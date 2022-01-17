Pacific Ocean Tonga Volcano Erupts

The Australian Volcanic Ash Observation Centre has reported a major eruption of a volcano in Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, north of New Zealand.

According to this monitoring centre, the most recent eruption of the volcano was recorded at 22:10 on Monday.

The information is corroborated by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which revealed that it recorded “big waves” in the region, presumably related to the volcano’s activity in the South Pacific.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai undersea volcano erupted on Friday, triggering a tsunami that affected the Pacific from Japan to Peru and the United States of America.

“The tsunami had a huge impact on the northern coast of Nuku’alofa”, the capital of Tonga, but there are no reports of casualties in the archipelago, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society estimates that at least 80,000 people have been affected in the archipelago.

The atmosphere in the region is covered with volcanic ash, there have been power cuts and communications failures, so New Zealand has announced the dispatch of a plane to assess the damage.

The impact of the eruption and the tsunami were felt globally, with different scales of intensity.

In Peru, two women died on a beach, because of “abnormal waves” caused by the volcano, more than 10,000 kilometers away.