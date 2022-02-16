New Super App Seeks To Redefine e-Commerce in Rwanda

A local e-commerce and logistic company SAFIRUN announced on Tuesday it has launched a super App that allows users to place service requests, real time delivery tracking, and provides instant service feedback.

Named SAFIRUN SuperApp, the company said it will provide a wide range of services ranging from ‘pick-and-drop, booking hotels or apartments, to hiring professionals like plumbers, landscapers and other artisans for both professional and private work.

It will also facilitate the delivery of commodities like food, fashion and pharmaceuticals.

“If you have an emergency at home or business and need a plumber right there, but do not know where to get one. With the ‘SAFIRUN’ Super-App, you will be able to access that and more,” the company said in a statement.

The company also predicts sales increments and new revenue streams to all its partnered merchants (MSMEs) and third-party businesses through offering affordable advertising services within the app.

The app will also avail space for selling and buying fairly-used goods, among other services.

“Unlike any other, all our partners control their presence on our platform from data analytics that helps businesses in making informed decisions to tracking all financials/revenues made within the app.

Safirun super-app is unique in the market for the various services it offers which is beyond food and drinks.

The SAFIRUN Super-App is also introducing an in-app Cashless Money Transfer service called the ‘SAFIRUN E-Wallet’ where peers or colleagues can exchange virtual money within the app through their registered SAFIRUN accounts in our effort to promote cashless economy and compliment covid-19 prevention measures.

The company offers reward points that translates into spendable virtual money on every transaction carried out using the SAFIRUN E-Wallet.

Furthermore, based on its pilot phase that achieved over 30,000 deliveries and more than 26,000km covered in just 2 quarters of 2021 while creating 65 jobs, SAFIRUN is eyeing fleet expansion by the end of the first quarter of 2022 with an additional 80 green jobs created by end of 2022 second quarter.

Aligning its expansion goals with the foreseen demand, SAFIRUN is determined to keep raising the bar in gender inclusion and women empowerment through engagement in delivery and logistics services while also generating new employment opportunities for the teeming Rwandan youths.

In addition, as an eco-friendly mobility solutions provider with 100% electric fleet, the business is committed to climate change mitigation and decarbonization as a key component of its business model.

By the end of second quarter of 2022, SAFIRUN’s fleet of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-vans would have saved over 2.62 metric tons of carbon footprints.

As the company remains committed to re-defining e-commerce and logistics services, the Rwanda public is set to enjoy a ‘Breathe of fresh air’ through the launched SAFIRUN Super-App for convenience and all-in-one daily online marketplace while local MSMEs benefit with excellent business support thereby enjoying improved expanded clientele coverage, reaching and bringing in new demographic of consumer to optimize sales leading to increase in revenues for all partner’s businesses.