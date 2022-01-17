Environment
Pacific Ocean Tonga Volcano Erupts
The Australian Volcanic Ash Observation Centre has reported a major eruption of a volcano in Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, north of New Zealand.
According to this monitoring centre, the most recent eruption of the volcano was recorded at 22:10 on Monday.
The information is corroborated by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which revealed that it recorded “big waves” in the region, presumably related to the volcano’s activity in the South Pacific.
The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai undersea volcano erupted on Friday, triggering a tsunami that affected the Pacific from Japan to Peru and the United States of America.
“The tsunami had a huge impact on the northern coast of Nuku’alofa”, the capital of Tonga, but there are no reports of casualties in the archipelago, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society estimates that at least 80,000 people have been affected in the archipelago.
The atmosphere in the region is covered with volcanic ash, there have been power cuts and communications failures, so New Zealand has announced the dispatch of a plane to assess the damage.
The impact of the eruption and the tsunami were felt globally, with different scales of intensity.
In Peru, two women died on a beach, because of “abnormal waves” caused by the volcano, more than 10,000 kilometers away.
Environment
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
Rwanda’s border district of Rubavu is currently suffocating with high levels of sulphur pollution in the air but government says it is not linked to the ongoing Nyiragongo volcanic activity.
Early this week, the Volcanic Observatory of Goma reported that Nyiragongo volcano was exiting various fumes, particulates and seismic activity causing panic in zones surrounding the mountain.
Across the border, the Rwanda Environment Management Authority deployed a team to assess the quality of the air in Rubavu District and the water quality of Lake Kivu.
This agency installed 6 additional mobile air quality monitoring units and took numerous samples from Lake Kivu. The findings indicate that water quality of Lake Kivu remains stable with no observable changes from the long term average.
Measurements show that the quality of the air in Rubavu District is currently unhealthy, with increased levels of particulate matter (PM 2.5) being recorded over the last three days.
While the air quality has worsened in recent days, this is likely the result of human activity such as pollution from motorised transport and wood and charcoal burning rather than volcanic activity, which would have led to increased levels of sulfur dioxide (SO2).
“Due to the poor air quality, residents in Rubavu District are encouraged to continue wearing masks and limit outdoor physical activity where possible,” REMA said in a statement.
Environment
Nyiragongo Volcano Threatens To Erupt Again
The population in Goma City, DRC is living under threat following tremours linked to Nyiragongo volcano.
Volcanological Observatory of Goma (OVG) said in a statement that based on the instrumental data acquired by the team of scientists during the period from December 26 to 29, 2021, the level of continuous vibrations (volcanic tremors) is very high at the stations of Nyiragongo summit, Kibati, Rusayo and Bulengo.
According to the document, the observations of various field missions carried out during this period show that the activity is concentrated between the localities of Kibati-Shaheru-Mudjoga, adding that there are white fumes and bluish and intense heat.
In other places, there are collapses and an odour of sulfur dioxide is felt. “Ash falls and Pelé’s hair are reported to us in the inhabited places of the Bukumu / Nyiragongo chiefdom”, notes the press release, which indicates that given this intense volcanic activity currently observed on the southern flank of Nyiragongo, the team of scientists from the OVG continues the field activity.
The Goma Volcanological Observatory therefore advises the population of Goma and the surrounding area to observe the strict rules of hygiene by washing their hands and vegetables, covering food and dishes and not to use rainwater. It is also recommended to report to the OVG any abnormal phenomenon observed in connection with the volcano.
Environment
Snowing Somewhere In Africa?
As Christmas is just almost 5 days away, it is always snowing in some parts of Africa all year-round but the challenge is can you guess where?
Wode Maya a popular Ghanaian YouTube personality, vlogger, and aeronautical engineer has challenged his fans to locate the place where it is snowing in Africa. He has posted photos on his twitter handle laying on snow and moulding a snow sculpture.
“Snowing Somewhere In Africa! Guess which country ????” he noted.
Meanwhile, snowfall is a regular occurrence at Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. There have been permanent glaciers on the Rwenzori Mountains, on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Rwanda’s south eastern part of the country in October 2020 was hit by snow causing traffic disturbances for a long time. Hundreds of truck and car drivers were forced to spend the night on the road connecting Karongi (Western) to Rusizi (South West).
Other countries in Africa that get snow include; Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho, and South Africa.
