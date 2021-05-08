Tech
Newly Launched STEM Center To Foster Innovation Among Students
A Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) center has been established in University of Rwanda’s College of Science and Technology (UR-CST) – the first of its kind to be set in Rwanda by STEMpowerUSA.
STEMpower is a non-profit organization based in USA. It was founded by Mark Gelfand, a US-born Jewish, with the aim to help students in developing countries access quality STEM education.
Inaugurated on Friday, May 7, the center is expected to promote innovation among students pursuing STEM studies and equip them with hands-on lab-based education with emphasis on real-world problem solving and creativity.
The center is composed of computer and electronic laboratories that will benefit secondary school students whose schools are located near UR-CST. These students shall be facilitated by laboratory technicians and trained university students.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Gaspard Twagirayezu, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Education said that the center comes as a stepping stone to country’s ambitions as far as STEM studies are concerned.
“This supports Rwanda’s strategy to strengthen capacity building in STEM at all levels of education. A center like this open doors to young people who want to experiment, learn and create solutions using technology. It also bridges the gap of access to practical trainings that we still have in our schools and community,” he explained.
This has also been underscored by Fabrice Irankunda, a fourth year student in Electronics at UR – College of Science and Technology who will be among facilitators at the center.
“Getting this facility will enable us to put to practice what we learn in theory and see how to connect it with real life. Getting equipment like the ones here was not easy.
There are a lot of problems out there that we will solve with this STEM center, because we have enough space and equipment to try new things and come up with new solutions,” he said.
Rwanda is one of the countries that are deliberately promoting STEM studies. For instance, according to data released by the Higher Education Council (HEC), 64.4 percent of the 9,968 students who qualified for government scholarships for the academic year 2019- 2020 pursued STEM courses.
A catalyst to the country’s development
According to Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, a country can hardly develop when quality education is not prioritized.
He said: “After looking at the positive outcomes of STEM centers established in different countries, I contacted the founder of STEMpower to bring the same initiative here because I strongly believe that when a country has quality education, development is inevitable.”
“Promoting quality education is one of the priorities of the Israel Embassy in Rwanda, and it aligns with the vision of Rwanda’s leadership,” he added.
STEM centers already exist in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, and Burundi.
Kidist Gebreamlak, Executive Director of STEMpower, said that there is a plan to set up three more STEM centers in Rwanda in this year alone, and four more centers in coming years.
National
Rwanda No More Home To Cheapest Data in EAC
Tanzania is now the place to be for anyone intending to fit in the world of seamless communication according to new adjustments made by the East African coastal nation.
For only $0.75, one gets a gigabyte of data in Tanzania making it the cheapest offer among countries in the regional bloc.
Rwanda which has been leading is now pushed below to second position with $1.25 for a gigabyte of data.
In comparison to other countries in the regional bloc, Uganda ($1.56) and Burundi ($2.10) while Kenya, which was second in East Africa last year charging $1.04, now charges $2.25 per gigabyte (GB).
These latest statistics are according to data released by British technology research firm Cable.
The report, Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2021, reveals that Somalia is no longer offering the most affordable mobile internet in Africa, moving to third, as Sudan and Algeria take the first and second places respectively.
“In Sudan, the cost of mobile internet is $0.27, cheapest in Africa and fifth in the world. Algeria is second at $0.51 and Somalia third at $0.60.
Israel is now offering the most affordable mobile internet in the world at $0.05, moving from second place last year. Israel is followed by Kyrgyzstan ($0.15), Fiji ($0.19), Italy ($0.27) and Sudan.
Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable said many countries with cheap data have excellent mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure, enabling providers to offer large amounts of data, and bring down price per gigabyte.
“Others with less advanced broadband networks are heavily reliant on mobile data” he said. Nigeria and South Africa, which command high internet traffic from its tech savvy population are charging $0.88 and $2.67 respectively.
Countries with long-established, ubiquitous 4G or new 5G infrastructure, the study points out, tend to fall towards the cheaper end of the table.
“This is due to the fact that mobile data plans have escalated far beyond the 1-10GB per month median, offering instead plans with caps in the hundreds of gigabytes, or even completely unlimited.
The cost per gigabyte in these countries will tend therefore to be very low.
Tech
Rwanda Showcases e-Mobility Technology
Rwanda’s Infrastructure Ministry is this Tuesday showcasing the e-Mobility Technology – an event that will go through until 2PM later in the day.
The showcase is organised in partnership with Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).
According to REMA, “vehicular emissions are the largest contributor to air pollution in Rwanda’s urban centres,” this showcase therefore is exhibiting innovations that seek to cut down on such emissions.
This inaugural event also seeks to demonstrate the power and potential of sustainable transport to create jobs, grow the economy and improve health outcomes for all.
e-Mobility or specifically Electro mobility represents the concept of using electric power-train technologies, in-vehicle information, and communication technologies and connected infrastructures to enable the electric propulsion of vehicles and fleets.
Powertrain technologies include full electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, as well as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles that convert hydrogen into electricity.
e-Mobility efforts are motivated by the need to address corporate fuel efficiency and emission requirements, as well as market demands for lower operational costs.
Road map for e-mobility transition in Rwanda
Since Electric vehicles (EV) are gaining popularity among both governments and the private sector globally as an energy efficient mobility technology, Rwanda embraces the fact that their expansion is now inevitable, as they aim to scale up their nascent e-moto industry.
Researchers recommend e-mobility be implemented in the context of a wider vision and set of policies that increase person-carrying capacity of roads, implement complete streets and integrate different modes of transport.
The researchers suggest that government of Rwanda identifies a viable market segment of early EV adopters, and apply a combination of fiscal incentives including price subsidies, well-targeted tax breaks, and non-fiscal incentives to increase e-mobility in the early stages.
According to statistics (2020), Rwanda has 221,000 registered vehicles consisting of 52% motorcycles and 38% passenger vehicles of which at least 30,000 are in Kigali.
The number of vehicles is increasing rapidly (almost 12% per year) and the government is thus concerned about deteriorating air quality in Kigali and rising fuel import bills (12% of total imports).
A recent EV study recommended that government should aim to convert 30% of motorcycles, 8% of cars, 20% buses and 25% of mini and micro buses to electric power, by 2030, although senior officials and private sector firms have expressed their desire for a faster transition, especially in e-motos.
Currently, Volkswagen is also exploring electric mobility solutions and Global Green Growth Institute is studying the possibility of introducing e-buses.
Electrification of motorbikes will improve air quality and therefore health outcomes, cut carbon emissions (from about 55.1 grams per kilometre for ICE-motos to about 13.3 grams per kilometre for e-motos),
Tech
Harley-Davidson Releases U$30,000 Electric Motorcycle
Motocycle enthusiasts have something unique awaiting release from Harley-Davidson.
The electric motorcycle Harley-Davidson is rolling out this year, it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders. Harley-Davidson has been testing this electric motorcycle for more than four years.
This new monster costs nearly U$30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
Harley’s traditional, non-electric motorcycles range from about U$6,900 for a compact, urban model to nearly U$44,000 for a fully-loaded touring bike.
It Features high-quality Brembo brakes, fully adjustable Showa suspension, Michelin sports tires, improved anti-lock brakes for cornering, traction control, etc.
Apart from its electric motor, another feature that makes the LiveWire a different bike is its large number of online services .
Its Telematic Control Unit, placed under the seat, allows the user to access all the functionalities from his smartphone .
You can check data such as the status of the motorcycle, the level of battery charge or information about the trip in progress.
In addition, it has a s alarm system that notifies at the moment if you are stealing the motorcycle or if it is the object of some type of vandalism.
