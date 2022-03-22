No Survivors From China Eastern Boeing 737 Plane Crash

About 133 passengers are feared dead after China Eastern Airlines plane, Flight MU5735 plunged from 29,000 feet in the air to earth on Monday in Teng County in the region of Guangxi.

A day after the crash, aid workers found burned identity cards, purses, cellphones and other belongings, news reports said. But the likelihood that any of the 133 people onboard the plane made it out alive appeared increasingly slim.

“Wreckage and debris have been found on the scene, but to date no survivors have been found,” China’s state broadcaster, C.C.T.V. reported, citing rescuers.

“The whole plane had disintegrated, it was in fragments scattered all around. I didn’t see anyone who lived through it,” said Li Chenbin, a technician in the area of the crash.

Chinese state media said the airline has confirmed that there were no foreign passengers aboard the plane.

China had gone 4,226 days without a major aviation accident, an enviable record after a string of disasters in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Now the Chinese government, China Eastern Airlines, as well as Boeing will be under pressure to help explain how a plane could speed earthward with such destructive force.

Boeing said in a statement that “our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.”

The United States government and Boeing have both offered to send investigators to help in analyzing the causes of the China Eastern crash.

Aviation experts have said the unusual midflight plunge of the plane opened up a range of possible explanations — including foul play or catastrophic equipment failure.