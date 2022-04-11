Palestinian rioters have vandalized Joseph’s Tomb during clashes with Israeli soldiers, setting fire to the religious landmark and damaging items at the site.

According to local media reports, on Monday morning, Palestinian vandals entered the complex a second time and vandalized the holy site.

Two members of the Berland hasidic sect were shot on Monday morning on their way to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. One victim was in moderate condition while the second was in light condition and the attackers escaped the scene.

The heads of the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus announced on Monday morning that they intend to visit the tomb on Monday night, even if the IDF does not provide permission and protection, after the commander of the IDF’s Central Command told the caucus earlier that they were forbidden from entering the tomb.

“The commander’s announcement is contrary to the provisions of the attorney general, restricts the freedom of activity of Knesset members with immunity and impairs the performance of our role as elected officials,” said MKs Orit Struck and Yoav Kish.

“The fact that Jews are restricted from entering a place that should be under full Israeli military and civilian control is a disgrace.” “If we do not receive an alternative date for the next few days, we intend to enter Joseph’s Tomb tonight with or without permission,” said the MKs.

“Just yesterday morning [there was] an ISIS-style barbaric destruction at the so sacred site of Joseph’s tomb and today [there was] a cold-blooded shooting at Jews who came to pray,” said Dagan.

“The responsibility lies solely with the terrorists of the Palestinian Authority and no less so with the people who continue to obsessively market this group of terrorists. As their ‘partner’ they need to surrender the heart of the Land of Israel. To bring this reality to the entire State of Israel.”

Dagan stressed, however, that people should not try and enter Joseph’s Tomb outside of the visits coordinated with the IDF once a month.

Later on Monday morning, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the city.

A house caught on fire during the clashes, according to Palestinian reports and Azmi Mansour, an officer in the Palestinian Authority’s security services, was reportedly arrested.

Additionally, on Monday morning, Israeli forces entered Meithalun, south of Jenin, and arrested a Palestinian from his home. Israeli forces also entered Hebron and Silwad.

Hamas official Ismail al-Nattah was arrested in Hebron, according to Palestinian reports. Clashes were reported between Israeli forces and Arabs in multiple locations in east Jerusalem overnight.