New British Prime Minister Liz Truss 47, of the Conservative Party is expected to officially assume office on Tuesday.

The man she replaces Boris Johnson is scheduled to fly to Scotland to deliver his resignation to the Monarch after which the queen is expected to appoint Truss as prime minister.

Truss will become the third woman to lead the country and Britain’s fourth prime minister in six years.

She prevailed in an intraparty vote, defeating former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

After her victory was announced, Truss told a party gathering, “I campaigned as a Conservative, and I will govern as a Conservative.”

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy,” she said. “Dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

Truss, once an opponent of pulling Britain from the European Union but now a staunch supporter of Brexit, holds hawkish foreign policy views and is expected, like Johnson, to remain a steadfast link in the Western alliance sending aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s six-month-old invasion.

Truss will immediately face severe economic problems, including a recession, labor turmoil, surging energy bills for British households and possible fuel shortages this coming winter.