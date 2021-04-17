According to protocol, the British Monarchy said Saturday that only 30 members of the royal family will be allowed to physically attend the burial of Prince Phillip at Windsor Castle.

Justin Portal Welby the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury and the most senior bishop in the Church of England said Prince Philip funeral will be moment of anguish for Queen.

The Queen may behave “with extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage” but the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle will be an “anguished moment” for her, the archbishop of Canterbury said.

Buckingham Palace revealed there will be no sermon and no eulogy to Prince Phillip who for seven decades played a prominent role in the nation’s public life.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 on April 9 in Windsor Castle. He was the nation’s longest-serving consort — the name used to describe the spouse of a reigning monarch — and had been married to the Queen for 73 years.

The ceremony will be limited to 30 people inside, in line with England’s current coronavirus restrictions, more than 700 military personnel will provide ceremonial support outside in honor of Prince Philip’s own decorated military career.

Members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will all be in attendance.

Philip maintained close ties with the military community throughout his life after completing his naval service in 1953, including holding the position of Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

Philip was closely associated with the British utility vehicles, and a Land Rover he helped design is his funeral car today. His casket will be carried on a Land Rover Defender 130 “gun bus,” a vehicle meant for hunting expeditions that was outfitted to his specifications by Foley Specialist Vehicles.