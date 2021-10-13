October Dedicated to Cyber Security Awareness

Rwanda’s aggressive drive into a digital world crashed into a wall on February 18, 2020 causing wide panic in the East African country that is always scrutinised by neighbours for such technological ambitions.

On this fateful day, a successful cyber attack was launched against the government Data Centre which hosts sensitive servers of multiple institutions from both government and private sector.

According to IT experts, this attack disabled proper functioning of the data centre triggering massive panic. A data centre is a facility dedicated to computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.

President Paul Kagame’s website (www.paulkagame.com) was ripped down by the hackers. At the time, the Defence ministry website was also slapped off the radar including other websites of state institutions.

This prompted an army of IT experts in Rwanda to sniff through the entire internet of things to assess the extent of damage and how to quickly fix the problems.

However, this was not the first time Rwanda had come under such cyber attack. In 2016, hackers from the World Hacker Team gained access to Broadband Systems Corporation, Rwanda’s information technology company that provides high-quality video conferencing software for the local Rwanda government.

The company’s email accounts, along with its ticketing system, from where they dumped the database’s content that contained details like employee names, email addresses, hashed passwords, and phone numbers.

Some of the company’s support tickets that contained sensitive client information were leaked as well, along with some internal emails that included various usernames and passwords for some of the company’s hosting and cloud accounts, allowing the hackers to access BSC’s cPanel.

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s Banks have occasionally been targeted by hackers launching multiple attacks.

With the growing digital financial services especially by companies offering services of remittances from abroad, hackers are on the loose trying their luck on access to such digital cash.

Every year since 2003 October has been recognised as Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).