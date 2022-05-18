The IRMCT Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) confirmed the death of Phénéas Munyarugarama, one of the remaining fugitives indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) and a notable figure in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Together with the confirmation of the death of

Protais Mpiranya last Thursday, only four outstanding fugitives now remain under the IRMCT’s jurisdiction: Fulgence Kayishema, Charles Sikubwabo, Charles Ryandikayo and Aloys Ndimbati.

In response to the announcement, Chief Prosecutor Serge Brammertz said that this result is yet another important step in my Office’s efforts to secure justice for the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and complete our mandate.

“For the victims and survivors of Munyarugarama’s crimes in the Bugesera region, we hope this result brings some closure,” he said.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to national partners, including the authorities

of Belgium and Rwanda, whose assistance meaningfully contributed to this investigation.

With four fugitive cases closed in the last two years, my Office is now fully focused on

accounting for the final four fugitives who remain at large. Our main priority now is Fulgence Kayishema, who we previously located in South Africa.”

This result further attests to the United Nations’ unwavering commitment to accountability for the most serious crimes.

Munyarugarama, a Lt Colonel in the Forces Armées Rwandaises (FAR), was first indicted by the ICTR in 2002 for crimes he committed as the Commander of the Gako military camp in the Bugesera region, Kigali-rural Prefecture, in 1994.

He was charged by the ICTR with a total of eight counts including genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, and crimes against humanity.

Munyarugarama was alleged to be responsible for mass killings, attacks, and sexual violence against Tutsi civilians at various locations in the Bugesera region, including the attacks on Tutsi refugees at the Ntarama and Nyamata Catholic Churches.