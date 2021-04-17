Lifestyle
Only 30 People Allowed at Prince Phillip’s Funeral
According to protocol, the British Monarchy said Saturday that only 30 members of the royal family will be allowed to physically attend the burial of Prince Phillip at Windsor Castle.
Justin Portal Welby the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury and the most senior bishop in the Church of England said Prince Philip funeral will be moment of anguish for Queen.
The Queen may behave “with extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage” but the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle will be an “anguished moment” for her, the archbishop of Canterbury said.
Buckingham Palace revealed there will be no sermon and no eulogy to Prince Phillip who for seven decades played a prominent role in the nation’s public life.
Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 on April 9 in Windsor Castle. He was the nation’s longest-serving consort — the name used to describe the spouse of a reigning monarch — and had been married to the Queen for 73 years.
The ceremony will be limited to 30 people inside, in line with England’s current coronavirus restrictions, more than 700 military personnel will provide ceremonial support outside in honor of Prince Philip’s own decorated military career.
Members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will all be in attendance.
Philip maintained close ties with the military community throughout his life after completing his naval service in 1953, including holding the position of Captain-General of the Royal Marines.
Philip was closely associated with the British utility vehicles, and a Land Rover he helped design is his funeral car today. His casket will be carried on a Land Rover Defender 130 “gun bus,” a vehicle meant for hunting expeditions that was outfitted to his specifications by Foley Specialist Vehicles.
Lifestyle
Rapper DMX Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack
USA Rapper DMX born Earl Simmons is currently on life support at Hospital in White Plains, New York.
According to reliable press reports, DMX suffered a heart attack Friday around 11 p.m. at his home in White Plains and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains on a ventilator, Richman said.
His longtime attorney Murray Richman said he did not know what may have caused the heart attack.
DMX was released from prison in January 2019 after serving a year behind bars for tax fraud.
The rapper burst on the rap scene in the late 1990s with songs like “Party Up” and “Get At Me Dog.” His first five albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
The 50-year-old is also an actor, and has appeared in numerous movies.
Lifestyle
45 Died in Stampede at Magufuli Funeral
A total of 45 people died in a stampede during funeral of former President John Magufuli of Tanzania- the country’s Police has confirmed.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to get in the stadium, and some were not patient. They tried to force their way in and that resulted in a stampede. Forty-five died in the accident,” Dar es Salaam regional police commander Lazaro Mambosasa said.
Mambosasa said several dozen were also injured in the crush but most had been released from hospital. Tens of thousands of mourners lined the streets of Dar es Salaam this month to bid farewell to Magufuli, whose sudden death from a short mysterious illness was announced by the government on March 17.
The stampede happened on the second day of tributes at Uhuru Stadium. Magufuli’s body lay in state in the cities of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar, Mwanza and Geita, before being finally laid to rest in his ancestral village of Chato, in the country’s northwest, on March 26.
Magufuli died aged 61 from what authorities say was a heart condition, after a mysterious absence of almost three weeks, and questions remain over the true cause of his death which the opposition says was from Covid-19.
Lifestyle
Body Of Fallen Magufuli Airlifted To Mwanza
Eyes of mourners misted over immediately after a plane carrying the body of the fallen President Magufuli landed at Mwanza international airport around 7:40 a.m local time.
The 5th President of the United Republic of Tanzania’s casket was removed from the Air Tanzania’s plane and greeted by military members.
He was taken from the airport through Ilemela – Pansiasi highway to CCM Kirumba stadium.
Magufuli died late Wednesday aged 61, the then Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed in a state television.
African leaders said in their condolence messages the demise of President Magufuli had left a ‘dark’ cloud in the continent.
Thousands of mourners who had laid clothes on the roads and holding palm fronds, besieged the road wailing while running after the hears.
