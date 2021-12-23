East-Africa
Nairobi Expressway Nears Completion
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday made an extensive inspection tour of the 27.1km Nairobi Expressway which is currently 93% complete.
According to details, President Uhuru has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 8-lane elevated dual carriageway whose completion is scheduled for March 2022.
The Nairobi Expressway is fast transforming the capital’s landscape. The grand project is giving Kenyans hopes of faster travel times and less traffic.
This road project costing a total U$560m is the first major project in the Kenya to be carried out through a Public Private Partnership [PPP] model.
Details indicate that this road begins from Mlolongo through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Nairobi’s CBD to Westland’s area along Waiyaki Way.
The elevated highway will begin near Ole Sereni Hotel and run through the CBD along the Uhuru highway up to the James Gichuru junction. Haile Selassie Road, Kenyatta Avenue, and University Way will be below the elevated road.
Upon completion, the road is expected to significantly reduce the time spent on Mombasa road at rush hour from approximately two hours to between 10 and 15 minutes. The project is scheduled for completion by December 2022.
EAC Heads of State Discuss Admission Of DRC
Leaders of the East African Community member states have this Wednesday discussed admission of Democratic Republic of Congo into the regional bloc.
The deliberation is part of the ongoing virtual 18th Extraordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Summit is held under the theme “Deepening Integration, Widening Cooperation.”
During the closed-door summit, leaders also discussed report of the Council of Ministers on the admission of the DRC into the EAC, proposed amendment of the Quorum Rule of the Summit of EAC Heads of State.
Burundi Accused Of Covering-up Prison Massacre?
Reports have emerged that the recent fire that gutted a prison facility in Gitega, Burundi’s political capital could have actually killed more inmates than ambiguously reported.
On December 7, Gitega prison was devastated by a deadly fire which officially left 38 dead and 69 injured. But according to local associations, the toll could actually reach 300 dead.
Neither the journalists nor the Burundian Red Cross agents, present on site during the fire but kept away, had been able to see the number of bodies removed by the police. The latter, in the process, had buried them at night, without even informing the parents of the victims.
Two weeks later, the authorities still refuse to communicate on the subject; the families of those who lost theirs have still not been informed and are angry. Some have even been threatened or jailed, while local journalists have been silenced.
Only NGOs working clandestinely in the country can confirm the very heavy toll circulating in Gitega prison and its surroundings. And the only ones who can express themselves freely are those who live in exile like the president of the Human Rights League Iteka, Anschaire Nikoyagize.
“The managers of this episode have not yet operated any checks whereas previously the checks were carried out on a daily basis. The Iteka League is also concerned about the behaviour of these managers who continue to terrorize family members who come to ask about the situation of their loved ones. ”
Ligue Iteka and other human rights organizations assure that there were more than 300 victims during the fire in Gitega prison, based in particular on the testimonies of survivors, who assure that more than 250 inmates of room 4 of this prison could not escape because their door had remained closed by the guards.
And for Me Jean-Claude Ntiburumunsi of Acat-Burundi, the Burundian government knows, even if it does not want to speak.
“Before the fire, the prison had 1,539 inmates. Following this tragedy, the Ministry of National Solidarity donated 1,200 mattresses to the prison and all the prisoners were served … ”Where have the 339 others gone?
These organizations continue to denounce an “inhuman” burial for these victims who “did not respect either human dignity or Burundian culture”. They call on the Burundian government to review its copy.
Tanzania Hailed For Regional Integration Efforts
The East African Community (EAC) hails the United Republic of Tanzania for her extensive contribution towards deepening regional integration and in turn increasing intra-EAC trade and development opportunities, as the country marks 60 years since independence.
As one of the three founding Partner States of the Community, Tanzania plays an integral role in the region, serving as one of the three original Partner States of the EAC who signed the Treaty establishing the EAC on 30th November 1999, which entered into force on 7th July, 2000.
EAC Secretary General, Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki, underscored Tanzania’s critical role in the region, as she serves as the host of the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.
“We hail the Republic of Tanzania for steering growth and development in the country and also fostering peace and security. It is this stability that has created a conducive operating environment for the EAC and its Organs, with their home in the United Republic of Tanzania,” said Dr. Mathuki.
“The city of Arusha in Tanzania is the permanent seat of the East African Community Secretariat, the executive Organ of the Community, and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), the legislative Organ of the Community,” added Dr. Mathuki, adding that Arusha was also the temporary seat of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), the judicial Organ of the Community.
The country also hosts the East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC), which is based in the island nation of Zanzibar.
Tanzania continues to benefit from regional integration of the EAC. In 2020, Tanzania’s total trade with EAC Partner States amounted to US$1,136.9 million, higher than US$1,003.6 million in 2019. Tanzania has been recording trade balance surpluses since 2016, reflecting Tanzania’s increase in exports to other Partner States.
Most of the country’s exports to the region were destined to Kenya, followed by Rwanda and Uganda. It’s main exports to other Partner States include cereals particularly rice and maize; cattle, edible vegetables (mostly onions); residues and waste, paper and paper products, coffee, tea and spices. On the import side, Tanzania significant imports were from Kenya and Uganda. Most of the imported goods were soap and soap products; pharmaceutical products, plastic items, sugar confectionery and electric equipment.
Further, in 2020, the total trade for the EAC region stood at US$51,915 million from US$55,278.2 million in 2019, a 6.08 percent drop. In the same period, total EAC exports rose by 3.15 percent to US$16,257 million from US$15,938 million in 2019.
President Samia Suluhu’s stance on improving bilateral relations has also seen increase in Intra EAC trade in the last 9 months she has been in office.
As a signatory to the Customs Union, the country has contributed to the promotion of efficiency in production within the Community. It has also enhanced domestic, cross border and foreign investment in the Community.
Further, the establishment of the EAC Single Customs Territory has aided in facilitating faster clearance and movement of cargo from the port of entry to the destination.
Dr. Mathuki also acknowledged the critical role played by Tanzania peace and security in East Africa., adding that the country’s role had been crucial in the area of Conflict Prevention ,Management and Resolution:
“Tanzania has been the home of Burundian and other refugees for a long time. Mwalimu Nyerere was at the heart of the conclusion of the Arusha Accord which brought stability to Burundi in 2000 and again through the Late President Mkapa’s facilitation promoted Inter-Burundi dialogue between 2015 and 2019, an initiative that resulted in peaceful elections in 2020 that saw restoration of democracy and peace. The peaceful conclusion of the 2020 election has led to the commencement of the peaceful return of Burundian refugees, a process that is still underway,” said the Secretary General.
Dr. Mathuki singled out maritime security as an area where Tanzania had made an immense contribution especially on the Indian Ocean.
“Tanzania has the longest coastline in the EAC Region. Tanzania has through working with other coastal states, supported the process of combating piracy and other maritime offences that has ultimately led to the restoration of security in the Indian Ocean. Through her security interventions and partnership with other like minded states, large quantities of narcotics have been seized and destroyed and traffickers arrested and subjected to the legal system,” said the SG.
“On efforts to combat terrorism. Tanzania has directly contributed to stability in eastern DRC where it is part of the AU Rapid Intervention Brigade that decimated M23 rebel group and again in Mozambique as part of the SADC intervention team involved in the ongoing process of uprooting Ansar al Sunna in the northern region of the southern African country,” said Dr. Mathuki.
On efforts to control the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW), Dr. Mathuki said that Tanzania was a signatory to the Nairobi Protocol on SALW and has been central in ensuring that the initiatives aimed at combating proliferation of SALW are implemented as part of a broader effort to ensure that only governments retain arms through both demand and supply reduction efforts.
The Secretary General pointed Tanzania’s efforts in contributing to security on Lake Victoria in cooperation with the twin lacustrine states of Kenya and Uganda.
“Lake Victoria is a big shared economic asset for the region whose security is strategically important for the region. To ensure safety and security, Tanzania that has 56% of the lake, has in partnership with Kenya and Uganda continued to ensure safety and security in the lake for the interest of the people who depend on the lake for navigation and livelihood,” said Dr. Mathuki.
Under the Common Market Protocol, the United Republic of Tanzania was the first Partner State to successfully implement the two-year set timeline for phasing out the old generation machine -readable national passports. The country commenced the issuance of the EA e-Passport on 31st January, 2018 and completed the phase-out in record time on 1st January, 2020.
“The 38th Extra-Ordinary Council of Ministers noted that the earlier set two phase-out programme had not been sufficient for all Partner States to complete the phase-out programme and extended the programme duration for two years from with effect September 2019 which ended in September 2021. In this regard, the 41st Ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, held on 29th November, 2021 commended the United Republic of Tanzania for this achievement,” said Dr. Mathuki.
