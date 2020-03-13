Olivier Nduhungirehe State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Friday appeared before a packed Parliament and presented on the forthcoming #CHOGM2020 and the role of the parliament during their celebration of Commonwealth Day.

Rwanda is scheduled to host the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting that is due 22-27th June. Several forums will be held on the sidelines of this biannual meeting that brings together former British colonies including two non-former British colonies- Rwanda and Mozambique.

According to the State Minister, #CHOGM2020 is an opportunity to secure Investment and support towards key projects aligned to NST1 and the defined priorities of government and, “showcase the best our local private sector, young entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Aligned to the same #CHOGM2020 Preparations, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Private Sector Federation on Friday morning hosted a breakfast meeting with the private sector to discuss Rwanda’s readiness to welcome the #CHOGM2020 delegates and grab business and trade opportunities.

For the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) has been scheduled to take place from 23-25 June 2020 in Kigali. Deliberations are hinged on practical ways to enhance trade and investment. Traditionally, the CBF has been a 70/30 split of attendees from business and government.

The CBF is organised by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) in partnership with the government of the host country, through the CHOGM Taskforce and a CBF sub-committee in which CWEIC is involved. Rwanda expects between 1,000 to 1,500 delegates and government attendees at the 2020 CBF in Kigali.