the Volcanoes National Park includes three main buildings—the Sandy and Harold Price Research Center, the Cindy Broder Conservation Gallery and the Rob and Melani Walton Education Center—as well as housing for visiting students and researchers.
An extensive ‘living laboratory’ has been created on the former agricultural site through the planting of more than 250,000 native plants and the inclusion of green roofs, water harvesting and a constructed wetland for wastewater treatment.
Visitors to the Ellen Campus can immerse themselves in an interactive, educational exhibit located in the Cindy Broder Conservation Gallery.
Designed to tell the story of mountain gorilla research and conservation from Fossey’s time to modern day, it includes original, never before displayed artifacts from Dian Fossey’s almost two decades of living amongst the gorillas, stunning visual effects through a 360 degree immersive experience, as well as augmented and virtual reality and numerous engaging, edutainment opportunities to learn more about the science and, most importantly, people behind the conservation success of mountain gorillas.
Support from numerous generous donors contributed to the project, including actor and conservationist, Leonardo DiCaprio, who named the 360 degree theater for his mother, Irmelin DiCaprio, and a computer lab for his father, George DiCaprio.
Remembering Dr .Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba
Congolese and friends of Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday held various events in memory of the country’s much revered politician Dr .Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba.
Dr .Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba the father of the current President Felix Antoinne Tshisekedi is also founder of The Union for Democracy and Social Progress political party that recently won elections for the first time. The party has the lengthiest record of continuous operation in the DRC.
Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba died on February 1, 2017. Confidants said he had diabetes and often flew to Brussels for treatment.
He was described as a cunning and relentless Congolese opposition leader who was a thorn in the side of his country’s big men for decades.
Tshisekedi played a leading role in nearly every chapter of Congo’s messy politics, remaining a potent symbol of resistance, especially in the slums of Kinshasa, the capital, to the very end.
Étienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in what was then Luluabourg (now Kananga), a colonial outpost in central Congo, the biggest country geographically in sub-Saharan Africa.
He studied law and entered government service as a justice commissioner shortly after Congo gained independence from Belgium in 1960.
Meanwhile, on this occasion, an imposing 8.50 m high statue representing Dr. Etienne Tshisekedi with his arm raised and making a sign of victory was unveiled to the public. This monument was erected in homage to Congolese political hero Dr. Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba.
President Suluhu Hassan Clocks 62
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today celebrated her birthday as she turns 62 years old.
A native of Zanzibar Suluhu was born on 27 January 1960 in Makunduchi, an old town on Unguja island, in the Sultanate of Zanzibar.
In 1978, Suluhu married Hafidh Ameirin, an agricultural officer who, by 2014, had retired. They have four children. Her daughter Wanu Hafidh Ameir (born 1982), the couple’s second child, is a special seat member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.
On 17 March 2021, Suluhu announced that President John Magufuli had died after a long illness; Magufuli had not been seen in public since late February. She was sworn in as his successor on 19 March 2021, and will serve the balance of Magufuli’s second five-year term.
Prince Harry Wants Protection From Scotland Yard
Prince Harry has filed a British court case demanding that the British government ensure the safety of him and his family on British soil.
Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and wife Meghan Markle lost their right to security at Scotland Yard after formally leaving the British Royal Family and moving to the US.
A legal representative for Harry and Meghan told The Sun newspaper that the prince and wife have a trip to England planned with their children – two-year-old Archie and seven-month-old Lilibet Diana – but feel exposed and insecure. , therefore asking for the support of the security team they had.
“Prince Harry inherited security risks at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, has served twice in Afghanistan and in recent years his family has been the target of documented threats from neo-Nazis and extremists.”
“, defended the representative, adding that “as much as his role in the monarchy has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not changed. Neither have the threats to him and his family members”.
According to details, Harry believes that the private protection team he has in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction on British soil, nor access to intelligence information and therefore wants the protection of Scotland Yard.
And he is willing to pay the security out of his pocket, but the British Home Office refused the claim, in a decision that Harry seeks to appeal.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their resignation in January 2020 and officially left their roles in the British Royal House in April 2020, moving to the US. At that time, public spending on the couple’s security was around £600,000.
