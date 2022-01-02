Environment
Nyiragongo Volcano Threatens To Erupt Again
The population in Goma City, DRC is living under threat following tremours linked to Nyiragongo volcano.
Volcanological Observatory of Goma (OVG) said in a statement that based on the instrumental data acquired by the team of scientists during the period from December 26 to 29, 2021, the level of continuous vibrations (volcanic tremors) is very high at the stations of Nyiragongo summit, Kibati, Rusayo and Bulengo.
According to the document, the observations of various field missions carried out during this period show that the activity is concentrated between the localities of Kibati-Shaheru-Mudjoga, adding that there are white fumes and bluish and intense heat.
In other places, there are collapses and an odour of sulfur dioxide is felt. “Ash falls and Pelé’s hair are reported to us in the inhabited places of the Bukumu / Nyiragongo chiefdom”, notes the press release, which indicates that given this intense volcanic activity currently observed on the southern flank of Nyiragongo, the team of scientists from the OVG continues the field activity.
The Goma Volcanological Observatory therefore advises the population of Goma and the surrounding area to observe the strict rules of hygiene by washing their hands and vegetables, covering food and dishes and not to use rainwater. It is also recommended to report to the OVG any abnormal phenomenon observed in connection with the volcano.
Environment
Snowing Somewhere In Africa?
As Christmas is just almost 5 days away, it is always snowing in some parts of Africa all year-round but the challenge is can you guess where?
Wode Maya a popular Ghanaian YouTube personality, vlogger, and aeronautical engineer has challenged his fans to locate the place where it is snowing in Africa. He has posted photos on his twitter handle laying on snow and moulding a snow sculpture.
“Snowing Somewhere In Africa! Guess which country ????” he noted.
Meanwhile, snowfall is a regular occurrence at Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. There have been permanent glaciers on the Rwenzori Mountains, on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Rwanda’s south eastern part of the country in October 2020 was hit by snow causing traffic disturbances for a long time. Hundreds of truck and car drivers were forced to spend the night on the road connecting Karongi (Western) to Rusizi (South West).
Other countries in Africa that get snow include; Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho, and South Africa.
Environment
MTN Rwanda Now Using 15% Of Its fleet As Electric Vehicles, Launches ‘Project Zero’
MTN Rwanda has swapped out 15% of its fleet for electric vehicles. This initiative was announced during a “Go Green Drive” in Kigali earlier on Monday, December 13, 2021.
This development is part of an environmental initiative dubbed MTN Project Zero, which aims to realise greater energy efficiencies and lower carbon emissions.
In the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development, Rwanda committed to address the challenge of climate change and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by 2050. Additionally, MTN Group announced earlier in the year its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by no later than the end of 2040.
MTN Rwanda said it is playing an active role to contribute to these ambitions, today announced the launch of Project Zero which will see a series of environmental initiatives to be rolled out starting now and into the new year.
This project prioritises renewable solutions, efficient emerging technologies and energy storage.
Environment Minister, Dr Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, congratulated MTN Rwanda for the launch of Project Zero aligning with Rwanda’s Climate action plan to reduce 38% of greenhouse gases emissions by 2030 (compared to business as usual) leading up to the country’s Vision 2050 of a carbon neutral economy.
“I take this opportunity to encourage other players in our economy to go Green and scale up initiatives that reduce greenhouse gases emissions while aiming at efficiency,” she said.
She added that Rwanda has provided fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to create an enabling environment for renewable energy and electric mobility transition.
“Beyond benefiting from reduced air pollution, such green initiatives will reduce our reliance on imported items such as fuel and contribute to a more stable economy as well as improved well-being,” Dr. Mujawamariya noted.
During the Go Green Drive with the press, Mitwa Ng’ambi, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer said that every year, climate change continues to threaten us as individuals, as a country and globally.
“Being a global issue, we have a part to play in addressing it. Studies have shown that cars emitting carbon fumes are the highest contributors of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere and at MTN Rwanda, we are determined to transform how we do things with the launch of MTN Project Zero, kicking off today with the introduction of these electric cars to our fleet. Though there’s still so much more to be done, this is just the beginning of what we hope to accomplish in reducing overall emissions across our footprint in Rwanda,” she said.
MTN Project Zero, that underpins the National strategy for climate change and low carbon development, encompasses several initiatives that will be implemented under MTN’s umbrella strategy Ambition 2025.
These include, modernizing and activating power saving features in the Radio Network to consume less power, solar power sources in Data centres as well as emphasis on electronic waste management, amongst others.
“We recognize that we need to reduce our overall emissions and acknowledge that this can only be achieved through strong collaborations with our partners. We encourage our partners to join this movement towards a Green Rwanda” added Ng’ambi.
MTN as a Group, believes that while it builds and operates telecommunications infrastructure to drive greater digital and financial inclusion, that this must not come at the expense of the future of our planet. The company will keep addressing the needs and challenges of society, which include playing its part in mitigating the effects of climate change.
“Our sustainability vision is clear – it is to create shared value for stakeholders through responsible environmental, social and governance practices,” concluded Ng’ambi.
Environment
Rwanda Gets 30 White Rhinos But Could Host 1,000
Rwanda has received a park of 30 white rhinos from south Africa in the world’s largest single translocation.
According to details Rwanda could host a total of 1000 white rhinos for genetic pooling purposes and safety.
“We’re starting with 30, but this could grow – Akagera could be a home for easily 500 or 1,000 white rhino in the future,” said Jes Gruner, of conservation organisation African Parks who oversaw the largest single rhino translocation in history over the weekend.
The translocation involved – 19 females and 11 males, a mix of adults and sub-adults. They were driven from Phinda private game reserve in South Africa’s Munyawana conservancy, flown from Durban to Kigali, then transported by road to Akagera, completing a 40-hour journey of more than 3,400km – a massive logistical undertaking.
“There’s plenty of habitat around the continent, but not necessarily safe habitat. The government of Rwanda has shown their seriousness in conservation and protection in the last 15 to 20 years. It’s been proven – with the reintroduction of 18 black rhinos in 2017 and five more from zoos in Europe – that we can keep them safe. To date, no rhino has been poached, and the growth rate has been positive. That sets the mark for the white rhinos,” said Jes Gruner.
White rhinos are on the verge of extinction because of poaching and loss of habitat. Down to an estimated 18,000 animals across Africa, white rhinos are classified by the IUCN as near threatened, with numbers in decline largely due to poaching, driven by demand for their horns.
Rwanda is believed to be a safe place that would ensure survival and reproduction of these jungle giants. In a bid to secure the future of the near threatened species, 30 animals have been driven, flown and finally re-homed in Akagera national park.
They were flown into Rwanda aboard a Boeing 747. It is hoped Akagera will become a new breeding stronghold to support the long-term survival of the species.
“All the rhinos were slightly sedated to keep them calm and not aggressive or trying to get out of the crates,” said Jes Gruner.
“The rhinos weren’t sedated on the plane in the sense they were totally lying down, as that’s bad for their sternums. But they were partly drugged, so they could still stand up and keep their bodily functions normal, but enough to keep them calm and stable,” Gruner said.
The project is a collaboration between African Parks, the Rwandan government’s Rwanda Development Board and safari company &Beyond, with funding from the Howard G Buffett Foundation. Akagera has been managed by African Parks and the Rwanda Development Board since 2010, with previous reintroductions of lions in 2015 and black rhinos in 2017 and 2019.
Nyiragongo Volcano Threatens To Erupt Again
22 Catholic Missionaries Killed in 2021
Uganda Firm Takes Over Kenyan Sugar Company
Rwandan Peacekeepers Provide Medical Care Services In S. Sudan
Rwanda Is Proud Of you – Kagame To Men And Women In Service
Uganda Firm Takes Over Kenyan Sugar Company
22 Catholic Missionaries Killed in 2021
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Jordanian Lawmakers Trade Punches In Parliament Amid Heated Discussion On Women’s Rights
-
National5 days ago
Beyond2020 Improves Healthcare Access Services For 20,000 Rural Rwandans
-
Opinions5 days ago
Your Traffic Fines Go Back To The Community, But Police Would Rather You Slow Down
-
National3 days ago
Death Toll Over Poisonous Local Brews Doubles
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda Police Invests Rwf1B In Crime Prevention Programs
-
Crime3 days ago
KIGALI: Woman Arrested In Operations Against Skin Bleaching Cosmetics
-
CORONA VIRUS4 days ago
Rwanda Resuces Time For Booster Vaccine Jabs To Three Months
-
National3 days ago
National “Breakfast Prayer” Event Cancelled