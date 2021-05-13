Museveni Takes On 7th Term At 77

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has completed his first day of his 7th term as president of Uganda after officially taking oath at Kololo Independence grounds on Wednesday.

Museveni won the January 14th presidential polls by 58.6% of the total vote. Museveni representing the National Resistance Movement political party NRM, fetched 5851037 of the total votes.

Meanwhile, rival Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu fetched 3,475298 votes representing (34.83%) of the total votes cast by Ugandan voters.

At his inauguration, leaders of Somalia, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Guinea, and Ghana were present although Museveni had invited 42 leaders.

“I am supremely honoured to host the different leaders here,” the 77-year old former rebel leader said expressing his gratitude to support from his counterparts and hosted them at a State Dinner including other guests at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

In 1986, a 40-year old Museveni was sworn in as President after successfully capturing the capital Kampala.

At his 1986 inauguration, Museveni said his was not a mere change of guards but a fundamental change. ”Nobody is to think that what is happening today, what has been happening in the last few days is a mere change of guards,” Museveni said.

”The people of Uganda should only die from natural causes which are not under our control,” he said, ”but not from fellow human beings.”

However, during the January 14 2021 polls, Museveni triggered memories of the past regimes that he succeeded and deployed monster war machines on the streets and deployed trigger hungry militia that killed so many civilians as he battled the massive opposition groups around the country.

According to him, the Opposition is clandestinely funded by foreign elements whom he accuses of not being happy with his government’s progress.

A former coordinator of intelligence in Uganda, Gen. David Tinyefuza now a staunch critic of President Museveni has observed that pooling military tanks onto the streets is a grave mistake and a return into the past.

“This is exactly what Kampala was before I and Gen. Museveni went to the Bush. We went to fight anarchy, unexplained disappearances of innocent and unarmed citizens and general lawlessness. Ugandans must not accept this situation. I therefore wish to call upon Ugandans, young and old to stand and rise above this intimidation.”