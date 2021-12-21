National
PEACEKEEPING: MINUSCA Head Of Mission Visits Rwandan Police Peacekeepers
The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General to Central African Republic (CAR), Dr. Mankeur Ndiaye, on Tuesday, December 21, visited Rwanda Formed Police Unit-One (FPU 1-7) operating in Bangui under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA).
The Head of Mission was received at the FPU-1 base camp by the contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Claude Bizimana, who briefed him on the tasks assigned, achievements as well as challenges encountered.
The SRSG also toured various facilities of the camp, observed the officers’ readiness and how they conduct their operations.
Dr. Ndiaye thanked them for their dedicated service to protect the civilians and to restore peace and security in CAR.
“Your high level of discipline and professionalism in the last eight months of your tour-of-duty is appreciated. Maintain the spirit towards the end,” the Head of Mission said.
He further urged them to stay focused, avoid involving in any inappropriate behaviours such as sexual exploitation and abuse, which can tarnish the image of their unit, country and the UN.
The SRSG reassured MINUSCA support to address challenges they may be facing and to successfully accomplish their peacekeeping duties.
Rwanda FPU-1 is one of the three Rwandan Police contingents deployed in CAR with combined strength of 460 officers.
Paris-Kigali Axis Gains New Momentum
President Paul Kagame can now be described as a frequent at palais de l’Élysée and the French media have described this fast growing relationship as l’axe Paris-Kigali a pris un nouvel élan basically meaning that the Paris-Kigali axis has gained new momentum.
President Kagame was received Monday at the Élysée Palace by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The Rwandan Presidency did not reveal much about this visit except a short 1minute video clip and saying, “President Kagame welcomed to Palais de l’Élysée for a working lunch to discuss various bilateral relations topics.”
It should be recalled that a 1,000-strong Rwandan joint force successfully dislodged Islamist militants in Mozambique’s gas-rich Cabo Delgado province and secured a $20 billion gas field investment by French energy giant Total.
In late September, President Kagame flew to Mozambique and thanked Rwandan troops for a job well-done in uprooting insurgents in a short period an assignment that had failed foreign mercenaries and government forces Since 2017.
“You have done great work alongside Mozambican troops. You sacrificed and endured days and nights in the scorching sun, heavy rains,” President Kagame told the troops.
“The work done so far cannot stop here. We now have another task which is to continue rebuilding and protecting this country.”
Analysts append Rwanda’s presence in Mozambique to France despite Kigali stating that the deployment was mostly made in a pan African spirit.
President Kagame’s visit at palais de l’Élysée may not be very distant from the Mozambique assignment which of course benefits both countries.
President Macron canceled a visit to Mali on Monday and Tuesday to discuss regional security issues with President Kagame, particularly in Mozambique, where jihadist groups are active, and in the Central African Republic, where rebel groups confront the army.
However, the leaders are also preparing for the upcoming European Union (EU)-African Union (AU) summit on February 17 and 18 in Brussels.
The Senegalese and Rwandan leaders are, for Paris, “two key interlocutors in the preparation of this summit” because Senegal will assume the rotating presidency of the AU for 2022-2023, while Paul Kagame “has long chaired the NEPAD agency (New partnership for the development of Africa) ”, explained the Élysée.
They both participated Sunday in Brussels in a preparatory meeting for this summit, which aims to “deeply renew the partnership between the two continents in favor of stability and prosperity”, according to the French presidency.
Speed up vaccination in Africa
With Paul Kagame, received for lunch at the Élysée, and Macky Sall, reached by phone, Emmanuel Macron spoke about the Covid-19 crisis.
Returning to “the intensification of vaccine dose donations by France” to Africa, “which has enabled the delivery of 485,000 doses to Senegal and 960,000 to Rwanda”.
“After having already shared 75.6 million doses this year, France has committed to giving 120 million by mid-2022”, recalls the Elysee, stressing the urgency of “an acceleration of campaigns of vaccination in each of the African countries.”
UPDF- FARDC Arrest 35 ADF Rebels After Bombardment
About 35 rebels of the Allied Democratic Front terror group have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by FARDC-UPDF coalition.
The FARDC-UPDF coalition said in a joint statement on Saturday that they have captured 35 ADF rebels, after new airstrikes and heavy artillery fire carried out on new camps of ADF enemies, identified in the territory of Beni (North Kivu) and in the Ituri province.
A statement jointly signed by Major General Léon Richard Kasonga, and Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso, respective spokespersons for the FARDC and UPDF said that these new strikes were undertaken after the joint forces completed the road construction and rehabilitation works to secure traffic, facilitate the movement of troops, deployment of logistics and the flow of traffic in the Mbau-Kamango zone, mainly between Bukakati and the Semuliki river.
According to this statement the offensive launched on December 13, 14 and 15, 2021 in Ituri made it possible not only to capture 35 ADF terrorists in three villages in Irumu territory but also to clean up and restore peace and stability in the localities of Makeke and Makumbo on the Makeke-Biakato axis, along National Road number 4.
In addition, the FARDC appointed Major General Camille Bombele to coordinate, with his Ugandan counterpart, Major General Kayanja Muhanga, operations between the “Sukola 1 Grand Nord” and “Ituri” operational sectors. These two generals agreed to plan and intensify joint operations in the various sectors to defeat the enemy.
The commanders of the FARDC and UPDF units called on all Congolese and Ugandan soldiers engaged in operations against the negative forces to strictly respect human rights, international humanitarian law and rules of engagement.
AMISOM Force Commander, Deputy Awarded Service Medals
Lt Gen Diomede Ndegeya the AMISOM Force Commander, and the Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics Maj Gen. Gerbi Kebede Regassa have been awarded African Union service medals & certificates in recognition of their role in restoring peace in Somalia.
Lt Gen Diomede Ndegeya is Former deputy chief defence force of Force de Défense Nationale du Burundi (FDNB).
Meanwhile, Maj Gen Kebede is from the Ethiopia National Defence Forces.
AMISOM was set up in 2007 to help the Somali government withstand the threat posed by militant groups such as al-Shabab. The mission is operating under a United Nations mandate that runs out on December 31.
Since December 2017, AMISOM has been reducing its troop numbers in line with relevant UN Security Council decisions.
The Military Component is the biggest of the three components of the AU Mission in the country. The component is mandated to conduct peace support operations in Somalia and seeks to stabilize the situation in the country, create the necessary conditions for the conduct of humanitarian activities and an eventual handover of the Mission to a United Nations Peacekeeping Operation.
Currently the military component is comprised of troops drawn from Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia who are deployed in six sectors covering south and central Somalia.
Ugandan troops are deployed in Sector 1, which comprises the regions of Banadir, and Lower Shabelle.
Kenyan forces are responsible for Sector 2 comprising Lower and Middle Jubba. Sector 3 comprising Bay and Bakool as well as Gedo (Sub Sector 3) comes under Ethiopian command.
Djiboutian forces are in charge of Sector 4 which covers Hiiraan and Galgaduud while Burundian forces are in charge of Sector 5 which covers the Middle Shabelle region.
