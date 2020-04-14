State House communication in Uganda has been a target of repeated attacks that have exposed gaps in security for data in the Office of President.

Ugandans have been in a countrywide 14-day lockdown as part of measures to stop the spread of Covid19.

The days for this lockdown have ended, and Museveni has finally announced an extension for an extra three weeks, up to May 5, 2020 after a sporadic fight by his publicists to counter false announcement by unknown individuals earlier in the week.

It is unclear how the “fake” announcement that was circulating on social media could have guessed the exact length of Museveni’s intended lockdown period he announced today.

“Just to guide, the current lockdown runs until tomorrow (Tuesday) midnight. Some people hadn’t gotten this clearly. You’ll therefore wait for President Museveni to guide on way forward tomorrow at midday,” said Don Wanyama, Senior Press Secretary to President Museveni.

President Yoweri Museveni had been scheduled to address the nation on Monday but the address was made Tuesday afternoon (happened during press time).

“President Museveni is set to address the nation in a few minutes. If you have cardiovascular complications (blood pressure and heart diseases), kindly stay away from your TV set,” said Don Wanyama via his twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

Wanyama also denied tweeting the “Fake” text yet a closer observation indicates the message has been via a verified and genuine account under his names.

“I haven’t tweeted anything like this. Those behind these forgeries should know we’re closing in on them. Please desist,” Wanyama hurriedly rejected the contents.

Wanyama said minutes later, “the President’s address [has been] pushed to 1pm. We apologise for the delay. The President [is] still getting more briefings.”

On Sunday another tweet via President Museveni’s account [@KagutaMuseveni ] announcing an extension of the lockdown sent the general public in panic, anger and protests.

“Countrymen, countrywomen and Bazzukulu. Thank you for being patient for these 2 weeks. However, in order to be safe, I have decided to extend the lockdown by another 21 days starting Tuesday April 14 2020. It’s better to err in caution than to risk losing our lives.”

Wanyama also struggled to dismiss the message, “Good people. This is fake. The President has not made any such pronouncement. Communication on status of lockdown will be made using known official channels.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has not been spared; technology experts say the servers of the institution may have been sabotaged to expose the emails and data of the institution.

“Some unscrupulous individuals are hoodwinking the public by disguising as the Permanent Secretary, Diana Atwine and sending out false emails to the general public. Please do not click the link as it’s a scam and always verify with the ministry,” the Ministry said via its twitter handle on Monday.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health Minister, has to now juggle between official work and dismissing information leaked either through her genuine emails and fake twitter account.

“Dear friends, The malicious individuals are at it again. They have created a fake Instagram account under my name. I want to inform you all that I DO NOT have an Instagram account and please do not respond to any Information coming from that profile. It is a scam account,” Dr Aceng pleaded.

In Uganda, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are 54.