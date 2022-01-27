Sports
Nearly 3,000 Athletes in Beijing For Olympic Winter Games
Hundreds of sports teams totaling 2,828 athletes from various countries have started arriving in Beijing china for the upcoming XXIV Olympic Winter Games.
This upcoming international winter multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from 4 to 20 February 2022 in Beijing. China is preparing for the Games across three zones: Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.
All three Winter Olympic villages in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou were open on Thursday, welcoming Games participants from all over the world.
There are 139 pieces of fitness equipment of 27 different types at the Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village, helping athletes maintain peak physical condition during the Games.
A menu of 678 dishes will be provided, and around 200 will be available each day in the three villages.
Despite multiple challenges, China has made thorough preparations. Advanced Winter Olympic venues and an intelligent Winter Olympic Village are ready. Professional volunteers, medical and security services are available.
Nearly 3,000 athletes from approximately 90 countries and regions will participate in the event, with the largest number of events and gold medals in the history of the Winter Olympics. Some countries have this year sent delegations to attend the Winter Olympics for the first time.
The forthcoming 2022 Olympic Winter Games will mark the second time Beijing has hosted the Olympics following the 2008 Summer Olympics.
It will also make Beijing a city that has hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics.
In 2008, I took part in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games as the President of Polish Handball Association, and was deeply impressed by Beijing’s preparations for the event in all aspects and the hospitality of the Chinese people.
The successful holding of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will inspire people around the world to overcome challenges brought by the pandemic and jointly create a better post-COVID world.
Sports
Rwanda Looks to Pakistan To Improve Cricket
Cricket sport in Rwanda could be destined for a bright future as the local handlers are aggressively engaging other countries where cricket is highly developed.
H.E Amir Muhammad Khan, the High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Musaale Stephen the President of Rwanda Cricket Association on Wednesday held productive and forward looking discussions around further advancing the game of cricket in Rwanda.
Unlike Rwanda where cricket gained ground in 1999, the history of cricket in Pakistan predates the creation of the country in 1947. The first international cricket match in what is Pakistan today was held in Karachi on 22 November 1935 between Sind and Australia.
In 2021 Pakistani cricketers, due to their outstanding performance throughout the year bagged the most number of ICC awards and several players succeeded to secure spots in the ICC Teams of the Year.
Sports
African Cup of Nations Enters Round of 16
The 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations being held in Cameroon kicked off from January 9 and the final whistle will blow on February 6, 2022.
The extremely entertaining competition has completed group stage encounters and has entered the round of 16. This means only 16 of the original 24 teams remain standing, with eight teams heading home.
All the first-place and second-place finishers of the group stage qualified for the knockout round, while the four best third-placed teams made it through to complete the field of 16 teams.
African powers Ghana and Algeria were both eliminated in the group stage.
For Algeria, the defending champion fell flat in its title defense, while Ghana failed to reach the knockout round for the first time since 2002.
On the flip side, Cape Verde advanced to the knockout stage for just the second time in the nation’s history, following up its 2013 showing when it reached the quarterfinals.
Tiny Comoros also moved on in its first-ever appearance at the AFCON tournament.
It was the final team to make it through as a third-place finisher, with Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau missing out.
Here is the schedule for the forthcoming round of 16 kicking off on Sunday.
Taarifa will bring you prompt updates of the action packed tournament.
Sports
Watch out For Arsenals 16-year-old Lino Da Cruz Sousa
Arsenal have completed the signing of 16-year-old Lino Da Cruz Sousa, Taarifa Sports desk understands.
The left back, who is of Brazilian heritage, played two years above his age group for West Brom Under-18’s last season and has been earmarked as a potential star of the future by those within London Colney.
Sousa will turn 17 later this month and has already trained with his new teammates.
According to West Brom’s official website, Sousa is a widely versatile left back who has caught the attention of several Premier League sides due to his fantastic dribbling ability and close control.
The youngster was called up for an England training camp in March 2020 and he’s gone on to represent the Young Lions at under-15 and 16 level.
In addition to featuring in a higher age group for West Brom, the left back started a Premier League 2 match against Newcastle in February 2021.
“Lino’s an athletic full-back, reads the game well, has a lovely left foot and it’s not often a 16-year-old plays an entire season with the 18s, but that’s credit to him because he has so much potential,” said West Brom under-18’s coach Peter Gilbert.
Academy chief Per Mertesacker had earmarked the left back position as one particular area where the Gunners need to strengthen at academy level.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have made available several academy players for loan in January.
Tim Akinola, Zak Swanson, James Olayinka and Ryan Alebiosu are among the players set for the next stage of their development, with Folarin Balogun putting the finishing touches to his Middlesbrough loan move on Monday afternoon.
