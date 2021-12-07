Politics
Museveni’s RNC Agenda Suspicious Under Disguised ADF Attack
Less than a week after Ugandan troops hauled into the Democratic Republic of Congo to attack ADF terrorists, pictures have emerged showing log loaders and wide trucks shipping gigantic tree logs to an unidentified station near the Ugandan border.
Uganda had days earlier signed a road construction deal with the DRC. The logs being ferried out of the country are harvested under the guise of road construction.
Much as Uganda is primarily packaging its entry into DRC as war on terror, it should be understood that Kampala has unsettled business with DRC and Rwanda.
Uganda owes DRC over £10 billion in reparations subject to a ruling by International court of Justice. In 1998s and 2003, Uganda military illegally entered DRC, plundered and caused death of many Congolese.
Rwanda also accuses Uganda of aiding its enemies. These are contentious issues that require deep scrutiny of Uganda’s return to DRC.
In March 2019, Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda after a heightened dispute over espionage allegations. Intervention by Angola and DRC resulted in a yet to be implemented friendship agreement- the border remains closed.
Uganda’s return to DRC should be viewed in a multidimensional manner by Kigali especially on the issue of creating fertile ground for all Rwanda’s enemies to regroup, retrain in the area now under control by Ugandan military.
President Yoweri Museveni’s past records of supporting Rwandan rebels’ groups in DRC are warning signs and curtain riser that he wants the history to repeat itself.
In December 2018, the Report of the United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo DR found out that the military wing of a coalition of Rwandan opposition groups calling itself the Platform Five or P5, was being armed and trained by Uganda, Burundi and the DRC.
Of recent, the military prosecutions indicated that RUD-Urunana had forces in Kisoro District, Southwestern Uganda and that this is where the recruits were always taken after being collected from various parts of Uganda.
Museveni’s choice of Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga as overall commander of the latest operation in DRC is also a clear indication that this trusted right-hand man is in Congo for wider ambitions.
Maj Gen Muhanga’s statement on the UPDF deployment is contradictory in nature. On one hand, he said, the deployment is a military strategy to fight and weaken ADF’s will to fight but on the way around he says, the deployment is about creating a good environment for bilateral trade between two countries which implies that there is a hidden agenda related to resource trading and looting after the military operation.
“The strategic military end state is of course to defeat rebels and to defeat their will to fight. The strategic military end state is to create a conducive environment to allow smooth trade between two countries..,” Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga disclosed.
A provocation
The P5 under RNC was sent into DRC jungle to be trained under Maj (rtd) Mudathiru (former RDF force) under the support of Kampala regime.
The P5 were attacked by the FARDC forces, a raid that left many of its forces dead and others caught red-handedly and handed to Rwanda in August 2019.
There are also other 35 rebels that were in the P5 and RUD Urunana who attacked Kinigi and killed residents in 2019 but when RDF counter-attacked them they fled to Uganda and their ring leader with their leader Capt. Cassien Nshimiyimana alias ‘Gavana’ protected by Uganda.
Two weeks back, campaigners, Muhamad Nzabandora a RNC campaigner openly said at a funeral that he had been sent by the RNC. This RNC member told the mourners that he was coming from Gayaza Town, Kyadondo.
He said death is for everyone but that he is saddened by the fact that his brother did not die in his homeland. “We are the people who fight to return to our land, we can’t keep it a secret, we have to be open about it. Rwandans we need to come back to their motherland,” he said.
On account of all these, Museveni sending UPDF forces in the circle of the many anti-Rwanda rebels groups is adding an injury to the wound and an indication to restore his failed plans of supporting these groups.
“They want to establish ground for our enemies to train and prepare,” a highly trusted source in the security service told Taarifa last week. “Uganda is establishing ground for our enemies to distabilise Rwanda. Its a direct provocation and we are observing the situation very carefully.”
Rwanda and Uganda have been meeting several times in the past few years and both heads of state signed MoU’s on peace deals, however, implementations of the agreements are still unachieved.
The UPDF deployment has come when the freedoms of Rwandan nationals in Uganda are being violated, consistently tortured and killed.
Surprisingly, Museveni has never apologized to these acts or stopped supporting anti-Rwanda groups.
Rwanda Security Force In Cabo Delgado Get Booster Jabs
Members of Rwanda Security Force (RSF) in Cabo Delgado – Mozambique have started receiving Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.
According to scientists coronavirus (Covid-19) booster vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your first 2 doses of the vaccine.
It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from Covid-19.
Rwanda has a joint military and Police force of 1000 men and women in uniform deployed in Cabo Delgado to help Mozambique security forces tackle fighters wreaking havoc in the country’s north.
With this booster jab, Rwandan security forces in Mozambique are expected to get shielded from a new deadly Covid-19 variant named Omnicron.
Omnicron is fast spreading from South Africa to neighbouring countries including Mozambique. Passengers from most southern African countries have been banned from entering some countries in Europe, US and Asia.
Rwanda government last week issued new guidelines to be used in preventing the further spread of the covid-19 Omnicon variant.
Passengers arriving in Rwanda from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Malawi shall have to be quarantined for 7 days at their own cost, the government of Rwanda said last Monday.
“The measure also applies to passengers who have visited any of these countries within seven days of arrival in Rwanda.”
Rwanda Issues New Conditions For Travelers From Southern Africa
Who is Gen Kayanja Muhanga Commanding War Against ADF?
For the next unknown period, Uganda’s Major General Kayanja Muhanga will dominate most headlines both in local and foreign media for he is commanding war against Allied Democratic Front rebels based in DRC.
The operation against the rebels has been code-named operation shujaa.
Speaking for the first time on Tuesday since leading the Ugandan army UPDF into the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Gen Kayanja said the operation will mainly focus on weakening identified enemy camps in Yayuwa, Tondoli, Beni One and Beni Two.
UPDF troops are based at Mukakati village about 18kms in North Kivu province, where the overall operation commander Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga has established the Forward Operations Base as a launch pad for the offensive operation against ADF terrorists.
But Who is Gen Muhanga?
Kayanja Muhanga was born in Fort Portal, Kabarole District, Western Uganda, circa 1964. He is an older brother to journalist, Andrew Mwenda.
He attended Duhaga Secondary School in Hoima district and later Mpanga Day School, in Fort Portal. In 1985, while still in S5, he joined Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA).
He joined the NRA at the rank of Private, serving in that position until NRA captured power in 1986. He served in the military police unit based in Kasese.
Muhanga served in the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU), at the rank of Private from 1986 until 1988. Following the Junior Cadet Officer Course, he served in the office of the Chief of Combat Operations (CCO), at the rank of Second Lieutenant. He was transferred to the Directorate of Military Intelligence in 1990, serving there until 1993.
From 1993 until 1997, he served as the Intelligence Officer, attached to the UPDF barracks in Mubende. He was assigned to the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), at the rank of Captain.
He was promoted through Major, Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel and was posted to Mogadishu, Somalia, as part of the UPDF contingent to AMISOM. While there, he commanded Uganda’s “Battle Group Eight” and concurrently served as the deputy commander for the Ugandan contingent in Somalia.[5] After his tour of duty he served as the Chief of the Military Police in the UPDF, until January 2014.
In January 2014, Colonel Kayanja Muhanga was appointed Commander of the UPDF Operations in South Sudan. In February 2014, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier.
Recently Gen Kayanja coordinated security operations in Kampala during the just concluded controversial elections. After Brutal suppression of the opposition and voter intimidation and internet blackout, President Yoweri Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Bobi Wine trailing with about 35%.
DRC Executive Violated Law By Allowing Entry Of UPDF – Lawyer
The Uganda military past escapades in DRC remain fresh in the minds of many in this vast mineral rich central African country.
Juvénal Munubo, a prominent Congolese lawyer and member of DR Congo Parliament has shed light on the procedural and legal process that led to entry of Ugandan military on Congolese territory which he says was conducted in an unconstitutional manner.
According to Munubo the MP of Walikale, it was not appropriate to authorize the entry of these foreign troops.
“We could limit ourselves only in an exchange of information within the framework of the CIRGL and not authorize the entry of Ugandan troops into DRC “Since” mutualisation of forces does not mean inviting foreign forces to Congo,” he said.
Honourbale Munubo even accuses the executive of constitutional fault. “By authorizing the Ugandan army to enter into the DRC without submitting to Parliament the defense agreement, the DRC government intentionally violates Article 214 (1) of the Constitution.”
The lawyer and teacher explains, reacting to the explanations of the spokesman of the PNC: “According to Article 214 of the Constitution, the peace (defense) agreements must be subject to ratification by the Parliament”, but specifies the consultation Some members of the provincial caucus members is not a legal requirement in this area.
“The Constitution distinguishes in its sections 213 and 214 distinguishes two types of agreements: agreements not subject to ratification (Article 213, paragraph (2) and agreements subject to ratification (214, paragraph (1) in particular the agreements having for Matter Peace (defense), trade, on finance “.
Juvenal Munubo even gives examples: “In June 2018, Parliament had examined a defense agreement with Russia (delivery armaments, war materials and other equipment). Why then did the current government not submit to Parliament for ratification the defense agreement with Uganda of May 2021.
The best way to proceed, it proposes, it is to apply the recommendations of the National Assembly Defense and Security Commission.
Meanwhile, Dr Denis Mukwege a world-renowned gynaecologist, human rights activist and Nobel Peace laureate from east Congo opposes the return of foreign troops in DRC and warns; “the same mistakes will produce the same tragic effects.”
“After 25 years of mass crimes and looting of our resources by our neighbors, the authorization of the President to the UPDF and the military cooperation agreements with RDF are unacceptable,” wrote Denis Mukwege.
