National
Over 2,300 Complete ‘Police Basic Course’
Rwanda National Police (RNP) has acquired a new strength of 2137 officers, who are among 2319 that completed the 17th intake of the ‘Police Basic Course’ at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District, on Saturday, November 20.
Other 182 officers are from the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).
The one-year 17th Police Basic Course intake include 450 females.
The pass out was presided over by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, who promoted the new officers to the rank of ‘Police Constable.’
It was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, Governor of the Eastern Province, Emmanuel K. Gasana, Executive Secretary of NISS, Major General Joseph Nzabamwita, and the Commissioner General for Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), Juvenal Marizamunda among others.
The new Police officers include 135, who are currently pursuing bachelors degree in Law, Information Technology, Languages and Professional Police Studies at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.
Minister Ugirashebuja congratulated the officers for their courage and resilience throughout the training.
He urged them to use the acquired skills and knowledge, in working with other officers to add value to the RNP mandate, be driven by exemplary service while supporting the people and to prevent anything that can taint the image of the force.
Such training programmes, the Minister added, demonstrates the government and RNP’s will to build a professional and capable police force to effectively execute its policing duties of ensuring safety and security of people living in Rwanda and their properties.
“This emphasizes the fact that professionalism is a result of training,” said Minister Ugirashebuja.
He added that although RNP has increased its operations against corruption and related vices, gender-based violence, terrorism, and preventing road accidents, among others; this can be effectively achieved when there is strong cooperation and collaboration with the citizenry.
The Minister commended the impact of RNP in human security and community development activities.
The force has over the years constructed houses for the disadvantaged families, connected thousands of households that are far from the national electricity grid with solar energy, extended clean water to communities, paid medical insurance premiums for the vulnerable, constructed roads connecting communities as well as providing financial support to cooperatives, to mention but a few.
Minister Ugirashebuja urged the force to aim for exemplary service, respect the law and supplement the national development agenda to influencing positive thinking and actions in communities where they are deployed.
He commended the impact of RNP in ensuring homeland security, supporting international peace through peacekeeping missions abroad.
He pledged the government’s continued support in capacity development to further enhance the force’s capabilities to provide sustainable security.
The Commandant of PTS, Commissioner of Police (CP) Robert Niyonshuti said that the 12 months of basic training covered varied topics that were meant to develop capacity and skills such as public order management, Police operations, military sciences, road safety, drills and duties, law and community policing.
PC Odette Umutesi was awarded as the overall best student, PC Fiston Intare came second while PC Emmanuel King Kagabo was third overall.1
National
African Women To Hold Governments Accountable On Gender Rights
Early this week a telecom company in Rwanda fired a female employee who claimed that the basis of her contract termination was because she was expectant.
Pan-African, feminist Network working to advance women’s rights and amplify African women’s voices in conjuction with Women’s Caucus at the east African Legislative Assembly (EALA) are mobilising African women to hold their host governments accountable on gender equity.
Members of the east African Legislative Assembly (EALA) on Thursday convened a Thematic Dialogue Capacity Building on “Enhancing the Inclusion of Women in Political Participation in Africa” in Arusha, Tanzania.
“EALA Women’s Caucus in partnership with FemnetProg continue to mobilize African women to hold governments accountable to women’s rights and gender equality commitments,” the caucus said on Thursday.
“The main objective of the dialogue session with EAC secretariat and EALA members is to increase their awareness, knowledge and skills on gender equality and become more responsive to discrimination based on gender as well as adopt gender-sensitive policies and practices,” it said.
Eng. Pamela Maassay a member of East Africa Legislative Assembly said, “Without Full participation of Women the EAC intergration will be compromised.”
National
Rwanda, DRC, Monusco Discuss Repatriation of Members of Armed Groups
Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are working on deepening cooperation that will see eventual repatriation of members of armed groups to their countries of origin.
In particular there are hundreds of Rwandans still operating in various armed groups based in the jungles of DRC and most include those under the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda ( FDLR) – an armed group largely composed of former members of Interahamwe militia and defeated Rwanda Army FAR.
The Rwandan Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) is currently making contact with its Congolese counterpart -the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) agency to improve copperation.
On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the Chairperson of the RDRC, the Hon. Valerie Nyirahabineza, received in her office Madame Anne Kroening and Mass Walimba from DDR. The two parties agreed on collaborating and particularly sensitizing Armed groups in DRC forests to return to their homeland.
Anne Kroening is the new Chief of MONUSCO’s Disarmament, Demobilization, Repatriation Section. It is aimed at disarming members of irregular armed groups to reintegrate them into the society in a democratic move.
Monusco’s Disarmament, Demobilization, Repatriation, Reintegration and Resettlement (DDRRR) has in the past years been disarming, demobilizing and repatriating foreign combatants, especially FDLR, the “Forces Nationales de Libération du Burundi/National Force for the Liberation of Burundi” (FNL), the coalition Allied Democratic Forces, the National Army for the Liberation of Uganda (ADF-NALU) and the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) opposed to the ruling power in Uganda.
The DRC’s new DDR programme is lauded as a key process that would bring peace and security to the eastern DRC, and sustainable stability in the African Great Lakes region.
For the past two decades, the region has remained embroiled in an unending deadly conflict that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and increased the number of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the proliferation of armed rebel groups has continued unabated.
DDR an important peace building tool that can promote reconciliation, promote the rule of law and enhance the protection of civilians is, however, experiencing a number of challenges including; Logistical resources, Programme implementation, Political context, Instability in the region and Economic decline.
National
Rwanda Hosts International Symposium On Prevention Of Recruitment, Use Of Children In Conflict Situations
The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security in collaboration with Rwanda Defence Force and University of Rwanda Centre for Conflict Management (UR-CCM) are hosting the third annual Knowledge for Prevention (K4P) international symposium that brings together a global collective of academics, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss the importance of prioritizing children in early warning and early response in conflict situations.
During his welcoming remarks on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, the Commandant of Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College, Brig Gen Didas Ndahiro said that early warning of the recruitment and use of child soldiers remains critical, given the number and intensity of prevailing conflicts.
“Today, the vulnerabilities of children extend beyond the traditional battlefield due to transnational criminal networks that target children in many forms such as child labour, sexual exploitation and indoctrination for terrorist groups. Therefore, there is an urgent need for concerted efforts to end the use of children as soldiers and instruments of conflicts,” said Brig Gen Ndahiro.
Dr Shelly Whitman, Executive Director of The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security said that prevention requires the endorsing nations (to the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the prevention of the Recruitment of Child Soldiers) to understand that taking responsibility at home for prevention of the recruitment and use of children as soldiers is where the battle must begin.
Lt Gen (Rtd) Roméo Dallaire, Founder of the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security who delivered a video message during the opening ceremony, noted that to date, 105 nations have endorsed the Vancouver Principles with Rwanda leading as the first endorsing nation in Africa and implementing across the continent.
Launched in February 2019, the Dallaire Institute’s Knowledge for Prevention (K4P) project has three interrelated areas of focus: develop an early warning system for child soldier recruitment and use; incorporate child centered indicators within broader early warning systems of conflict prevention; and, use the knowledge gained to improve prevention mechanisms to better protect children in conflict environments.
Paris City Names Street After Rwandan Hero
Over 2,300 Complete ‘Police Basic Course’
14 Sudanese Killed In Domestic Protests
Feature: China-Tanzania Agricultural Cooperation Lifts Farmers Out Of Poverty
KCB To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
When Will Covid-19 Pandemic End?
Problem With “Conflict Minerals” Extraction
KCB To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
Feature: China-Tanzania Agricultural Cooperation Lifts Farmers Out Of Poverty
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report1 day ago
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
-
Business4 days ago
20 Kenyan Firms Blacklisted By AfDB, World Bank
-
Business2 days ago
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
-
CORONA VIRUS2 days ago
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail 80% Effective
-
National3 days ago
Rwanda’s First Lady Commends WHO For Its Efforts Against Cervical Cancer
-
CORONA VIRUS3 days ago
Pfizer Covid Pill To Be Available in Poor Countries
-
Cabo Delgado3 days ago
Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops
-
National3 days ago
Rwanda Hosts International Symposium On Prevention Of Recruitment, Use Of Children In Conflict Situations