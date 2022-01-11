Central Africa
New Armed Group In UPDF Uniform Accused Of Planning Attacks in DRC
Intelligence details have claimed there is an eminent attack planned against the Congolese population in the areas recently secured by the joint armies of DRC and Uganda in Beni and Ituri regions.
“The information gathered indicates that these criminals organized in an armed group want to sully the good reputation of the UPDF and the FARDC and to create doubt among the population of eastern DRC. In their projection, they want to harm the good relations existing between the UPDF and the FARDC, and the local population who have welcomed and supported the UPDF and the FARDC since the launch of the operation shuja against the ADF last year,” a joint statement of the two armies reads in part.
According to both forces, these criminals are camouflaging themselves behind a uniform similar to that of the Ugandan army in an attempt to make it appear that the army has turned on those it is committed to protecting.
“Using camouflage and uniforms similar to those of the UPDF, this criminal faction planned to commit atrocities by massacring innocent civilians with the aim of making it appear that the UPDF had turned against the people it and the FARDC are committed to protecting. The ultimate goal is to destabilize the region and discredit the UPDF and the FARDC to rekindle the stigma in public opinion,” the two armies said.
In addition, the two armed forces reassure the public that they will not allow themselves to be distracted or diverted from their missions to definitively neutralize the enemy before specifying that in the conduct of operations, they respect human rights, the law International humanitarian and rules of engagement.
Goma Mayor Orders Public Transport Vehicles to Paint Yellow
Drivers of public transport buses and taxis in Goma city in DRC have gone on strike in protest against an order to paint their vehicles yello.
According to sources that spoke to Taarifa, since the morning of Monday, January 10, buses providing public transport and car taxis have not been visible in the arteries of Goma.
The mayor of the city of Goma, Commissioner Kabeya Makosa François, demands that all public transport vehicles be painted yellow. According to him, this is to help secure Goma city.
The protests have affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents.
Workers, pupils, schoolchildren and students gathered in the bus shelters to wait in vain for transport. The taxi drivers in town took the opportunity to double the price of the ride, forcing several residents to walk on foot to their respective destinations.
For some drivers, the measure is inappropriate because “the mayor was going to start by repainting the buses of the SPT (Provincial Transport Company) given that their vehicles are not from the government”, a bus driver said.
The drivers gathered within the association of drivers of Congo section of North Kivu, in the city of Goma, met on the morning of Monday at the Katindo terminus to discuss the rest of their protest movement.
Sudanese Army Chief Dismisses Six Ambassadors
General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Wednesday issued a decision sucking Sudanese ambassadors to six countries, the official Sudan TV reported.
The decision, announced late on Wednesday on state media, included Sudan’s ambassadors to the United States, the European Union, China, Qatar, France and the head of the country’s mission to the Swiss city of Geneva, apparently over their rejection of the military takeover, Aljazeera said..
On Monday, Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country, dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and the government, and relieved the state governors.
Demonstrators have taken to the street in Khartoum, rejecting the measures announced by Al-Burhan and demanding a civilian government. Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on Sept. 21, the differences between the military and the transitional government have continued to escalate.
Congolese Army Clashes With CODECO / FPIC Rebels
The Congolese army FARDC said on Monday it had launched attacks on bases of rebels and managed to liberate several localities in the region of Mwanga, Lipri and Ngongo.
According to details fetched from our source, these areas were considered the epicentre of the hostilities of the CODECO / FPIC rebel coalition in the Walendu-Datsi sector, in the territory of Djugu in the province of Ituri.
CODECO (Coopérative de développement économique du Congo) CODECO is a coalition of militia founded in the 1970s as a Lendu agricultural cooperative and operating in Ituri.
The group actively participated in the so-called Ituri War, which took place between 1999 and 2003.
At the end of the war, the group did not completely dissolve and stockpiled the weapons used during this conflict in a number of communities.
In 2018, CODECO started engaging in armed attacks again with the objective of defending the Lendu population against the Hema.
According to Army Spokesman Lieutenant Jules Ngongo said that for a week FARDC soldiers have been launching repeated assaults against the various positions of the militiamen.
During these battles on the fronts particularly in the North and South, the loyalist forces, under the command of the military Governor Luboya N’kashama, won a “shattering” victory, by now besieging the bastion of these rebels in the territory of Djugu. .
“81 elements of the armed groups were neutralized including a self-proclaimed rebel leader general and his S4 in the region of Mwanga, 62 other militiamen were also captured. 29 ADF surrendered to the army with 16 weapons, 26 other weapons recovered during the fighting on the North and South fronts. This is the record of the military operations carried out in Ituri during the 2nd phase during this period of the state of siege, ”he told local press.
According to the army, these military offensives against all the armed groups still active in the province of Ituri, aim in particular to “impose peace and restore the authority of the State.
“We must now know that peace will be there,” insisted Lieutenant General Luboya N’kashama, Military Governor of Ituri.
The FARDC soldiers have liberated areas including; Mwanga, Lipri, Ngongo and Lipri.
