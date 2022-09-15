The Head of the Police Component under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Commissioner of Police (CP) Christophe Bizimungu, on Wednesday, September 14, visited Rwandan Police peacekeepers operating in Kaga Bandoro, Nana Gribizi Province, and urged them to keep up the good work to ensure the safety and security of the people.

The Rwanda Formed Police Unit (RWAFPU2-7) contingent of 180 officers was deployed in north of the country in April, this year.

CP Bizimungu, who was received by the RWAFPU contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hodari Rwanyindo, thanked them for their sacrifice to contribute to peace in the region.

“Your contribution to restoring peace in this country and to the people of Kaga Bandoro is commendable. Maintain the spirit, commitment and professionalism to accomplish your mission mandate,” CP Bizimungu said.

He reminded them that the commitment, dedication, and discipline they exhibit define the level of trust the local people have in them.

The Police Commissioner further observed that since 2016, when the Rwandan police peacekeepers arrived in Nana Gribizi Province, stability has continued to improve.

“This areas was destabilized by rebel groups but today, people go about their work without any threats. You are here to make sure that the safety and security continues to improve…that is what those under your protection expect from you,” CP Bizimungu said.

Rwanda maintains three contingents in Central African Republic, including two Formed Police Units (FPUs) and a Protection Support Unit (PSU), with combined strength of 460 Police officers.