The 10th group of 103 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya safely arrived in Rwanda on Thursday evening . They will be accommodated in Gashora Transit Center located in Bugesera District, a few kilometers away from the capital, Kigali.

The Center currently hosts 421 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated before. This group is composed of 68 Eritreans, 33 Sudanese, one South Sudanese and one Ethiopian.

The government of Rwanda, UNHCR and the African Union set up an emergency transit mechanism to provide lifesaving protection and long term solutions to vulnerable refugees trapped in Libya through a temporary evacuation to Rwanda.



