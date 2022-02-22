Paul Farmer, A Global Health Enthusiast Has Died

A galant man has gone. Rwanda and the rest of the world is hurting. Paul Farmer is no more. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Chancellor, Professor Paul Farmer who was the Founder of Partners In Health (PIH) and the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), which occurred today,” a statement from UGHE read.

He has been an inspiration for most of us at UGHE.

This is so sudden, an unimaginable catastrophe to all of us, and the global health community as a whole.

The statement added that, “A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of our beloved role model, our leader, our dearest friend, and our Muganga Mwiza. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, his colleagues at Partners In Health and the UGHE Family. We request for your prayers as we go through this difficult time.”