A Russian joint security team searched homes and public places to find a woman infected with Corona Virus that had escaped from hospital.

She was later found at her home- Russian government said on Monday, “The woman has been detained and returned to the hospital after police found her at her home.”

There have been 63 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Science and Higher Education Ministry recommended that higher educational institutions switch to distance learning from Monday.

This massive country has closed its border with neighboring Belarus as a “proactive step” to halt the coronavirus’ spread; the state-run TASS news agency quoted Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying.

In related preventive steps, President Vladimir Putin has ordered the creation of a special working group within the State Council to fight the spread of the Corona-virus.

Putin put Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in charge of the new group, which will also include government officials.

Russia has also stepped up measures to tackle the pandemic, including closing most entry points along its 4,200-kilometre border with China, ordering people returning from high-risk areas to self-quarantine and temporarily banning Chinese citizens from entering the country.

Meanwhile, a Russian Orthodox Church spokesperson said it will not be closing churches or cancelling religious proceedings.

Russian Railways announced it would stop international passenger trains from Moscow to Berlin and Paris. Earlier it was announced that train connections to and from Ukraine, Moldova and Latvia will be suspended.