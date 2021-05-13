Politics
Museveni Takes On 7th Term At 77
Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has completed his first day of his 7th term as president of Uganda after officially taking oath at Kololo Independence grounds on Wednesday.
Museveni won the January 14th presidential polls by 58.6% of the total vote. Museveni representing the National Resistance Movement political party NRM, fetched 5851037 of the total votes.
Meanwhile, rival Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu fetched 3,475298 votes representing (34.83%) of the total votes cast by Ugandan voters.
At his inauguration, leaders of Somalia, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Guinea, and Ghana were present although Museveni had invited 42 leaders.
“I am supremely honoured to host the different leaders here,” the 77-year old former rebel leader said expressing his gratitude to support from his counterparts and hosted them at a State Dinner including other guests at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.
In 1986, a 40-year old Museveni was sworn in as President after successfully capturing the capital Kampala.
At his 1986 inauguration, Museveni said his was not a mere change of guards but a fundamental change. ”Nobody is to think that what is happening today, what has been happening in the last few days is a mere change of guards,” Museveni said.
”The people of Uganda should only die from natural causes which are not under our control,” he said, ”but not from fellow human beings.”
However, during the January 14 2021 polls, Museveni triggered memories of the past regimes that he succeeded and deployed monster war machines on the streets and deployed trigger hungry militia that killed so many civilians as he battled the massive opposition groups around the country.
According to him, the Opposition is clandestinely funded by foreign elements whom he accuses of not being happy with his government’s progress.
A former coordinator of intelligence in Uganda, Gen. David Tinyefuza now a staunch critic of President Museveni has observed that pooling military tanks onto the streets is a grave mistake and a return into the past.
“This is exactly what Kampala was before I and Gen. Museveni went to the Bush. We went to fight anarchy, unexplained disappearances of innocent and unarmed citizens and general lawlessness. Ugandans must not accept this situation. I therefore wish to call upon Ugandans, young and old to stand and rise above this intimidation.”
UK’s Minister For Africa in Talks With Tanzanian President Samia
Tanzania government said Tuesday that United Kingdom, Minister for Africa, James Duddridge will be holding talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
“I look forward to my discussions with the President and her government on our opportunities for cooperation including our work together with the business sector and how we collectively tackle global challenges including climate change and Covid-19,” Duddridge said.
Mr. Duddridge is in Tanzania on a two-day official visit. This is the first visit by a UK Minister since 2019.
According to a statement released today, during his visit, the minister will have a range of meetings and visits that show the breadth and depth of the UK’s relationship with Tanzania in the fields of business health, education and border security.
Mr. Duddridge will also meet with the Minister of Trade and Industry Kitila Mkumbo and Minister of Investment Goffrey Mwambe.
On May 12, the Minister will travel to Zanzibar where he is expected to meet President Hussein Mwinyi and first Vice President Othman Masoud.
Russian Victory Parade Triggers Shivers Across West
Russians on Sunday glued to their Television sets and a few others gathered at the famous Red Square in the capital Moscow for the 76th victory Parade commemorating defeat against Nazi Germany in WWII.
The colourful Parade presided over by the Powerful President Vladmir Putin featured over 12,000 troops and more than 190 pieces of military hardware, including intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, as well as fighter jets and helicopters.
During Putin’s two decades in power, the holiday has taken on increasing importance in projecting Russia’s renewed military might.
President Vladimir Putin on Sunday promised that Russia will “firmly” defend national interests and denounced the return of “Russophobia.”
“Russia consistently defends international law. At the same time, we will firmly defend our national interests to ensure the safety of our people,” Putin said.
The victory parade mounting a patriotic display of raw military power coincides with soaring tensions with the West.
Putin has also denounced what he called a creeping return of ideologies of the time, when “slogans of racial and national superiority, of anti-semitism and Russophobia, became ever more cynical.”
Putin also warned against attempts to falsify history and relativize the actions of “traitors and criminals.”
Uganda Deports 17 Rwandans, What We Know About Them
On 05 May 21 at around 1220hrs, Ugandan Migration Authorities deported 17 Rwandans via Kagitumba border. Deportees include 14 males and three females arrested by Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).
They tell stories of inhumane treatment and extreme torture in CMI’s dungeons. Once again, as it has been for the past three years, Uganda government had no other excuse of torturing innocent Rwandans, but accuse them of espionage.
Taarifa has obtained their profiles. Anyone with low IQ, can easily conclude they are no where close to being spies at all, but mere innocent civilians minding their business.
Jenifer Byukusenge, 24 years, a student at Mount Kenya University, is a daughter to Rtd Col. Eddy Mupenzi and Rose Marry Mbabazi , residents of Kicukiro District, Gatenga Sector, Gatenga Cell. She travelled to Uganda on April 3, 2021 with Rwandair to Kampala to visit her mother married to one Mussa in Narukorongo, Kampala. On April 5, 21, she was kidnapped from Buziga, a suburb in Kampala, by CMI operatives and detained at CMI Headquarter’s accused of espionage.
Esperance Mukeshimana, 21 years daughter to Marcel Habayo and Jannet Muhawenimana residing in Nyamasheke District, Karambi Sector, Kabuga Cell in Rugano Village. She is married to Charles Rugina who lives in USA. On November 1, 2020, she travelled to Uganda via Kenya Airways to for her wedding and continue her studies. On Mar 20, 2021, she was kidnapped from Masaka district by CMI agents and detained at Masaka Military Barracks and later transferred to Mbuya HQs. On Mar 25, 2021, she was charged with a trumped up allegation of illegal stay in Uganda after finding no case against her.
Gordance Nyiraneza 31 years, daughter to Silas Kamali and Theresia Mujawamungu, residents of Kamonyi District, Kayenzi Sector, Kamataba Cell in Nyarubaya Village. She is married to Jean d’Amour Uwipfura around Feb 2019 to together with her husband moved to Uganda via Gatuna border and have been staying at Nakurabye working for Jaguar Bus company. On Feb 4, 2021. She was picked by CMI agents at Kansanga a suburb in Kampala and transferred to CMI HQs in Mbuya.
Jean d’mour Uwipfura 32 years, a son to Raphael Mugabowindekwe and MPascasia Mukabisamaza, residents of Gatsibo District, Murambi Sector, Murambi Cell in Urugarama Village. He is married to Nyiraneza Gaudance. They also moved to Uganda in February 2019 via Gatuna border as employees of Jaguar Bus company. On Jan 14, 2021 he was kidnapped from Nakurabye and detained at Nakurabye Police station for two days and transferred to Nsange barracks for weeks and later forwarded to CMI HQs in Mbuya where he expereinced abuse and torture.
Pastor Mpamo Assuman is a 50 year son to late Twahirwa Issa and late Nyiragukura Ziada, a resident of Rwengo District in Uganda. He is married to Katusabe Eveline with six children. In October 1998, migrated to Uganda until March 2021, when he was arrested at Najyanankumbi of Rubaga in Kampala. He was accused of spying and kept in the dungeons of CMI before being dumped at the border.
Jean Pierre Badahunga 42 years from Nyabihu District, Karagwe Sector, Gatagara Cell in Nyabihu Village travelled to Uganda in January 2019 and settled in Kiruhula District where he acquired land for farming activities. From no where, in April this year, he was picked from his farm and dumped at Kajyumiro Police station and transferred to Kinoni Police station and later ended up at CMI Mbuya HQs. All the he remembers is him entering a dark gate before loosing his conscious for days due to extreme torture.
Niyonteze Theogen is a 46 year resident of Kayonza District, Kabare Sector, Gitara Cell in Mubuga Village. In May 2014, he moved to Mutukura in Uganda as a causal laborer and later moved to Kiboga for farming activities and continued to Isingiro District to run a merchandise shop. On April 23, 2020, operatives picked him from his home in Mundinzi and detained for days before being transferred to Kabahinda isolation center then transferred to Gashojwa police station after his relatives knew about it and then to Makenke barracks before ending up in a the infamous torture chambers of Mbuya CMI HQ. He was being forced to confess that is a spy.
Jean de Dieu Nshimiyimana 29 years old son to Emmanuel Biziyaremye and Esperance Niyirera, residents of Kayonza District, Ndego Sector, Isangano Cell in Kabusunzu Village is married to Charlotte Uwayesu with three children. He has been living in Uganda since 2016 as a casual labourer. He was detained and charged with alleged illegal stay when he refused to confess being a spy.
The remaining nine also suffered the same treatment and all of them were illegally arrested and held incommunicado. The government of Rwanda is taking care of the deportees.
