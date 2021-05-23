National
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
Panic and fear has gripped communities bordering Rwanda and their counterparts in Democratic Republic of Congo following a sudden eruption of Nyiragongo volcano on Saturday.
The likelihood of flow of extremely hot magma into the waters of Lake Kivu is feared to potentially cause a deadly explosion.
Carefully considering the scientific explanations, Rwanda’s Lake Kivu is one of the world’s three “exploding lakes” and is at serious risk of “overturn”.
An overturn occurs when the gases at the bottom of a lake are disturbed and rise to the surface, creating a deadly fog that kills.
In more simpler terms an overturn is a process whereby huge amounts of carbon dioxide are released from under its surface, suffocating everyone in the surrounding areas.
In Cameroon two lakes with characteristics to Rwanda’s Lake Kivu have previously exploded and causing a catastrophe. The first recorded limnic eruption occurred in Cameroon at Lake Monoun in 1984, causing asphyxiation and death of 37 people.
In 1986, Lake Nyos, in the volcanic region of Cameroon, released a cloud of Carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, killing 1,800 people and 3,500 livestock in nearby towns and villages.
Since then, engineers have been artificially removing the gas from the lake through piping.
However, Lake Kivu is 2,000 times larger and thus presents a disaster threat of monstrous proportions.
Some scientists say that the ever-expanding volumes of carbon dioxide and methane in Lake Kivu, coupled with the nearby volcanic activity, make a limnic eruption highly likely at some stage in the future unless degassing occurs. Rwanda has thus embarked on the extraction of some of the 60bn cubic metres of methane in the water.
The shores of Lake Kivu are much more densely populated and with such a natural disaster, millions of lives could be lost.
Nyiragongo has erupted about 34 times in the past since the 1884 eruption. Vulcanologists have observed for five years the same activity of the volcano as during the periods preceding its eruptions of 1977 and 2002.
Nyiragongo has been in constant eruption since 2002, making it one of the most active volcanoes in the world.
The neighboring active volcano Mount Nyamulagira has also contributed. Nyamuragira is Africa’s and one of the world’s most active volcano. It erupts roughly every two years.
Rwanda Disproves Doubters
In 2016, President Paul Kagame drove to Bwishyura sector in Karongi district to officially switch on the world’s only gas water extraction plant- KivuWatt Power Plant. This paved way for the beginning of degassing Lake Kivu.
“Many people thought it was impossible to be successful with this but we are happy today that things have proved to be different,” Kagame said after touring the plant.
In 2019, Rwanda signed a U$400 million deal to produce bottled gas from Lake Kivu by Gasmeth Energy, owned by U.S. and Nigerian businessmen and Rwandans.
Gasmeth Energy finances, built and maintains a gas extraction, processing and compression plant to sell methane domestically and abroad.
Lake Kivu has about 300 billion m3 of carbon dioxide and 60 billion m3 of methane gas, giving it the capacity to produce between 120 million and 250 million m3 of methane gas annually.
USA Donates X-ray Machine To Kibuye Referral Hospital
The United States of America has donated a new mobile X-ray machine to Kibuye Referral Hospital to help provide urgent support to the hospital’s ability to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients as Karongi District continues to fight an uptick of cases.
U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda Peter H. Vrooman led the delivery team to Karongi District.
“The United States and Rwanda have a strong partnership in public health and it saves lives,” Ambassador Vrooman said. “We want this critical tool to be put to use where it is needed most.”
The new mobile X-ray machine, valued at 44 million Rwandan francs, will be an essential component of Kibuye Referral Hospital’s newly-renovated intensive care unit (ICU).
In addition to improving diagnosis of COVID-19 cases, the machine will help the hospital diagnose other respiratory diseases and improve medical treatment at patient bedside in real-time.
“We are very glad to receive this X-ray machine from the U.S. Embassy, which will help Kibuye Referral Hospital to provide the highest quality of health care services to patients from all over the Western Province,” said Vestine Mukarutesi, mayor of Karongi District.
The new mobile X-ray machine is the first in a series that will be donated to COVID-19 ICUs across Rwanda.
The mobile X-ray machines are funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and come through the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the United States Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster Assistance, and Civic Aid (U.S. OHDACA) program, a unique humanitarian assistance package that builds Rwanda’s effectiveness to prepare and respond to COVID-19.
The donation was coordinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (U.S. CDC), which has played a leading role in supporting Rwanda’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to COVID-19.
Ambassador Vrooman and the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, also toured the hospital’s newly-renovated ICU facility.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has funded similar COVID-19 ICU upgrades in Rwamagana, Kibungo, and Nyagatare, and provided six Zoll ventilators to support the ICU in Kibuye as part of a one billion Rwandan franc investment last year.
“Thank you to the U.S. government,” said Dr. Sabin. “Not only for the portable X-ray machine, but also for the many other donations, especially the ventilators, they are helping to save lives.”
The U.S. donation today is just part of the more than 17 billion Rwandan francs that the United States has invested in Rwanda’s COVID-19 response since March 2020.
This support includes the construction of hand-washing stations across Rwanda; support for public communications to fight COVID-19; staff and vehicles to support contact tracing; laboratory diagnostic equipment and supplies; support for training of frontline workers; medical equipment including ventilators, patient monitors, hospital beds, and intensive care units; and infection prevention and control supplies such as biohazard bags, alcohol, soap, and personal protective equipment.
Tanzanian Commander Of Battle Against Uganda’s Idi Amin Dies
Tanzania’s Retired General Tumainiel Kiwelu remembered for commanding a very complicated battle against Uganda’s Military Leader, Field Marshal Idi Amin has died aged 79 at his home in Morogoro.
According to a statement signed by the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo , Gen. Kiwelu died on May 18.
Gen. Kiwelu served Chief of Staff, Commander of the infantry, Brigade Commander, Chief Commander of Chakaza operation (Kagera war).
The deceased joined the army on July 1, 1963 and served for 34 years, nine months and seven days to the date when he retired from the army on November 3, 1997.
The final respects for deceased will be paid at Lugalo General Military Hospital today May 22, he is expected to be buried at Mbezi Louis Cemeteries in Dar es Salaam.
In October 1978 Uganda invaded the Kagera Salient in northern Tanzania, initiating the Uganda–Tanzania War.
The Ugandans met light resistance and in November President Idi Amin of Uganda announced the annexation of all Tanzanian land north of the Kagera River.
The Tanzanians organised a counter-offensive later in November and successfully ejected the Ugandan forces from their country.
Relations between Tanzania and Uganda had been tense since then-Colonel Amin overthrew Ugandan President Milton Obote in 1971.
Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere supported Obote and backed an unsuccessful attempt by him to regain power in 1972.
Uganda also disputed its border with Tanzania, claiming that the Kagera Salient—a 1,865 square kilometre (720 sq mi) stretch of land stretch of land between the official border and the Kagera River 29 kilometres (18 mi) to the south—should be ceded to Uganda.
Tensions remained high through 1978, when Amin’s regime started rapidly declining due to economic problems and dissent in the armed forces.
In early October Ugandan forces began making small incursions into the Kagera region. On 25 October the Uganda Army launched a large attack over the border, but was repulsed by Tanzanian artillery.
The Ugandans attacked again on 30 October, quickly overwhelming the small Tanzanian contingent in the region and completely occupying the Kagera Salient.
Amin declared that Uganda was annexing the region, and shortly thereafter the Ugandans destroyed the only bridge over the Kagera River, easing their commanders’ concerns about a Tanzanian counter-offensive.
The Uganda Army pillaged the land, stealing cattle, automobiles, and personal belongings from homes. Approximately 1,500 civilians were shot and killed, and thousands more fled south.
Tanzania was caught unprepared for war but Nyerere—after being assured by his commanders of his country’s military capability to react—ordered a mobilisation and instructed the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) to prepare a counter-offensive.
Mozambique sent a battalion to Tanzania as a gesture of support. The Organisation of African Unity attempted to foster a diplomatic solution but Nyerere rejected attempts at mediation.
Uganda Army officers concentrated on looting and ignored intelligence reports of Tanzanian plans, and thus were caught unprepared when the TPDF initiated Operation Chakaza commanded by General Tumainiel Kiwelu.
General Tumainiel Kiwelu will forever be remembered Tanzania and Uganda.
Togo Adopts Tough Law On Maritime Security
A new maritime law in Togo seeks to severely punish any illegal activity in its marine space, the government has said.
On May 20, Togolese MPs adopted a law on the planning, protection and enhancement of the 50-kilometer coastline from Ghana to Benin.
Meanwhile, on Friday May 21, Togo said its experts were finalising a plan to tackle illegal fishing in the country’s waters.
The related strategic document is being validated in Lomé by actors of the sector gathered for a 2-day workshop started Thursday.
“The national action plan to fight illegal, unregulated, and undeclared fishing was drawn, well thought and pegged to the FAO’s international action plan against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” said Ali Dantami, Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture.
The plan will in effect enable Togo to better monitor fishing activities, prevent the overexploitation of resources and limit the number of boats that can fish in the national waters. Moreover, it would help improve the revenues of local fishermen.
According to Dantami, “the national marine, maritime brigade, the maritime prefecture, fishery services, the High Council for the Sea, fishermen, and many more” should be engaged in the process.
In 2016, AU heads of state adopted in Togo the “African Charter on Maritime Safety and Security and Development”.
During this summit, a few countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, a signatory to the charter, demanded a more precise text on certain points, in particular in terms of financing which must theoretically be ensured by the creation of a “security fund” and maritime safety ”.
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé had previously hoped that the Lomé Charter would help create “the world we want, free from fear and violence”. However, there is still a long way to go.
