Central Africa
Over 4000 Banyamulenge Flee From Mai-Mai Attacks in DRC
More than 4000 members of the Banyamulenge tribe in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have fled from their villages in Rurambo in the plains of Ruzizi and Nyabigega village in the middle of the Uvira plateau.
According to reports, these Banyamulenge were attacked over the weekend by the Mai-Mai militia group opposed to their stay in the country. Banyamulenge said they feel betrayed because the attackers stormed their villages located just one kilometre away from the FARDC military base and no intervention was provided.
“The Nyabigega village in the middle of the Uvira plateau on Tuesday was systematically destroyed,” according to eye witness accounts.
Banyamulenge are appealing to the Government of President Felix Tshisekedi to immediately intervene and save them from these barbaric attacks by Mai-Mai militia and other rebel groups loitering in the eastern part of the vast mineral rich country.
Banyamulenge have lived in the DR Congo for centuries but for a long time were not recognized as citizens of this vast mineral rich state. Former President Mobutu Seseseko signed a decree granting the Banyamulenge tribe an irrevocable citizenship.
“The Banyamulenge are Congolese,” President Felix Tshisekedi said in January 2020 during an interaction session with Congolese Diaspora in London, UK.
President Tshisekedi at his inaugural speech in January 2019 said he would deploy the army and remove all foreign armies and neutralize all local militias that are a threat to national security.
The province of South Kivu is infested with many armed groups, in particular the Raïa Mutomboki in the territories of Shabunda and Mwenga, the Mayi-Mayi in the territories of Uvira and Fizi, the inter-ethnic conflict in the high plateau of Bijombo, Minembwe and Itombwe, and many other groups.
According to the Congolese Army, this region hosts various armed groups, especially the foreign rebel forces CNRD, FDLR (Rwandan rebels) and FNL (From Burundi). In most attacks, these foreign rebel groups align with local militia to attack Banyamulenge families.
National Liberation Forces (FNL) a Burundian rebel group crossed into South Kivu and created rear bases to fight the Burundian armed forces. The FNL is currently in an alliance with Mai-Mai Yakutumba and FDLR in South Kivu.
The FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda) is the largest illegal foreign armed group operating in the DR Congo.
Central Africa
New MONUSCO Boss Bintou Keita Starts Work
Bintou Keita,63 , the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in the DRC, made her first trip to the interior of the country on March 9, more specifically to Goma (North Kivu), in the east of the country.
She spoke with Governor Carly Kasivita. The two discussed the precarious security situation in the region where the peacekeepers are supporting the Congolese security forces in the fight against the negative forces.
“If you listened to me when I arrived during the audience with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and then the Head of State, you understood that the priority of peace and the stabilization of eastern Congo is fundamental,” Keita said while speaking to press.
According to her, there is a political will to strengthen the positive partnership that already exists between the governorate and MONUSCO and particularly to work together on one of the priority aspects of stabilization and the fight against insecurity which concerns the DDRCS (Editor’s note: Disarmament, demobilization, Community Reintegration and Stabilization),” Bintou Keita told reporters briefly after meeting Governor Kasivita.
Governor Kasivita of North Kivu insisted on the need to strengthen the Congolese security system thanks to the contribution of the UN mission whose withdrawal plan is still on the table.
“For North Kivu, it’s security first. The United Nations are present in our country to accompany us in the search for peace and the restoration of state authority. We spoke with Keita about approaches that can consolidate state authority. We also talked about development. We also talked about what to do so that the transition from leaving MONUSCO is a process discussed together with the grassroots authorities. Strengthening the security system of our police and our army is one of the best responses to this transition, ”said the head of the provincial executive of North Kivu.
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi also hosted Bintou Keita on March 4.
Bintou succeeds Leila Zerrougui who has completed her term as head of Monusco.
Meanwhile, Keita was Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations. She joined the United Nations in 1989. She notably served as Deputy Joint Special Representative to the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).
Central Africa
Two Congolese Soldiers Killed By Angry Mob
A Congolese soldier has been killed by an angry mob in the DRC’s Ruwenzori sector, in the territory of Beni (North Kivu).
The DRC military FARDC confirmed that one of its soldiers was killed by the population on Tuesday in the village of Mighende.
According to the military spokesperson in the region, the victim was attached to the 313rd Battalion based in Bulongo. The slain soldier was mistaken for a Ugandan rebel ADF fighter.
The incidence took place ten kilometers east of the commune of Lume, in the Ruwenzori sector, in the territory of Beni (North Kivu).
Details indicate that the soldier was mobbed by young people who threw at him stones and sticks until he was eliminated. This soldier is the second victim of mob justice in the same village in the 24 hour interval.
Central Africa
Former Seleka Group Leader Says François Bozizé Heads Rebel Coalition CPC
Noureddine Adam, the Former number two of the Seleka rebel group in Central African Republic has given a hint on what to make of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), whose troops attacked Bangui Capital on January 13.
Noureddine Adam was known as a member of the Emir of Abu Dhabi’s security service, boss of a security company in the United Arab Emirates, leader of the Convention of Patriots for Justice and Peace or number two of the Séléka and at the head of the Popular Front for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (FPRC).
Now there is a new Noureddine Adam, son of an Imam and a trained policeman, at the heart of the new Central African rebel organization: the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC).
It was partly on his orders that the CPC troops launched a series of attacks on Bangui on January 13, in order to further increase the pressure on President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, whose re-election on the 27th last December is contested.
Did the CPC really aim to conquer the capital? What are his relations with François Bozizé? Does it have the means to hold out against Minusca, the Russians and the Rwandans? And, if so, what would it do with power?
Noureddine Adam, who lives in hiding between Sudan and its strongholds of Birao and Ndele, in the north of the Central African Republic, was interviewed by Jeune Afrique.
What is the current objective of the Coalition of Patriots for Change, which attacked Bangui on January 13?
Noureddine Adam: The objectives of the CPC remain those which were clearly stated in the Kamba-Kota declaration of December 15, 2020: restore security throughout the territory, restore the sovereignty of the State within the borders and on all of its natural and economic resources, guarantee each citizen the freedom to come and go without hindrance, to engage in his economic activities … In a word: develop the country and lift the Central African out of poverty and precariousness.
NASA Astronaut Who Piloted Apollo 11’s Mission to Moon Dies
Over 4000 Banyamulenge Flee From Mai-Mai Attacks in DRC
I&M Bank Holds AGM, Approves Rwf15B For Bonus Shares
Police Shoots Inmates In Kirehe District
Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House
DRC’s Prime Minister Rejects Integration Of Rebels Into Army, Police
Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House
Rwanda Showcases e-Mobility Technology
Rwanda Hailed For Pivotal Role In Fixing Refugee Problems
Kenya Airways Hits Another Wall With Covid-stricken India
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Coventry University Igiye Gufungura Mu Rwanda Ibiro Byayo Muri Afurika
- Abaturage Bicishije Lieutenant Amabuye
- Kenya Yafunze Televiziyo Izira Kwerekana Filime Irimo Ubusambanyi
- Ku Kazi: Ahantu Tumara Igihe, Hakaduhemba, Ariko Hagoye…
- Polisi Yarashe Imfungwa Eshanu Zageragezaga Gutoroka
- Ibimenyetso Bivanwa Ku Mubiri W’Umuntu Bifasha Iki Ubugenzacyaha?
- Kwa Gen Kabarebe, Col Dodo, Nyamurangwa… Mu Gisekuru Gishya Muri RDF
- Ibibazo Ni Byinshi Ku Rubanza Rw’Ubutaka Bushobora Guhuguzwa Umupadiri
- Umubano Wacu N’ U Bufaransa Usigaye Ufite ‘Isura Nshya’- Dr Biruta
- Muri Afurika Y’Epfo Havumbuwe Ubuvumo ‘Buvugwaho Guturwa’ N’Umuntu Wa Mbere Ku Isi
Trending
-
Environment3 days ago
Tanzania Returns To Normal After Cyclone Jobo Scare Fades
-
National3 days ago
Burundi’s Major General Ndayirukiye Dies In Prison
-
Politics2 days ago
DRC’s Prime Minister Rejects Integration Of Rebels Into Army, Police
-
National5 days ago
Rwandan’s Wake Up To Umuganda Day
-
National5 days ago
Karongi Farmers Urged to Tap Into Strawberry Production
-
National6 hours ago
Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House
-
National5 days ago
Kinshasa Governor Bans Protest March Against Monusco
-
Tech1 day ago
Rwanda Showcases e-Mobility Technology