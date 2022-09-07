On the sidelines of the ongoing African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF2022) summit in Kigali Sept 5-9, the Pan Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) commemorated 25 years of its existence.

Rwanda Agriculture Minister Geraldine Mukeshimana officiated the celebrations. She emphasized, ‘beans aren’t just food for the poor, but a healthy and nutritious food for everyone.’

The PABRA works with the whole range of actors involved in producing beans – one of the most actively traded commodities in Africa – to provide better beans for Africa.

PABRA is made up of an international network of bean researchers, 29 national agricultural research institutions, and more than 350 partner organizations.

As a result of PABRA’s interventions, more farming families have access to improved and marketable bean varieties, new crop management techniques, micronutrient rich bean-based products, niche market varieties and products, and bean related skills and knowledge that help to increase incomes and boost food and nutrition security.

Through joint priority-setting and planning, and agreed division of responsibilities, PABRA generates improved bean technologies on a much larger scale.

This means, for example, that a new bean variety developed in one country is shared with countries that don’t have active breeding programs.

They then test its suitability and adaptability, and release it, enabling a greater impact across Africa.

Common beans (Phaseolus vulgaris) are an important staple food for more than 200 million Africans.

Not only are they affordable, they provide a healthy mix of protein, complex carbohydrates and valuable micronutrients.

They improve soil fertility and are a significant and growing source of income for rural households.

The alliance was established by the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) in 1996.