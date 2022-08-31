The outgoing Inspector General of Namibian Police Force, Lt. Gen Sebastian Haitota Ndeitunga has lauded Rwanda for being a “strong cooperating partner” in policing.

Lt. Gen. Ndeitunga made the remarks on Wednesday August 31, during the change of command ceremony with his successor, Maj. Gen. Joseph Shimweelao Shikongo, held at Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek, Namibia.

IGP Dan Munyuza attended the ceremony at an invitation of now his former counterpart, Lt. Gen. Ndeitunga, who thanked him for honouring the invite and maintaining good relations between the two Police institutions.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Namibian Police Force have enjoyed relations mainly in training, since 2015.

Since then, 15 Namibian senior Police officers have graduated from the Police Senior Command and Staff Course (PSCSC) at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.

One Senior Police officer is also part of the ongoing 11th intake of the PSCSC.

Two other junior officers completed their Police Cadet training in Rwanda.

The colourful Change of Command ceremony was presided over by Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Dr. Albert Kawana.

It was also attended by other government officials, Members of Parliament and diplomats, including Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Eugene S. Kayihura.

The new Inspector General, Maj. Gen. Shikongo, who received the symbol of authority from his predecessor, previously served as the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Operations.

IGP Munyuza and Ambassador Kayihura later joined other dignitaries to lay wreaths at a memorial shrine located at the Police College, to pay respects to over 145 fallen Police officers and civilians, who worked for Namibian Police Force.