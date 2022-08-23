Pan African Missionary Association (PAMA) has convened a conference in the Rwandan capital Kigali with the aim of bringing a holistic transformation in African communities.

Hon. Musoni Protais the Chairman of Pan African Movement in Rwanda has attended this conference conducted under the theme; “My Year of Enlargement”.

Musoni urged leaders from different churches at the conference to be at the forefront in making positive transformations of Africans.

Started in 2000, the Pan African Missionary (Development) Association (PAMA) is an organization born out of great burden to take the gospel of Salvation to the peoples and nations of Africa and beyond.

It is intended to reach men and women everywhere, up to the remotest parts of the Continent & The World at large.

Whereas many Ministers and Ministries in their vision and activities have concerted in the cities and fairly developed areas, PAMA believes that the Great Command of the Lord is to all and Sundry, whether in the rural or urban.