PART I: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
This article is one of a series that will run on the platform for weeks. We will focus on historical and current dynamics between Uganda and Rwanda. We are going to bring out some uncomfortable facts and exposes that are usually pushed under the rags.
Let’s begin with some soft landing for contextual pieces that will follow.
On October 9, 2021, Ugandans celebrated 59 years of self-rule after the colonial British lowered the empire, Union Jack, allowing three Ugandans to raise the current Black-Yellow-Red flag.
Since the fall of the British rule in Uganda, Ugandans every year on October 9, hold Independence Day celebrations although, post-independence times have been turbulent under successive regimes ranging from those under the elite, military men and crude peasants.
As Ugandans gained their independence in 1962, Rwandan refugees had been living in remote UN camps in the East African country after being ejected from their homeland in 1959, owing to dangerous divisive politics.
The current Ugandan regime ushered in by National Resistance Movement, a former rebel group composed of mostly peasants and the unprivileged, has served the longest period since February 1986.
Rwandan refugees played a pivotal role in the four-year protracted war that deposed President Milton Obote and installed current President, Yoweri Museveni, who has been in powers almost four decades today. President Museveni and his cronies can go to war to dismiss the fact.
Museveni would rather undergo a hunger strike than admit he is in power due to the ultimate sacrifice paid by Rwandan refugees to put him into power.
To remind you, Rwandan refugees would later clandestinely mobilise to launch another war on Rwanda to forcefully return home. This is a subject we will later revisit and expound on separately.
Now, for Ugandans, the month of October is extremely significant in the country’s history. October is equally important for Rwandans today. On October 1, 1990, Ugandan soldiers of Rwandan origin deserted without notice of President Museveni and attacked Kagitumba Border post and entered Rwanda. They had to liberate Rwanda from a genocidal regime under Late President Juvenal Habyarimana who had terrorized the country and oversaw a genocide engulf the whole country. This is also another subject we will dig deep into in the series.
Let’s go on. For President Museveni, who was away in New York for a children’s conference, the desertion of these battle hardened Rwandan soldiers, weakened the Ugandan army both in command and efficiency. It was a big loss that according to those in the corridors of power, Museveni has never forgiven the current Kigali regime.
Those who led the liberation struggle were indeed top commanders in Museveni’s army formation, National Resistance Army (NRA). Many have died, but a good number of them are still alive including current President, Paul Kagame.
Museveni doesn’t like to hear this. It is a taboo. It sends him a bad taste. No one can really explain why he is so disgruntled and hostile. Ever since Rwandans in his NRA left Uganda, he has exhibited hostility and a condescending attitude to the extent of sabotaging their efforts to establish a developed and efficient state Rwanda is today.
Museveni, who in the first years of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF/A) regime in Kigali repeatedly addressed the Rwanda Patritotic Front/Army (RFF/A) soldiers as his boys, which annoyed the masters in Kigali. They have however insisted that he needs to behave and respect sovereign Rwanda.
The Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF/A) removed President Juvenal Habyarimana from power after fighting and defeating his Forces Armées Rwandaises (FAR), which retreated into the jungles of DRC former Zaire. The FAR with support of France and Interahamwe militia had killed over a million Tutsi in what the UN later recognised as the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.
Interahamwe and FAR elements of course supported by the French military launched cross border attacks into Rwanda from their jungle bases in Zaire from 1994 all through until 1999. The RPF/A couldn’t look on- they pursued these bandits and broke their back significantly.
Our next piece comes on Wednesday.
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
Rwandan prosecution is in the final stages of processing charges against 11 fertilizer dealers accused of running a strong mafia-like network that has sucked billions of taxpayers’ money through drawing ghost lists of farmers and conniving with some government officials to fault procurement procedures.
The Rwandan fertilizer politics are some of the most complex that even President Paul Kagame has to be involved to fix the puzzle. Many have gone to jail, others siphoned millions and gotten away with it, other officials fired.
The fertilizer politics have attracted a powerful network of mafias who maneuver all their way to ensure the cash cow is only milked by them.
As early as 2005, the government embarked on the bulk procurement of fertilizers to increase access and use among farmers in the country. By then farmers were using 3kg/ha in 2006 and the interventions had resulted in the use of 45Kg/ha by 2017.
It should be noted that the government partnered with private companies to import required types of fertilizers and quantities according to the timeliness and cropping seasons.
However, whenever the fertilizers arrived in the country, some dubious dealers saw an opportunity because of the loopholes.
Tones of fertilizers were being loaded on trucks and sold to neighbouring Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, and DR Congo. Rwanda was losing so much in the process.
The media used every opportunity to repeatedly ask President Kagame what he was doing about the disturbing incidences of fertilizer theft in which even local officials were frequently cited in the malpractice.
During President Kagame’s outreach program in which he travelled across the country to meet with the citizens, farmers did not disappoint.
They always asked for the microphone and registered their anger about the challenges of accessing fertilizer which they said were responsible for poor yields. The Ministry was under Agnes Matilda Kalibata.
In October 2010, the Rwanda National Police swung into action and trailed the fertilizer thieves and their network. It was disbanded and many arrested, government accomplices fired and others prosecuted.
In 2016, the government also pulled out of fertilizer importation and left it to four private companies including; (I.D.F, E.T.G, ENAS, and TOP SERVICE ENTERPRISES).
Even though the private sector took over the importation of fertilizer, supply, and distribution business, the malpractices resurfaced in a different form since the Ministry of Agriculture would remain involved in paperwork for tenders. This is where high-level financial fraud would be calculated.
How a Supplier Took On The Mafias
One of the fertilizer tycoons, Nkubili Alfred, operating under a company known as ETS Nkubili Alfred [ENAS], dealing in general commerce, agriculture, import, and export noticed that the fertilizer sub-sector had been infested with malpractices at alarming levels.
In 2014, on March 29 – 30, The New Times published a notice calling for expressions of interest to supply fertilizers under the national crop intensification program. Several companies submitted their proposals. Only ENAS was successful.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAGRI) officially wrote to ENAS Company congratulating it on winning the tough selection.
“Reference is made to notification from MINAGRI of June 5, 2014, to the effect that your expression of interest had been successful and that you would be invited to make your quotations,” reads part of the letter signed by former Permanent Secretary Tony Nsanganira.
‘Further, reference is made to the invitation for your company to provide quotations for subsidised Mineral Fertilizers that you commit to import and supply for the crop intensification program seasons 2015A&B.
I wish to inform you that your price quotation and delivery for the importation and supply fertilizers for Lot 1, lot 2, lot 5, and Lot 6 has been accepted. You are invited for a meeting to take place on June 25, 2014, at MINAGRI for contract negotiations and signing,” the letter says.
Nkubili and his team are said to have prepared themselves to meet the MINAGRI team for negotiations and signing. The meeting took place but they were shortchanged at the last minute.
ENAS registered its dissatisfaction with the manner things had changed. “Based on public notice inviting for expression of interest as published in The New Times on March 29, 2014, we inform you that we were not happy with the way this tender was handled.
In your letter 1268/11.30 of June 25, 2014, in which you informed us of winning Lot 1, Lot 2, Lot 5, and Lot 6 including inviting us for negotiation and signing. We were shocked to learn from the meeting that other companies had been awarded the said Lots. We were also surprised to learn that those companies proposed high prices yet we had the lowest.”
ENAS told Taarifa that they lost the deal at the last minute because MINAGRI officials in that meeting had asked ENAS to inflate their price quotations but ENAS refused and told them they are honourable and ethical business practitioners that would not engage in such illegal moves.
A senior official who was working in MINAGRI in 2014, spoke to Taarifa on condition of anonymity.
He said that MINAGRI was concerned that Nkubili and other few suppliers were holding monopoly of the fertilizer industry and decided to diversify the sector by bringing in other suppliers.
“There were no contracts per se.. We were not buying any goods or services, we were protecting farmers, ” the former official said.
“This is how other companies with high price quotations were called and handed the deal unilaterally with disregard of procurement procedures,” Nkubili’s son, Remy Muhirwa told Taarifa.
The failed illegal deal between Nkubili and some MINAGRI officials has since resulted in a protracted fight between them until ENAS was struck off the list of private companies that were working in partnership with the Agriculture Ministry in fertilizer import, supply, and distribution.
The company has also invested in a fertilizer plant big enough to produce quantities needed in Rwanda, but MINAGRI placed a caveat on all distributors and warned them not to buy from ENAS, citing moisture elements in their fertilizers, despite Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) contradicting MINAGRI and giving ENAS certification to sell to individual farmers.
Meanwhile, in 2015, ENAS had secured 900,000 Euros of a grant from a U.K NGO, FoodTrade, as a contribution to the construction of the fertilizer factory in the effort to cut down heavy importation of fertilizers.
After disbursement of over 769,000 Euros, MINAGRi wrote to FoodTrade, asking them to stop funding ENAS. MINAGRI was responding to inquiries from FoodTrade about ENAS’s licensing.
Instead of recommending ENAS, MINAGRI demanded that FoodTrade’s funding be suspended, citing two reasons; that ENAS is prohibited from producing fertilizers in Rwanda and is not a beneficiary of subsidies.
After investigating and assessing MINAGRI’s claims, FoodTrade went ahead and completed their funding to ENAS. Later, sources say, Rwanda Development Board (BRD) dismissed MINAGRI’s claims that ENAS is not a permitted producer or fertilizers, instead RDB went ahead recognised ENAS as a fertilizer production plant.
Ironically, the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) also disagreed with MINAGRI and approved ENAS’s fertilizers, saying that their products had passed laboratory tests.
On July 28, 2015, Nkubili wrote a letter to the Agriculture Minister requesting a partnership in fixing problems in the fertilizer business.
“Honourable Minister as witnessed in the just-concluded season, we have witnessed one part of Northern Province where some Agro dealers created a list of ‘Ghost Farmers’ and indicated that they had been supplied with fertilizers and government paid for all these farmers,” Nkubili wrote, adding, “We informed your staff many times but they have not done anything about it.
Therefore because all these challenges affect the implementation of the agriculture policy on fertilizers we thought this malpractice should be stopped immediately so that it would not affect the upcoming season of 2016,” Nkubili said in his letter.
Nkubili also delivered the same letter to the President’s Office and the reception stamp was duly pressed on the letter on July 28.
Others copied and acknowledged receipt included the Prime Minister’s Office, Finance Ministry, the Local Government Ministry, and Rwanda National Police (RNP).
Nkubili’s persistence in petitioning higher authorities in the government about the presence of a syndicated mafia-like network that has been siphoning money and fertilizers has since cost him.
His company, ENAS, has been removed from a list of companies that officially worked in partnership with MINAGRI to supply fertilizers.
Nkubili and other suppliers have been in detention for over two months pending trial. The prosecutor’s office submitted a file on the case to court on Friday, September 11.They were arrested and detained on June 29.
Meanwhile, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) told Taarifa that this case involving several fertilizer dealers is purely criminal.
RIB says the role of MINAGRI staff was a failure to enforce or following up on contractual obligations of suppliers, and that it is an administrative matter and, not a criminal one.
All MINAGRI staff interrogated are free. No charges have been placed on them, because “fertilizer dealers have declined to mention who they deal with.”
However, Taarifa has seen a letter written by Charles Murekezi, Head of TaskForce of the Fertilizer Program in MINAGRI, writing to the CEO of Top Service LTD, Ladislus Biguma Mwitende, one of the fertilizer dealers, who was convicted of forgery and use of forged documents.
In the letter, the official informs Biguma Mwitende that he had exceeded the number of fertilizer beneficiaries by submitting 23,316 forged vouchers worth over Rwf300 million.
But MINAGRI went ahead and approved payment of Rwf1,010,170,500 equivalent to 50,568 vouchers.
Later, the company repeated the same crime for two years submitting inflated invoices with ghost beneficiaries and getting paid before other suppliers.
MINAGRI staff did not report the forgery, neither was anyone held accountable for paying a fraudster.
Agriculture Minister Gerardine Mukeshimana, declined to comment on any of the above cases, saying that, “Fertilizer cases are still in court. Thanks.” “Let’s trust the justice systems, as I said, all of these things are there and wait for their due diligence. Thanks,” she told Taarifa on Saturday.
Minister Mukeshimana Refused To Attend Meeting Chaired By Kagame
On June 26, President Kagame chaired the Extended National Executive Committee (NEC) convened at the RPF party Headquarters in Rusororo, Gasabo district.
One of the key issues discussed was the sophisticated corruption among public officials and private business owners.
One of the issues discussed was the issue of fertilizers. The President said that he had been informed that the Agriculture Minister was absent. When asked why she did not attend the meeting, the Minister ignored us.
Meanwhile, the President at the meeting asked who else was present to answer questions regarding fertilizer problems in the country.
Jean Claude Musabyimana, the current Permanent Secretary explained that a dossier on 11 dealers had been prepared and was ready for submission to investigators and prosecutors. The President was furious, demanding why it had taken that long.
On June 29, arrests were made and interrogations followed. Some suspects have since been released, particularly those who paid some money to buy their freedom.
However, others, even after paying, were not released, including Nkubili, who is, according to his family, suffering a severe medical condition.
Sources Taarifa has spoken to, including RIB investigators, claim that no suspect is clean, and that there is enough evidence to pin them.
Other sources say there are powerful individuals behind these cases and are worried they will be exposed if the suspects speak up.
Editors Note: Article was first published September 13, 2020
SKOL Frustrates Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy
The Taarifa Investigative desk has reliably established that the Rwanda Investigations Bureau is questioning parties in an ongoing wrangle over ownership of a cycling team jointly owned in partnership between SKOL and the Adrien Niyonshuti cycling academy (ANCA).
SKOL is accused by its partner for making unilateral decisions in contravention of the MOU establishing the cycling team.
In December 2019, Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (ANCA) entered a partnership deal with SKOL Brewery Ltd (SBL) and jointly created a cycling team named SKOL Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (SACA).
According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed on December 24, 2019, SKOL was represented by Ivan Wulffaert, the general manager While ANCA was represented by Jean Hubert Ishimwe Nkurayija the president of ANCA.
This MOU seen by Taarifa investigative Desk outlines the roles and responsibilities of each party in operating the cycling team. Details also indicate that the parties are required to hold a general Assembly meeting four times in a year.
However, it has emerged that SKOL has ignored the provisions in the MOU and decided to make unilateral decisions which has angered its partner ANCA causing an unavoidable disbandment of the cycling team.
For example after creation of SACA, the next move was to have it registered as an organisation under the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB).
“I have sent emails to our partner Ivan Wulffaert but he never responds to any. I requested him for a meeting as required in the MOU but has not responded,” Ishimwe Nkurayija told Taarifa on Monday.
Later Ishimwe Nkurayija learned that instead Ivan Wulffaert, Skol General Manager, met with other board officials who are mostly employees of Skol.
“It is from those meetings that they hatched a plan to register SKOL Cycling Academy instead of SKOL Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (SACA),” an angry Ishimwe Nkurayija said on Wednesday in an exclusive interview.
This now means that SKOL Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (SACA) is a dead project and that SKOL has decided to create its own cycling team. “Skol has snatched all the cycling materials including bicycles from ANCA cyclists,” explains Ishimwe Nkurayija.
Only four cyclists that were training via the zwift program have retained their bicycles because the training facility is owned by ANCA. “Skol provided these bicycles to SACA and handed them to ANCA. There is no way Skol can take them away,” says Ishimwe Nkurayija.
Ishimwe Nkurayija adds that most of the cyclists were fired and their contracts terminated by Skol but after realising the mistake, Skol reappointed them back to SACA but told them, it would not provide them with bicycles claiming there was no upcoming competition in Rwanda.
“Do you give athletes bicycles only for cycling competition or do they get them for training in preparation for the scheduled cycling competition,” Ishimwe Nkurayija wondered.
According to Ishimwe Nkurayija, SKOL also fired Adrien Niyonshuti and effectively terminated his contract with SKOL. “By hiring him, it was a trap meant to silence him about his own Cycling academy established in 2013. His contract was terminated without any benefits,” says Ishimwe Nkurayija.
With Niyonshuti fired from SKOL and other cyclists suspended from his academy including removing from them all cycling materials, SACA is now left hanging on a cliff only waiting to collapse dead.
In an exclusive interview with Taarifa, Ishimwe Nkurayija the President of ANCA revealed that he had been summoned to RIB for questioning.
Cyclists currently grilled by RIB include; Seth Hakizimana, Suayibu Kagibwami, Ramadhan Niringiyimana and Jean Pierre Niyonshuti.
The RIB summons preceded an appeal made to Rwanda Cycling federation (FERWACY) on August 23, 2021. ANCA was complaining about SKOLs behaviour of making decisions on behalf of SACA without consulting its partner ANCA.
Below is a complete letter containing the grievances in an appeal to FERWACY.
Bizzare Story Of Rwandan Men On A Special Mission In Gabon
In late 1970s, Rwanda and Gabon shared a very interesting form of diplomacy that may have been completely swept under the carpet, either by the trap of time or politics.
In 1960, Gabon joined the United Nations, but later in late 70’s the government of Gabon informed the UN about something quite baffling.
The country had a very small number of males compared to females.
Gabon received independence in 1960 with a total population of only 499,184 under the first President Léon M’ba.
During that period, the World Bank statistics showed that Gabonese female population had reached an all-time high of (259.575) representing 52.105 % in 1971 under the second President, Albert-Bernard Bongo, but later converted to a Muslim and acquired a new name El Hadj Omar Bongo Ondimba – the father of current President.
It was argued that Gabonese men were highly fathering girls and few managed to have baby boys.
The government promised to reward any man who had fathered a baby boy.
The rewards included, a brand new Mercedes Benz sedan, a new house, a triple refund of dowry and loads of cash to the man.
However, the Gabonese men were largely fathering girls and this was a complete national dilemma.
Gabon badly needed males to create a national army and workforce to ensure that the state functioned efficiently. The government started courting other friendly nations including Rwanda.
The UN, through its Refugee Agency UNHCR, had to come up with a quick solution.
A careful selection of males was conducted through refugee camps hosting Rwandans who had fled their country in 1959.
Rwandan refugees were mostly scattered in official UN camps in Uganda, then Zaire and Burundi among others.
It is from these camps that ‘able’ men were selected and registered, and promised to go and work in this West African country.
Nkurunziza Jean Paul [not real name because of sensitivity of the matter] told Taarifa that in 1980, he was in Burundi when a white UN staff was combing through the refugee camps looking for energetic young men, and Nkurunziza was among the few selected.
“From our camp, a total of 120 young men were selected and a few weeks later we flew aboard a UN plane up to Libreville the capital of Gabon,” Nkurunziza remembers the entire trip and it was his first time on a plane.
At around the same time, another group of Rwandan refugees was selected from Kahunge [Gahunge] Refugee settlement camp and other refugee camps in western Uganda for this UN mission to Gabon.
Mukandutiye Rose, a former refugee in Kahunge settlement camp in Uganda, remembers the jubilation when her son, Paul, was informed that he had been selected for a UN scholarship program to another country.
“Paul left when he was 16 years,” she recalls.
“We only used to receive postal letters once in a while and suddenly there was no more communication. I lost hope for my son. We later met in Rwanda in 1995,” Mukandutiye said.
Inside Rwanda, President Habyarimana also provided hundreds of energetic youth for assignments addressed as UN jobs in Gabon.
While in Gabon, Nkurunziza remembers that he, and his colleague, were treated excellently.
They operated lumbering machinery, but slept in hotels.
They were told if any of them in the team married a Gabonese woman, the government was ready to facilitate them.
Nkurunziza married a Gabonese wife and all dowry and custom requirements were footed by the government and later “we had a baby girl.”
“My friend and housemate also married a Gabonese woman and they had a baby boy,” Nkurunziza said, adding that for his colleague, “the government bought him a house, refunded him all the dowry multiplied by three and gave him a Mercedes Benz sedan and was granted immediate citizenship.”
Nkurunziza’s fate was different. “I fathered a girl, and I was returned to Burundi in 1982. I don’t know how I will ever meet my daughter again. I lost contact with my former housemate. But we had remained in constant communication by phone until later when I joined the struggle to liberate Rwanda,” he narrates.
According to the World Bank figures, today Gabon has a population of 2.025 million people.
By the end of 2017, Gabon had a population of 888,772 female. The country has more men now.
Rwanda and Gabon still enjoy warm diplomatic ties and the two countries’ flags are strikingly similar.
One has to tilt the flags upside down to distinguish their colour patterns, except that the Rwandan flag has the sun in the top right corner of the sky blue colour.
On Monday, President Paul Kagame flew to Gabon to check on his counterpart, Al Bongo Ondimba, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in October last year during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.
“I am glad that there is significant improvement to his health that has led to the resumption of his responsibilities,” Kagame said.
Meanwhile, in February 2018 Kagame hosted President Bongo in Kigali when the two leaders held bilateral talks and pledged to promote trade and investment as well as cooperation between the two nations and people.
Notes
- The current population of Gabon is 2,106,435 as of Tuesday, June 11, 2019, based on the latest United Nations estimates.
- Gabon population is equivalent to 0.03% of the total world population.
- Gabon ranks number 147 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.
- The population density in Gabon is 8 per Km2 (21 people per mi2).
- The total land area is 257,670 Km2 (99,487 sq. miles)
- 79.7 % of the population is urban (1,680,891 people in 2019)
- The median age in Gabon is 22.7 years.
Editors note: Taarifa first published this story in June 2019
