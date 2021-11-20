Tech
Paris City Names Street After Rwandan Hero
Paris city authorities in France have confirmed they will name 18ème Arrondissement road after Aminadab Birara, a Rwandan who succumbed to Genocide against the Tutsi but whom before he dies heroically led fellow Tutsi men to fight against Interahamwe militias.
The decision to name the road after Aminadab Birara is an initiative of the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who also recently visited Rwanda and visited Gisozi Genocide memorial center.
The move has been positively welcomed by Genocide Survivor’s Organizations including IBUKA-France.
IBUKA France President, Etienne Nsanzimana, lauded the authority of Paris for such a decision that seeks to conserve the history of Genocide against the Tutsi.
In May, French President Emmanuel Macron on his visit to Rwanda recognized France’s role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
He acknowledged that France ignored the warning of the massacre saying “The killers who haunted the swamps, the hills, the churches did not have the face of France. The blood that flowed did not dishonor her weapons or the hands of her soldiers, who also saw the unspeakable with their own eyes, dressed wounds and choked back tears.”
Aminadaba Birara was chosen because of his heroic acts of fighting against the Interahamwe militias and is regarded as a ‘Bisesero hero’ by different testimonies.
During the genocide, Tutsi were hunted down as a result some sought refuge in different places in valleys and mountains. Those who were hiding in Bisesero mountains are said to have fought tooth and nail to their last breath.
Aminadab Birara mobilised all the Tutsis in the area including children and women to leave their homes and moved up in the mountains and began throwing stones downwards towards the militias.
Strong men used spears and large stones.
Despite his fierce fighting, Birara was killed by a grenade thrown by Interahamwe.
On his death in 1994, Aminadab Birara had escaped multiple attacks.
He died on 25 June 1994 at 68 years with almost 5,000 other Tutsi’s who had sought refuge at Bisesero hill.
“Of high and undulating hills, often separated by deep valleys” as described by the prosecution of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), Bisesero made its entry into the history of Rwanda as a ‘bloody entrance’ that hundreds of the Tutsi’s succumbed to Interahamwe machetes.
As of now, Bisesero occupies a special place among the worst places of the horror of the Genocide against the Tutsi. Witnesses reports account that almost fifty thousand Tutsis who had converged there as of April 7, 1994, from all corners of Kibuye prefecture and neighboring prefectures such as Gisenyi and Gikongoro, only a thousand were still alive when the soldiers arrived.
The rest were killed by government militias with the help of French soldiers. Ironically, France, 28 years later, acknowledges its responsibility.
KCB To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
Minority shareholders in Rwanda’s KCB unit are scheduled to be bought out by its parent bank.
According to details, KCB plans to acquire the 24% stake owned by minority investors in its Rwandan subsidiary Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR) next year.
The Kenyan banking multinational recently bought a 62% stake from London-based Atlas Mara Limited and another 14% from private equity firm Arise, bringing its ownership in BPR to 76%.
“Our ambition is to acquire the remaining 24% in the next year. We are still keen to acquire 100% of BPR,” KCB’s chief executive Joshua Oigara told Business Daily.
“The offer is still running. We gave them the offer after Atlas Mara. We are still waiting.”
A full buyout of BPR will cost KCB an estimated Sh6.4 billion, if the minority investors are offered the same terms as Atlas Mara which was paid $33 million for its 62% stake.
Atlas Mara will get an additional $2.8 million which has been deferred.
KCB is also waiting to buy BancABC Tanzania from Atlas Mara.
“In Tanzania we are waiting for final feedback. It has delayed a lot,” Mr Oigara said.
“It has taken us a year since we announced in November last year. We should be able to have a view on Tanzania by the end of this year.”
Atlas Mara is selling its African banks to KCB and other lenders to raise funds to pay its creditors, some of whom had launched liquidation proceedings against the multinational that was the brainchild of former Barclays Plc’s chief executive Bob Diamond.
Besides the acquisitions in Rwanda and Tanzania, KCB is also interested in acquiring a bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where foreign exchange trades are a major source of revenue for lenders.
KCB says the acquisitions reflect its strategy of expanding its operations in the regional market.
Big banks led by Equity, KCB, I&M and DTB have been deepening and expanding their presence in the region in pursuit of growth and diversification.
Uptake of financial services in the neighbouring countries are lower than Kenya, signalling future growth opportunities.
The ability to offer seamless services to clients across multiple markets is also seen as advantage in attracting and retaining multinationals.
The international subsidiaries contributed 10.8% of KCB’s Sh25.1 billion net income in the nine months ended September.
KCB plans to merge BPR and BancABC Tanzania with the subsidiaries it has been running in those markets, building scale and enhancing efficiencies.
Businessdailyafrica
Cybersecurity Expert Explains How to Foil Attacks
When you receive an email and your instinct tells you that there is something wrong or suspicious in the email, the stop and investigate, says Rick Wash, an Associate Professor of Information Science and Cybersecurity, Michigan State University.
In earlier research, I found that when cybersecurity experts received a phishing email message, they, like most people, assumed the email was real.
They initially took everything in the email at face value. They tried to figure out what the email was asking them to do, and how it related to things in their life.
As they read, they noticed small things that seemed off, or different from what would typically be in similar email messages.
They noticed things like typos in a professional email, or the lack of typos from a busy executive. They noticed things like a bank providing account information in an email message instead of the standard notification that the recipient had a message waiting for them in the bank’s secure messaging system. They also noticed things like someone uncharacteristically emailing them without mentioning it in person first.
But noticing these signs isn’t enough to figure out the email is a fraud. Instead, the experts just became uncomfortable with the email message.
It wasn’t until they saw something in the message that reminded them of phishing that they became suspicious. They would see an anomaly like a link that the email was trying to get them to click. In their minds, these are commonly associated with phishing emails.
Combined with the uncomfortable feeling about the email message, this reminder prompted the experts to recognize that phishing might explain the weird things they noticed. They became suspicious of the message and investigated to figure out if it was a fraud.
Good instincts
If that’s how experts do it, then what do regular people do? When I interviewed people without computer security experience, I found a similar process. Most people noticed things that seemed off, became uncomfortable with the email, remembered about phishing and investigated.
My research found that people are good at the first two steps: noticing things in the email that seem weird, and becoming uncomfortable. Almost everyone I talked to noticed multiple problems when they saw a fake email, and told me about feeling uncomfortable with the message.
And if people thought about phishing, they were also good at investigating. Instead of looking at technical details, though, most people either contacted the sender or asked others for help. But they were still able to correctly figure out whether an email message was a phishing attack.
Phishing stories
Most phishing training teaches people to look for problems in email. But for most people, the hard part about phishing isn’t noticing the weird things in an email message. People often deal with weird but real emails.
Many messages feel a little bit off. Sometimes your boss is having a bad day, or the bank changes its polices. No email message is perfect, and people are often attuned to that.
The challenge for most people was remembering that phishing exists, and recognizing that phishing might explain those weird things. Without that awareness of phishing, the weirdness in phishing messages can be lost in everyday email weirdness.
Most people I interviewed know about phishing in general. But the people who were good at noticing phishing messages reported stories about specific phishing incidents they had heard about. They told me about a time when someone at their organization fell for a phishing email, or about a news story of an incident like the one at MacEwan University.
Familiarity with specific phishing incidents helps people remember phishing generally and recognize that it might explain the weird things they notice in an email. These stories are key to people going from “something’s fishy” to “is this phishing?”
Iranian Hackers Attack Israeli Homosexuality Dating Site
Israeli homosexuals are extremely worried following a hacking incident that has exposed their data.
According to details, the hacker group “Black Shadow” wants to publish user data if it does not receive a million dollars. The site operator suspects Iranian hackers behind the attack.
These hackers have threatened to publish data from the Israeli LGBTQ dating site Atraf.
“We are dealing with an Iranian cyber terrorist incident,” reads in part a statement by the site operator.
A message from the hacker group Black Shadow via the Telegram messenger service, one million users are affected.
“If we have a million dollars in our pockets in the next 48 hours, we will not divulge this information and we will not sell it to anyone,” it said.
Cyber expert Keren Elazari from Tel Aviv University told media that she assumed an Iranian background to the cyber attack. Most of the hacks are not about blackmail: “It’s about exposing Israeli companies and Israeli citizens.”
In addition to Atraf, other Israeli companies were also affected by the hacking attack, including two public transport companies, according to media reports.
The hackers have already published sensitive data. Homosexual users of Atraf expressed concern that they could be unintentionally outed. Several people in the network also reported about their HIV infection.
On Sunday, Iran blamed Israel and the United States for a cyber attack on the nationwide gas station network.
“The investigations are still ongoing, but we believe that the Americans and the Israelis are definitely behind it,” said the Iranian head of the cyber security department, according to media reports.
The cyber attack on the payment system of the petrol stations caused long lines and chaos in the capital Tehran and other cities on Tuesday.
