One of the most effective marketing strategies is word-of-mouth. Think about it: would you rather listen to a random guy on an infomercial or a direct recommendation from your business mentor? In this article, we’ll dive into what word-of-mouth marketing actually means and how you can successfully leverage it for your business today.

What Is Word of Mouth Marketing (WOMM)?

Word-of-mouth marketing, WOM or WOMM for short, is also referred to as word-of-mouth advertising. It’s defined as the organic marketing process that occurs when consumers create conversations around a company’s products or services with a friend, family, and network.

WOM marketing is one of the most powerful forms of advertising as consumers trust their friends 92% more than traditional media. Traditional marketing often comes in the form of paid advertising where brands pay to place a message in front of as many people as possible. This is often referred to as ‘push’ marketing. In contrast, word-of-mouth marketing focuses on organic discussions and user-generated content to market your brand.

Pre-internet, word of mouth was exactly that — the word is shared by mouth. But with the advent of the blazing fast internet connections, social media, and the instant exchange of information, the definition of ‘mouth’ has become much broader.

Word-of-Mouth Marketing in the Digital Era

Word of mouth marketing today can range from publicity, viral buzz, content, tweets, Instagram reels, and more. It’s less focused on the medium, but more about how ideas are spread: brand advocates spreading the word about your business.

WOM may occur by chance or sheer luck but can be encouraged, curated, and crafted to a brand’s advantage. When one person shares a feeling, a message, an experience, or an idea about a brand, it is triggered by a defining experience.

It may be by exceeding expectations on a product, by providing excellent customer service, or by enabling your audience to spread the word about your business. We’ll dig into the strategies in a later section.

Why Is Word of Mouth Marketing Important?

The advertising landscape is changing. It’s not a pay-to-win model anymore. Advertisers can’t just simply throw money for TV ad placements and expect it to be a success. You may be recognizable, but you can’t build a relationship that way.

Successful marketing goes beyond the purchase and delights your customers to the point where they advocate for you — for free (sort of).

With word-of-mouth marketing, the brand’s responsibility is to ensure your brand advocates are empowered to share about your brand, are heard, and amplified. At the end of the day, people are becoming more skeptical of advertising. 90% of people are more likely to trust a recommended brand, even from a stranger. Again, people buy from people.

Here are a few reasons why you should deploy a WOM strategy.

Build Brand Equity

A successful word-of-mouth marketing campaign is focused on the long term. It takes time to build awareness, communicate brand values, shape the way your customers feel about you, and build deeper connections.

This is achieved by taking action on things that don’t scale such as providing top-of-the-line customer service, building a one-of-a-kind product, or crafting an unforgettable user experience (jump to the strategy section for a deeper dive).

As a result, brands that have managed to accomplish this have built incredible brand equity and loyalty. They provide much more than material value – WOM builds emotional value, trust, and loyalty.

Build Relationships With Your Audience

A brand that listens succeeds.

Word of mouth marketing requires two-way communication between the brand and customer. The brand needs to first and foremost listen to what the customers are saying to improve their business to a point where they exceed their expectations. Once achieved, customers will shout from the rooftops about your business.

In the end, viral campaigns aren’t sustainable and hardly replicable.

WOMM helps create a long-term strategy that grows with the business and drives social engagement and buzz, which can help you grow faster than if you rely on paid advertising.

Drive Your Bottom Line

An organic and unforced marketing strategy will ultimately drive revenue. There’s always a place for banner ads and Facebook ads, but few advertising techniques come as close to bottom-of-the-funnel as a WOMM strategy. Looking at it from a content marketing perspective, sales teams often utilize video case studies and one-pagers to help aid the sales process. Although not quite WOM, people want to hear real, impactful stories about how a business has helped others like them..

Matan Naveh writes for Elementor.com