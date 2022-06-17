Vivatech, a major international event for innovation and digital technology officially opened in France’s capital Paris on June 15-18 with a major focus on African Startups.

Africa is receiving more and more attention as the continent suffers effects of global warming.

“We need billionaires and the powerful in Africa to start investing in African startups. It’s up to them to do the job. And I call on them to do so! It’s in Africa’s interest, it’s in startups’ interest and it’s in their own interest”, said Maurice Lévy, director of Publicis Groupe and co-founder of Vivatech, it is up to Africans to take their destiny into their own hands.

Investments in African startups reached nearly $5 billion in 2021, twice as much as in 2020.

The trend is not about to stop since in 2022, African tech has already raised over a billion dollars.

Meanwhile, India has been announced as the ‘Country of the year’ at Viva Tech 2022.

“India is a leading force in terms of technological innovation. Thanks to its population, know-how and expertise, many companies today are run by Indian executives, and a lot of disruptive technologies today come from the Indian startup environment.

“I believe VivaTech organisers wanted to put forward India’s strong know-how and expertise. In a time when the world is changing, India’s leadership is needed to ensure the world is more balanced between Western and Eastern countries,” Nicolas Babin, International Thought Leader in digital innovation, said.

Vivatech is a powerful global catalyst for digital transformation and startup growth. Every year it pools in Paris and online, business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and innovators to ignite positive change in business and for society.