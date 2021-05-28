Culture
EMMY® AWARDS Nominated Haitian Artist Donavon Brutus joins Artnoise Culture Trip To Africa
Donavon Brutus is a Black Motion Design and illustration artist based in San Francisco.
With his experience in Fine Arts, and professional experience as an Animator, Illustrator, and Designer, he creates eye-catching, award-winning Motion Graphics.
He is a lead artist for ABC and one of the projects he developed on the team “Allies in Action” is currently nominated for an EMMY.
Donavon Brutus ongoing journey is one filled with travels as he fine-tunes and experiments on his art form and tells leading stories about Black culture within and outside of his environment.
Donavon is an African/Haitian American professional animator and illustrator that has worked in the entertainment, education, and marketing fields for over 12 years. He was born to Haitian Parents and raised in Arkansas.
He does a lot of personal illustration work that is inspired by animals, the human form, his travels, mindfulness, diversity, music, and popular culture. He enjoys seeing the ways in which the stories and forms conveyed through it can impact others.
His work has been shown in over 70 art exhibitions, competitions, and festivals. Some career highlights for Donavon have been Time Square Billboards, San Francisco City Buses, a mural, a Nor Cal Emmy®, and various other awards in both juried competitions and animation festivals.
In 2022, he will continue his independent creative work with Artnoise open program by traveling to Africa. The project will incorporate illustration, 2d/3d animation, video editing, and storytelling. It will incorporate African culture into the artwork.
Donavon is one of a select few people who will be part of exploring Africa’s Historic and contemporary Arts and cultural Destinations with Artnoise Open Arts Residency Program.
Artnoise Open Arts Residency Program offers short arts residencies in Morocco, Togo, South Africa and Canada. Each destination is curated to ensure participants complete ongoing projects, explore both historic and contemporary African art and participate in exhibitions and fairs that center their work on an international platform. Book a space at https://artnoiseng.com/openresidency/ to participate.
France, Rwanda Sign Declaration Of Intent On Teaching French
The French Development Agency (AFD), the la Francophonie (IOF) on Thursday signed with the Ministery of Education a Declaration of Intent on the teaching of French in Rwanda.
The agreement was signed by RémyRioux, Director General of AFD, the Secretary General of IOF, Louise Mushikiwabo, and Rwanda’s Education Minister, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, on the sideline of President Emmaneul Macron’s official visit to Rwanda.
With this declaration, the Ministry of Education, IOF and AFD confirmed their willingness to support together the Rwandan National Plan for teaching French, currently being developed, with the aim in particular of improving the quality of teaching and learning in basic education, higher education and vocational training, and thus facilitating the professional integration of young Rwandans.
The plan will address some sectoral priorities, such as the professional development of teachers, the teaching of science and technology, and the use of ICT to support the quality of education, as well as the strengthening of access, equity, and relevance of programs, all of which are challenges to which teaching in French can respond.
In Rwanda, a member country of the Francophonie, the revitalization of French language teaching has several advantages.
It is a factor in strengthening educational exchanges linked to employment in the region, a lever for strengthening the quality of education, for initiating innovative approaches and for providing technical support for the training of teachers and teaching materials, but also an asset for the social integration of students and their insertion into formal employment.
Many companies are indeed looking for French-speaking collaborators to facilitate their development in the region.
In 2020, the OIF signed a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Education, and then started a volunteer teacher mobility project that aims at improving the quality of education in French and the teaching of French language, by deploying about thirty teachers in the country.
AFD is already supporting the development of the French Education Plan by financing a study to assess the situation and the place of the French language in education in Rwanda and to support the Ministry of Education in the development of the plan itself, alongside the OIF.
Poetry Projects Resilience of The Human Spirit
The World Poetry Day on Sunday March 21, may have faded as a normal day but poets and similar art enthusiasts reflected on it.
With travel restricted and large public gatherings like literary readings and fairs canceled due to the pandemic, we can dust off and crack open those volumes of Shakespeare on our shelves or comb through the 24/7 net for poetry events.
Poetry’s power in the contemporary world was not lost on UNESCO, when at a General Conference in Paris in 1999 it first adopted March 21 as World Poetry Day.
“Poetry reaffirms our common humanity by revealing to us that individuals, everywhere in the world, share the same questions and feelings,” the UNESCO.
Celebrating the World Poetry day last year, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General observed, “Arranged in words, colored with images, struck with the right meter, poetry has a power that has no match. This is the power to shake us from everyday life and the power to remind us of the beauty that surrounds us and of the resilience of the human spirit.”
Meanwhile, the Poetry International (PI) Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, one of the major poetry festivals in Europe, has for over 50 years attracted poetry greats.
This year’s PI festival is slated for June and will be a mixture of live-streamed readings, interviews with poets and translators, and perhaps small, outdoor events.
PI director Inez Boogaarts said the pandemic makes planning for any festival difficult. “In the past, many visitors have come to the festival not only to hear poetry, but for the ambiance and to meet other people: that is normally half the fun of going to a festival. That is a completely different experience than participating on the computer.”
“Young people now have grown up with the internet, smartphones and especially, social media. For them, the internet a place for meeting other poets and poetry lovers around the world,” she noted.
“Poetry online has exploded in the past five years, even before the pandemic – from poetry blogs to online platforms to social media,” Boogaarts pointed out.
Kenya’s Samburu Tribe Sign MoU To End Female Genital Mutilation
The Samburu tribe in Kenya could be on their way to liberate themselves from one of worlds remaining primitive practices.
On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Samburu Elders to commit to the end of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the community.
The Kenyan Head of State was also installed as a Samburu elder. He challenged communities practicing FGM to discard the retrogressive cultural practice by finding alternative rites of passage.
“I know it is possible for our girls to go through alternative rites of passage without suffering,” President Kenyatta said.
The President advised the Samburu community to give their boys and girls an equal opportunity to attend school.
According to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the proportion of Maasai and Samburu women in Kenya who have experienced female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) is reported to be around 78% and 86%, respectively.
For these communities, female genital cutting is believed to primarily signify a transition into womanhood.
FGM/C is defined as ‘… all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.’
The practice of female genital cutting is internationally recognised as a violation of human rights.
In 2011, the Kenyan government passed the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act (Kenya Law Reports: Act No. 32 of 2011, 2012). As expected, this Act, in a similar manner to earlier legislation, did not bring an end to the practice.
