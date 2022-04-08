Motorsport rally enthusiasts are gearing up to participate in the forthcoming Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally one of the main motorsport events in Uganda. It is part of the National Rally Championship and the FIA African Rally Championship

According to organisers, Africa Rally Championship leader Karan Patel of Kenya and second-placed Leroy Gomez of Zambia have confirmed participation in the forthcoming Pearl of Africa Rally due to be staged in Buikwe district scheduled for May 6-8, 2022.

The first edition of the Pearl of Africa Rally was held in 1997 as an African Rally Championship candidate event. This followed the successful organisation of Burundi’s Great Lakes Rally in Uganda in 1996. The Great Lakes Rally was moved to Uganda due to political instability in Burundi.

Inspired by the success of the Great Lakes Rally, Uganda decided to apply for its own African Rally Championship event in 1997.