National “Breakfast Prayer” Event Cancelled

The National Prayer Breakfast that was scheduled for 9 January has been suspended for a time to be communicated due to the rising Covid-19 figures according to organizers.

Eric Munyemana, Rwanda Leaders Fellowship, in the communique confirms the postponement of the annual National Breakfast that was scheduled in January.

“In the name of Rwanda Leaders’ Fellowship, we inform you that the annual National Breakfast that has been scheduled to take place on January 9 has been postponed due to the increasing cases of the Covid-19 pandemic. We will transmit Kokomo the date on which it will take place,” reads a statement signed by Eric Munyemana.

With citation of a biblical prophecy in the book of Jeremiah, Munyemana quoted the word “I know the plans I have for you are plans to prosper you and not to harm you”

Rwanda is experiencing the increase of Covid-19, where on this Wednesday the new cases arose to 2083 infections.

The National Prayer Breakfast 2020 edition, which was scheduled to take place earlier this year, was also canceled due to the sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases.

The annual National Prayer Breakfast is organized by Rwanda Leaders Fellowship and brings together government officials, the private sector, and members of civil society, to thank God for Rwanda’s achievements over the past year and to launch new initiatives.

Rwanda is a secular state and has seen an increase in christianity in the past few years.

For many, National Prayer Breakfast is an affirmation that there is an intersection of faith and leadership.