The Angola Electoral Body (Comissão Nacional Eleitoral (CNE) said it had began counting votes following the wednesday polls.

According to CNE preliminary results indicated that the flag bearer of ruling MPLA continues to lead the vote count with 52.8%, followed by UNITA (opposition) with 42.98%, at a time when 86.41 percent of votes are being counted.

The second provisional results, released this Thursday, by the spokesman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Lucas Quilundo, keep the PRS in third position, with (1.18%), FNLA (1.7%), PHA (1.2%), CASA-CE (0.73%), APN (0.49%) and P-NJANGO (0.42%).

With 77.12% of the votes counted in Luanda, UNITA leads with 62.93% of the votes and the MPLA follows in the second position with 33.06%.

Reacting to provisional data released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) to the Public Television of Angola (TPA), MPLA spokesman Rui Falcão accuses UNITA of having set up a strategy to disseminate electoral results in its favor.

“It is a strategy that was known to be applied. We are attentive to all this, and it is up to Organs competent bodies around the whole process”, he underlined.

