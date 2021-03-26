CORONA VIRUS
Naivety Ends With EU Vaccine Export Control- Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron has declared the “end of naivety” as the European Union moved to prioritise unmet deliveries of vaccines over exports to the rest of the world.
“It’s the end of naivety,” Mr Macron told journalists after the 27 leaders met over video conference.
“I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don’t respect their commitments with Europeans.”
In the meeting, European Union leaders expressed their support for tightening controls on Covid-19 vaccine exports to allow permits to be refused for batches to be sent to countries that have a higher vaccination rate in their population, or that are not exporting to the EU in turn.
Figures released on Thursday showed that 77 million vaccines had been exported from the EU, the lion’s share of 21 million of them to Britain, while the bloc received 88 million doses for its population of 447 million people.
Severe shortfalls in contracted deliveries from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca – which now aims to deliver just 100 million doses by June instead of a promised 300 million – have slowed vaccine rollouts in the bloc, and the company is the primary focus of the new controls as it has delivered only a fraction of promised doses so far.
Ireland was among the countries to express reservations about the step out of concerns that if export permits were refused it could trigger retaliatory action, and ultimately affect companies that are meeting their deliveries such as Pfizer and Moderna.
But speaking afterwards, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the export system was “important” tool to ensure companies deliver.
“In the context of companies that fail to fulfil their contracts with the EU, the leverage has to be there to ensure their contracts are fulfilled but also that the EU can have certain safety nets in respect of making sure it has sufficient vaccines for its own population,” Mr Martin said.
The Dutch and Belgian leaders expressed hopes that the tool would be effective in increasing deliveries to the EU without ever having to be used.
“If it needs to be used, and hopefully it will not be used, then also the broader consequences should be taken into account,” Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said.
“Global production and supply chains need to be taken into account . . . Not hampering the global supply chains which are also in our interest.”
Talks are ongoing between British and EU officials over their interconnected vaccine supply chains and whether a deal is possible over AstraZeneca doses, as a supply squeeze on the vaccine hits with India set to tighten controls on exports in response to rising domestic infections. In focus is the output of a factory in the Netherlands in Leiden.
EU officials say that AstraZeneca has not explained why it waited until this week to apply for European Medicines Agency authorisation for the output of the Leiden factory, but there are suspicions that this was a tactic to juggle competing international orders, as its production could not be delivered to the EU without the permit.
Britain and the European Commission issued a joint statement on the eve of the summit declaring they would seek to work together to keep supply chains open, and Mr Rutte said he was optimistic of a deal as officials are expected to meet on Saturday.
“I think a landing spot is possible here in the spirit of win-win,” Mr Rutte told journalists.
“I am cautiously optimistic that the issue between the EU the UK and AstraZeneca can be solved.” Within the EU, there is a debate over the fate of 10 million extra Pfizer vaccines that are set for delivery.
Some member states have argued that these should not be divided on a pro-rata basis as is usual, but that a greater share should go to countries that have a lower vaccination rate because they initially turned down Pfizer and Moderna doses and are worse affected by AstraZeneca shortfalls.
Bulgaria, Latvia, and Croatia are the worst affected and have given out just 5.4, 5.4 and 9.4 doses per 100 people respectively compared with an EU average of 13.6, according to figures circulated to leaders on Thursday.
An agreement could not be reached on the issue however and it has been referred back to diplomats for discussion, with the insistence of Austrian prime minister Sebastian Kurz that his country should be among those to get extra cited as an obstacle to agreement.
Austria has given out 14.6 jabs per 100 according to the figures – above the EU average.
CORONA VIRUS
Gaps Remain In Countries’ Readiness to Deploy COVID-19 Vaccines- World Bank
As countries undertake the largest vaccination campaign in history, the World Bank has worked with governments, WHO, UNICEF, the Global Fund and GAVI on assessing countries’ readiness to safely deploy COVID-19 vaccines in 128 low- and middle-income countries.
The results indicate that income level and other economic indicators correlate weakly with vaccine preparedness.
The report focuses on ten key indicators, including cold chain & logistics, population prioritization, budgeting, training of healthcare personnel, and safety surveillance, among others.
Initial findings show that 85% of countries that participated in the assessments have developed national vaccination plans and 68% have safety measures in place, including systems for reporting adverse reactions.
However, only 30% have developed plans to train the large number of vaccinators who will be needed and only 27% have created social mobilization and public engagement strategies to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Given worrying vaccine hesitancy, strategies to generate confidence, acceptance and demand for vaccines are urgently needed.
Countries affected by conflict and fragility (37 out of 128) scored lower than other countries on almost all indicators.
“Many developing countries are in the midst of preparing aggressive COVID19 vaccine delivery plans,” said Mamta Murthi, Vice President for Human Development at the World Bank.
“While most countries are well enough prepared to begin inoculating their populations, there are still important gaps that must urgently be addressed for wide, large scale vaccination rollouts to succeed.”
The World Bank is providing US$12 billion for developing countries to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments and strengthen health and vaccination systems to ensure that vaccines get to those who need them.
Murthi added that, “Our vaccination programs will reach over 40 countries in the near-term, amounting to $3 billion out of the $12 billion available.”
The readiness assessments will inform our projects and help governments and healthcare professionals better understand and manage the complex task of vaccinating large adult populations in a very short timeframe.
The assessments also show that:
* Although countries have gaps in readiness, most have prepared well enough across most essential areas to begin their immunization drives as soon as they receive vaccines.
* Existence of well-functioning child immunization national delivery systems is not a strong predictor of country readiness to deliver vaccines for adults, such as COVID-19 vaccines.
* A weak correlation between GDP and readiness indicates that countries with more developed economies are not necessarily better prepared for massive vaccination programs.
* The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is an opportunity to create a sustainable, environmentally friendly cold chain that could be of use well beyond the current crisis.
Fair, broad, and fast access to effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines, especially in poor countries, is vital to save lives and strengthen global economic recovery. Only once the pandemic is contained in all countries will each country be safe from a resurgence and able to focus all efforts on overcoming the deepest global recession in eight decades.
Full Report : https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/health/publication/assessing-country-readiness-for-covid19-vaccines-first-insights-from-the-assessment-rollout?cid=hnp_tt_health_en_ext
CORONA VIRUS
Covid-19 Infections In Africa’s Second Wave 30% Higher – Survey
African countries’ easing of Covid-19 controls and the emergence of more transmissible coronavirus variants fueled a second wave of infections more severe than the first, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.
Rapid and coordinated government responses likely limited the impact of the virus on the continent in the early stages of the pandemic, wrote authors including Stephanie Salyer, an adviser to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many countries implemented strict controls more than two weeks before reporting their first case, they said.
Yet daily infections were about 30% higher during Africa’s subsequent second wave, as lockdown measures were loosened amid economic necessity and adherence to basic health protocols declined, according to the study.
The authors analyzed cases and tests carried out across all 55 African Union member states between Feb. 14, 2020 and Dec. 31, when more than half of these countries had or were experiencing a resurgence of infections.
While notable variants only emerged near the end of that period, they are likely to have at least partly driven the surge, they said.
More than three quarters of the continent’s more than 65,000 recorded Covid-19 deaths have occurred in South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria.
Cases throughout Africa contributed about 3% of the global total in 2020.
Bloomberg
CORONA VIRUS
Zimbabwe Approves Four COVID-19 Vaccines, Two From China
Zimbabwe has approved four COVID-19 vaccines, as the second phase of the country’s vaccination program kicks in.
“Organizations, individuals and any partners wishing to donate towards vaccine procurement will do so to the President through the fund. Donations received and pledges made to date will be announced,” she said.
Mutsvangwa said those interested in buying vaccines for their workers would deposit their funds into the National Vaccine Procurement Fund after approval by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.
To ensure safety and efficacy, vaccines shall be kept at the Central Vaccines Stores under the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the National Cold Chain guidelines shall apply.
Only trained and registered health professionals shall be authorized to administer vaccines, and only the Ministry of Health and Child Care shall be responsible for issuing all COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Mutsvangwa stressed.
