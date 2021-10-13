Tech
October Dedicated to Cyber Security Awareness
Rwanda’s aggressive drive into a digital world crashed into a wall on February 18, 2020 causing wide panic in the East African country that is always scrutinised by neighbours for such technological ambitions.
On this fateful day, a successful cyber attack was launched against the government Data Centre which hosts sensitive servers of multiple institutions from both government and private sector.
According to IT experts, this attack disabled proper functioning of the data centre triggering massive panic. A data centre is a facility dedicated to computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.
President Paul Kagame’s website (www.paulkagame.com) was ripped down by the hackers. At the time, the Defence ministry website was also slapped off the radar including other websites of state institutions.
This prompted an army of IT experts in Rwanda to sniff through the entire internet of things to assess the extent of damage and how to quickly fix the problems.
However, this was not the first time Rwanda had come under such cyber attack. In 2016, hackers from the World Hacker Team gained access to Broadband Systems Corporation, Rwanda’s information technology company that provides high-quality video conferencing software for the local Rwanda government.
The company’s email accounts, along with its ticketing system, from where they dumped the database’s content that contained details like employee names, email addresses, hashed passwords, and phone numbers.
Some of the company’s support tickets that contained sensitive client information were leaked as well, along with some internal emails that included various usernames and passwords for some of the company’s hosting and cloud accounts, allowing the hackers to access BSC’s cPanel.
Meanwhile, Rwanda’s Banks have occasionally been targeted by hackers launching multiple attacks.
With the growing digital financial services especially by companies offering services of remittances from abroad, hackers are on the loose trying their luck on access to such digital cash.
Every year since 2003 October has been recognised as Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).
East-Africa
Covid-19 Pushed 1million Tanzanians Into Poverty
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a Shs 1.3trillion robust Development Program which according to her government will see major reforms in the country’s socio-economic sectors mainly Education, Health, Water and Tourism in response to Covid-19 pandemic.
Her government said the program will be implemented for nine months and aims at boosting the country’s economy that has bee battered by the global health pandemic.
Samia said, her government had secured a concessional financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of U$ 567.25billion through Rapid Credit Facility (RCF).
This RCF was created under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) as part of a broader reform to make the Fund’s Financial Support more flexible and better tailored to the diverse needs of Low income Countries including times of Crisis.
According to Dr. Mpango Phillip the Vice President, the multimillion facility extended to Tanzania would help bring changes to the country.
He said Covid-19 pandemic had affected Tanzania and families as the country’s work force had been reduced.
“Some families lost their breadwinners and about one million people have now entered into a list of poor people due to the pandemic,” he said.
He added that because of travel restrictions, the toursim sector has also suffered because the number of tourists visiting the country had significantly dropped.
Tech
Kenya To Export 20,000 Nurses To UK
The Kenyan government is preparing to send 20,000 nurses to the United Kingdom as part of a collaboration deal signed in July this year.
According to details, the first batch of Kenyan nurses to join the UK healthcare workforce is expected to leave at the end of this month.
This bilateral agreement was signed on July 29 for collaboration in the healthcare workforce. It permits Kenyan healthcare professionals to work for the National Health Service.
The nurses will be working in the UK for the next three years.
The Labour ministry, through the National Employment Authority, has been mandated to recruit qualified nurses to the UK in collaboration with the Health Ministry.
Health PS Susan Mochache, her Labour counterpart Peter Tum and officials from the Nursing Council of Kenya have been to the UK to negotiate terms.
“The visit is also meant to explore ways of strengthening the health system back in the country to make Kenya have global standards in training and patient care in addition to addressing unemployment for our nurses,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.
The team held meetings in London with the Department of Health and Social Care, the National Health Service, the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the Oxford Hospital Foundation Trust and Manchester University and Christie Foundation Hospital.
The nurses are projected to earn about Sh450,000 a month. According to Chelugui, they will get three-month free accommodation on arrival for the three-year contract. The deal is renewable for another three years.
The UK government will pay for air tickets, with each nurse receiving a further Sh750,000 relocation allowance.
“Those willing to take permanent UK citizenship will also be eligible after working for five years,” Chelugui said.
The aim of the deal is to capitalise on qualified but unemployed health workers in the country.
There are 894 Kenyans working across all roles in the NHS in England, making Kenyans the 30th largest nationality group.
A statement by the British High Commission in Nairobi said the special arrangement was part of a request by the Kenya government to capitalise on qualified but unemployed health workers.
In July, Kenyatta witnessed the signing of the Kenya-UK Health Alliance, which will bring together the UK and Kenyan universities and teaching hospitals.
“Our health partnership with Kenya is 30 years old and growing stronger by the month. This new agreement on health workers allows us to share skills and expertise even further, and is a fantastic opportunity for Kenyans to work in the UK,” British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said.
Among areas of interest in the new deal is improving treatment and prevention and management of cancer in Kenya.
“From Covid-19 vaccines and genomic sequencing to exchanges on cancer research and treatment to help Kenya treat more cancer patients at home, the UK has a long and proud history of support for Kenya’s health sector,” Marriot said.
The Kenya National Union of Nurses has since welcomed the deal, saying it will help create jobs for more than 30,000 unemployed nurses in the country.
Knun secretary general Seth Panyako said it will also diversify the skills of nurses who are currently in practice to gain experience in international standards of health practice.
Tech
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage
lobal users on Monday experienced outages on Facebook, including social networks the company owns, such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Service has not yet been restored. Navigation to these websites lead to the prompt of server error. Instagram shows a “5xx server error.”
The sign indicates that this is an issue with Facebook’s servers, according to a report by TechCrunch.
It appears that the outage is caused by a DNS (domain name server) fail, the report said. Users are also unable to send messages or load new content on the mobile apps for these platforms.
