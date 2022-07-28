Opposition legislators in the Nigerian Senate have threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in the country.

Senators, across political parties, on Wednesday, gave President Muhammadu Buhari an ultimatum of six weeks to properly address the situation or face immediate impeachment.

Senate resumed business on Wednesday.

Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, took to the floor and fronted a motion to impeach President Buhari but Senate President turned down the move.

Even after a closed-door meeting, where the Senators agreed to issue the ultimatum publicly, Lawan was reluctant to buy in and make the decision public; hence, Aduda led others in the walk-out on a protest march to address the media.

The Senate was unusually silent on Tuesday, when it kept mum on the issue amid glaring danger lurking in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the recent threats by terrorists to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai and lawmakers in the country.

The silence, The Guardian gathered, was due to Lawan’s overbearing influence and his quest for the legislature to be seen as loyal to the Executive.

Aduda and other senators who staged the walk out from the chamber, yesterday, chanted: ‘All we are saying, Buhari must go’.

The Minority Leader, while addressing newsmen, said they went into a closed-door session, where they deliberated on various security issues.

“We agreed that we will give the President an ultimatum, failing which we will move to give an impeachment notice.

“This was our agreement at the executive session, but when we came out, the Senate President refused to inform the public of our resolution. Since that didn’t happen, we had come here in protest to let Nigerians know that we are with them. Insecurity in Nigeria is out of hand and urgent steps needed to be taken so that the issues are addressed immediately.”

On whether the six weeks is not too long, they said they have to start from somewhere. Senator Smart Adeyemi, representing Kogi East, said it was the decision of the Senate, saying it is wrong to say opposition senators gave the ultimatum.

“It was a collective decision of the Senate to give ultimatum. We are giving the President six weeks. On the impeachment notice, after six weeks, we will sit down and start discussion. The opposition said we must give notice of impeachment, but we insisted it had to be six weeks ultimatum. They said after six weeks what happens, we said they should wait till after six weeks first.”

In a closing remark before the upper chamber adjourned for its yearly recess, Lawan told security agencies in the country to be alert and do more to stop the spate of insecurity across the country.

He assured that the National Assembly would provide the needed support to the military to ensure the restoration of security to affected parts of the country.

The Senate President informed lawmakers that they might be called upon during recess to attend to national emergencies should the need arise. Lawan fixed September 20 as resumption from the yearly vacation.

Government, on Wednesday, described as laughable propaganda, the threat issued by the Abuja-Kaduna train terrorists to abduct President Buhari and el-Rufai. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, spoke while briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Following the Senate resolution on the impeachment of the President if nothing was done in the next six weeks to deal with the issue, Mohammed noted that President Buhari is not unaware of the security challenges in the country, but stated that efforts were on to bring the situation under control.

He said: “Most of the questions have to do with the security situation. I want to assure you that the President is aware of all these and as a matter of fact, I think tomorrow, there’s going to be another Security Council meeting.

“So, it’s not a matter the President is taking lightly and like I’ll always, say some of the measures we’re going to take are not measures that you can discuss openly here, but we’re as concerned as you are, we’re not going to abandon our responsibility.

“As to those who have issued threats to Mr. President, I think it’s more of propaganda than anything. It’s laughable,” he said.

MEANWHILE, the Federal Capital Territory Authority has directed the closure of all private schools in Abuja. The directive comes amid threats of attacks in the capital city.

Earlier, the Federal Ministry of Education had ordered the immediate closure of one of its Unity Colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

However, in a statement signed by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria, Abuja, it was gathered that the directive to shut down schools came from the FCT Education secretariat.