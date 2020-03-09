President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be watching on TV the discussions at the ongoing two-day Uganda-Europe Business forum as fears mount over the deadly Corona- Virus global pandemic.

President Museveni is said to have sent in his right hand man Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to represent him at the opening of this much anticipated business summit.

“The Uganda-Europe Business Forum which we have just opened on behalf of President Museveni at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort is an important platform for promoting trade and investment and expanding the EU market for our products, to create jobs and improve livelihoods,” the Ugandan Premier said.

The Head of European Union delegation in Uganda, Attilio Pacifici, told the summit that many people would have loved to come but we told them not to due to the global fight against Corona-Virus.

Pacifici emphasised that this forum marks an important milestone in the road-map towards strengthening the Uganda-EU economic alliance.

However, last evening Uganda deported dozens of European business teams that had refused isolation for quarantine in suspicion that they could be carrying the deadly Corona-virus.

The summit which was expected to attract thousands of delegates has suffered a huge blow as Ugandan officials at the summit regretted absence of delegates from Italy, Germany, France and Spain that have not made it to Kampala.

Quite alarming at this venue, there are limited hand sanitisers, no medical face masks whether by Ugandans or delegates from Europe.

A small team from the Health Ministry is right at the entry of the Venue and only one staff has a medical face mask but others are not protected.

According to organizers of the 1st ever Uganda-Europe Business Forum, it is focused on Innovation, Green Deals and Investments.

In her presentation to the delegates, Pamela Mbabazi, Chairperson, National Planning Authority on Uganda’s potential for Green Growth: Uganda requires $11Billion to implement its Green Growth Development Strategy through Public Private Partnerships.

Mbabazi wishes for the investors to invest in green growth business.

If invested in and managed very well, it can create about 4 million jobs for the unemployed

“Foreign Direct investment inflows into Uganda increased from US$543.9 million in 2010 to US$1.337 Billion in 2018,” Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde says adding that European Union companies mainly Dutch, French, German, Italian, Danish, Belgian, and Swedish are already investing in Uganda.