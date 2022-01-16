Organised Criminal Gangs Target Avocado Farmers

Avocado farmers in the East African region should stay alert and also invest heavily in security of their farms to prevent criminal trespassers whose main intention is to loot avocados.

Not all avocado breeds are of interest to this organised criminal cartel- the Hass avocados are their target.

For example Hass avocados from just one tree can fetch over up to U$600. By best farming practices and standards, it is recommended that one hectare accommodates approximately 400 trees. Therefore a farmer can fetch U$240,000 from one hectare in single harvest.

US and Europe markets are the biggest destination of Hass avocados.

Kenya overtook South Africa last year to become Africa’s top avocado exporter.

Zeroing in on Rwanda, official statistics indicate that the country exported 840,672Kg of avocadoes which generated U$840,570 during 2019/2020 fiscal year. Rwanda boasts of 141, 130 metric tons of avocados total production margin per year but most of this is composed of varieties unfit for export.

However, Rwandan farmers are increasingly venturing into Hass avocados variety among other export varieties.

For Kenya, avocado farming is highly developed as farmers aggressively compete to supply the wide market abroad. Avocados tend to be harvested in Kenya between February and October – but the thieves have been targeting the immature fruit.

In an effort to clamp down on the black market, the authorities have imposed a ban on exporting avocados from November until the end of January. Farmers are having to harvest early in order to save their crop from the avocado cartels.

According to Kenya’s trade ministry, Kenyans farmers earned U$132million from avocados last year from exporting about 10% of the harvested crop.