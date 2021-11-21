Museveni Tells Terrorists to Surrender Or All Will Die

Kampala streets are deserted as most dwellers have chosen to keep away following the recent twin bombing that injured dozens and killing some.

“A total of 106 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent bomb attacks in Kampala and other areas. We are still hunting for others. My advice to all of them is to surrender and save themselves, if not, they will all die,” President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda was quoted by local press.

Museveni was on Saturday addressing the nation on the current security situation in the capital Kampala.

“The important thing is to uproot anybody who has the idea of terrorism. That is why we are not going to listen to anybody who is talking of bail,” Museveni said.

On Tuesday Kampala was up in flames and plumes of smoke after suicide bombers detonated bombs at the entrance of the Central Police Station (CPS) and near Parliament.

According to Museveni, Unfortunately, 3 people died in the incident apart from the 3 suicide bombers. The injured were 36.

“The bomber of CPS was by the names of Mansoor Uthman and the one of the IGG office is by the names of Wanjusi Abdallah. All these are part of the ADF group that attacked Gen. Katumba Wamala in June,” Museveni said.

Meanwhile days after the Kampala twin bombing, Security forces in Uganda shot dead a Muslim cleric Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu accused of working with an armed group linked to suicide bombings in the capital Kampala.

Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu is said to have been recruited by the Islamist militant ADF formed in Uganda in the 1990s but is now based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since pledging allegiance to IS in 2019, ADF has increasingly carried out attacks in the group’s name.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said 13 suspects, including several children, were intercepted while trying to cross the border into DR Congo just days after the bombing in Kampala.