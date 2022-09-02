Angola’s main opposition party formerly rejected the outcome of last month’s presidential vote won by the ruling party and refused to concede.

The National Union for the Total Liberation of Angola, known as Unita, lodged complaints with the country’s National Electoral Commission and could take the matter to the Constitutional Court, party leader Adalberto Costa Junior said in a statement Friday.

“I reaffirm that MPLA did not win the elections,” Costa Junior said. The announced results “don’t reflect the electoral truth. People have voted for change.”

Angola’s National Electoral Commission declared the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, or MPLA, winner with 51% of the vote, equating to 124 seats in the 220-member parliament.

Unita received 44% and 90 seats after a final count. The result gives President Joao Lourenco a second five-year term to lead sub-Saharan Africa’s second-biggest oil producer.

Unita is carrying out its own vote calculation, which is at the “final stage,” and wants the electoral commission to compare it with the official count.

“The National Electoral Commission and the Constitutional Court should carry out their true functions in strict respect for the constitution and the laws,” Costa Junior said. “We will do everything to ensure that all votes are effectively counted and respected.”

In 2017, the Court rejected a legal challenge to the election lodged by several opposition parties, including Unita.